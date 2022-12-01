(12.4) The Providence Rink is now open for skating. On Monday, the ice bumper cars come online. Head downtown this afternoon for the Tree Lighting and Ice Show. Join us for an evening of championship figure skating which will include an all-star lineup hosted by two-time US Olympic Medalist Nancy Kerrigan. The show will star Olympic Team Medalists and National Champions Jason Brown, Karen Chen and Rhode Island’s very own Marissa Castelli. . . Joining them with be 2022-2023 National Qualifying Series Medalists Sasha Streeter, Sean Chien, and Jonah Sobieraj as well as local stars from BV Skating and Mount Saint Charles Academy.

1 DAY AGO