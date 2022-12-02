Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in Illinois
Photo byPhoto by Lefteris kallergis on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Illinois and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Illinois that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
wgil.com
Could We Be Living In “New Illinois” At Some Point?
New Illinois is a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization with the mission of educating Illinoisans about their right, under the U.S. Constitution, to pursue the formation of a new state. One of their organizers, GH Merritt, joined Tom Meredith and Tyler Gumm on “Galesburg’s Morning News” to talk about the group and their informational event in Knoxville Tuesday night.
This Is The Most Popular Christmas Movie In Illinois
It's the holiday season, and many of us have our go-to Christmas movie. Is your favorite also your state's favorite? Today we will be looking at the great state of Illinois' favorite Christmas movie. How They Got These Numbers. Thanks to things like IMDb, and other trending movie sites, wishlisted.com...
300 Birds Just Fell From the Sky Dead in Southern Illinois
Authorities say that 300 birds just fell from the sky dead in southern Illinois and they think they know the culprit that's responsible. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources just shared news that 300 snow geese were just found deceased in southern Illinois. They currently believe it's because of the bird flu that has caused the death of millions of birds across America this year.
If You Partake In These 6 Christmas Activities You’re Definitely From Illinois
There are some interesting traditions that are only carried on by us Illinoisians. This is not necessarily a bad thing, but it does make us stand out. This doesn't only involve the Christmas season, though. What other state buys corn on the side of the road, wears jackets while trick-or-treating, or takes a personal day for work to put apple cider donuts?
Illinois Diner Named One of The Best Diners To Visit in America
Diners are the best. They have the best food in America, so when Thrillest put together a list of the top diners in America, I wasn't shocked when this Illinois diner made a list. Cozy Dog Diner makes Thirillest one of the Best Diners in America, and of course, it...
Two gas tax increases coming to Illinois next year
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two increases to the Illinois gas tax are set to hit in 2023. On July 1st, Gov. JB Pritzker placed a six-month freeze on the 2022 gas tax increase to offset the costs of inflation on households’ bottom line. However, Illinois already has an automatic annual gas tax increase. That means, […]
Do I need a license to sell homemade food in Illinois?
(WTVO) — The holiday season is one of the most popular times for baking in the country, as people will be making treats for family and friends get-togethers. But many residents might be wondering, however, if they can make a profit off of their holiday treats. A state law that was updated in 2021 allows […]
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Masking Urged in Some Counties, At-Home Test Accuracy
With COVID levels rising in some Illinois counties, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now recommending masking in certain locations. Plus, how accurate is an at-home test and when can you trust your results?. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today. Masks...
See Inside a Wild Illinois Home with Indoor Pool, Golf & Theater
Do you love swimming, mini-golf and movies? If you can say yes to all of those, I found a place in Illinois that includes an indoor pool, putting green and huge theater and you can stay there if you want. This unique home is packed with fun options. Wanna swim...
Illinois Treasurer To Kick Off Online Auction For Unclaimed Property
Items ranging from film and sports memorabilia to jewelry and collectible coins will be available in a five-day online auction operated by the Treasurer of Illinois. Treasurer Mike Frerichs announced the auction will take place from Dec. 5 to Dec. 9 on the agency's website, showing hundreds of items that will be available in the auction.
This Town in Illinois Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Illinois, you should add the following town to your list.
977wmoi.com
Bobcat Hunting Season is Underway in Illinois
Bobcat hunting season is underway in Illinois. It’s a popular but complicated season, with a limited number of permits available, some areas of the state off limits and harvest restricted to one bobcat. The good news says Illinois Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Chief Mike Wefer, is that many hunters are successful.
nprillinois.org
Several central Illinois counties are at an elevated level for COVID-19
Health officials remain concerned that too few are getting the new COVID booster shots. The shots have been available since September. In Illinois, just over 16% of the eligible population have received the booster dose. Compare that to 70% who have completed their primary series of vaccines. The concern comes...
Central Illinois Proud
What are our chances of a white Christmas in Central Illinois?
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — December has arrived and before we know it Christmas Day will be here. Whether you love it or hate, many people will acknowledge that it’s nice to have a little snow on the ground for Christmas morning. So that begs the question, what are our chances of seeing a white Christmas in Central Illinois?
Which Fall Beverage do the People of Illinois Love the Most?
As the colder weather settles in for the season which warm beverage do you turn to when you need a warm-up? Pumpkin Spiced Lattes? Hot Chocolate? Hot Toddy? Here is the drink that the people of Illinois turn to the most... According to shaneco.com, the people of Illinois turn to...
Family displaced, 4 pets dead in Decatur fire
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A Decatur family has been displaced, and 4 pets died after a fire on Saturday. It happened on Wyoming Drive around 7 p.m. When fire crews arrived, they saw smoke coming from an open garage door and roof vents. Officials say they found the fire in the basement and were able […]
thechampaignroom.com
Illinois Football heading to ReliaQuest Bowl
Illini fans, the bowl game has been announced. After an 8-4 season, Illinois will be heading to Tampa to play in the ReliaQuest Bowl (formerly Outback) against Mississippi State, according to Brett McMurphy. The game is set for Jan. 2, 2023 at 11 a.m. It will be broadcast on ESPN.
Deja Vu? There’s Been Another Missouri Quake Near Madison
I had to do a double-take to make sure I wasn't seeing the same thing that happened over the weekend. There's been another earthquake between Mark Twain Lake and Moberly, Missouri centered near the town of Madison. According to the USGS, this quake was slightly larger than the 2.4 earthquake...
