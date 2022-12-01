ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

suncoastnews.com

Brooksville man killed in Saturday crash

A 55-year-old Brooksville man died after he was ejected from the pickup truck he was driving after a collision, the Florida Highway Patrol said in a press release. At about 11:21 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, the pickup truck was heading south on U.S. 301 north of Mattingly Lane in the inside lane. Another vehicle, an SUV, was also heading south in the outside lane.
fox13news.com

Road rage shooting in Brandon sends one person to the hospital, deputies say

BRANDON, Fla. - Hillsborough County deputies say a road rage incident led to one person being hospitalized. According to the sheriff's office, the shooting occurred before 6 a.m. in the area of State Road 60 and Interstate 75. Deputies said they are still in the early stages of the investigation....
suncoastnews.com

Man held on $499,000 bond after search of home

The Hernando County Sheriff's Office Vice and Narcotics Unit said in a press release it was recently made aware of a possible narcotics dealer who was selling fentanyl within Hernando County.
suncoastnews.com

Fleeing bicyclist captured after climbing up tree

A man is in custody after trying and failing to escape from sheriff’s deputies by climbing a tree. The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said that on Dec. 1 at 10:48 p.m., sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop on a man riding a bicycle in the area of Navy Drive and Twin Dolphin Drive in Brooksville.
fox13news.com

Community rallies around Tarpon Springs family after fatal firepit accident

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. - A Tarpon Springs family is getting ready for the holidays without the woman they call their ‘ray of sunshine’ after a backyard firepit accident. Nicole Foltz, a mother of five, died in November in a firepit tragedy that also injured her son. "Accidents do...
suncoastnews.com

Police briefs

A 44-year-old Weeki Wachee man suffered fatal injuries after he was hit by a vehicle early on the morning of Nov. 19, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The report said a Toyota RAV4 was going north at about 12:49 a.m. on Marvelwood Road, just south of Osprey Avenue, where two pedestrians were walking in the roadway.
Citrus County Chronicle

Fleeing law enforcement ends in multiple charges for Crystal River man.

A stolen vehicle complaint led to a high-speed chase, drug charges and a DUI charge for a 55-year-old Crystal River man. According to the arrest reports for Robert Louis McCarron, a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputy on Nov. 29, at almost 9 p.m., was dispatched to a gas station at 662 Northeast U.S. 19 regarding a stolen vehicle.
hotelnewsresource.com

Quality Inn by Choice Hotels Located in Spring Hill / Weeki Wachee, Florida Sold for $5,650,000

DSH Hotel Advisors announced that Dennis S. Hopper, CCIM, Managing Principal of the firm, and Randy B. Taylor, Vice President Investments, arranged the sale of the 68-room Quality Inn by Choice Hotels located in Spring Hill / Weeki Wachee, Florida. The hotel sold for $5,650,000 on November 17th, 2022. DSH Hotel Advisors represented the seller, Maya Motels Inc, and the buyer, SMP Hospitality, LLC.

