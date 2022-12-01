Read full article on original website
Related
suncoastnews.com
Brooksville man killed in Saturday crash
A 55-year-old Brooksville man died after he was ejected from the pickup truck he was driving after a collision, the Florida Highway Patrol said in a press release. At about 11:21 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, the pickup truck was heading south on U.S. 301 north of Mattingly Lane in the inside lane. Another vehicle, an SUV, was also heading south in the outside lane.
fox13news.com
Road rage shooting in Brandon sends one person to the hospital, deputies say
BRANDON, Fla. - Hillsborough County deputies say a road rage incident led to one person being hospitalized. According to the sheriff's office, the shooting occurred before 6 a.m. in the area of State Road 60 and Interstate 75. Deputies said they are still in the early stages of the investigation....
suncoastnews.com
Man held on $499,000 bond after search of home
The Hernando County Sheriff's Office Vice and Narcotics Unit said in a press release it was recently made aware of a possible narcotics dealer who was selling fentanyl within Hernando County.
Deputies investigate shooting near Brandon Costco; 1 hurt, 1 detained
One person was hospitalized and another is in custody following a shooting that occurred in Brandon Monday morning, authorities said.
suncoastnews.com
Fleeing bicyclist captured after climbing up tree
A man is in custody after trying and failing to escape from sheriff’s deputies by climbing a tree. The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said that on Dec. 1 at 10:48 p.m., sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop on a man riding a bicycle in the area of Navy Drive and Twin Dolphin Drive in Brooksville.
fox13news.com
Community rallies around Tarpon Springs family after fatal firepit accident
TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. - A Tarpon Springs family is getting ready for the holidays without the woman they call their ‘ray of sunshine’ after a backyard firepit accident. Nicole Foltz, a mother of five, died in November in a firepit tragedy that also injured her son. "Accidents do...
Woman dies after Tampa shooting; gunman at large
Tampa police said they are searching for a suspect after a woman was shot and later died from her injuries.
Pinellas officials determine Clearwater house fire was intentionally set
Pinellas officials determined that a house fire in Clearwater on Thursday was intentionally set, according to a press release.
Man ejected from pickup truck during rollover crash in Pasco County dies, troopers say
DADE CITY, Fla. — A man is dead after he was ejected from his pickup truck as it overturned during a crash along US 301 in Pasco County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. It happened around 11:21 a.m. Saturday on US 301 near Mattingly Lane in Dade City, troopers said.
School bus crashes with students on board, Tampa authorities say
A school bus carrying an unknown number of students crashed in Hillsborough County Monday afternoon, authorities confirmed with News Channel 8.
Brooksville man dies after flipping pickup, getting ejected during crash on US-301
A Brooksville man was killed in a crash on US-301 in Pasco County.
Tarpon Springs woman dies after fire pit accident in November
A Tarpon Springs woman dies at Tampa General Hospital following a backyard fire pit accident at her home.
suncoastnews.com
Police briefs
A 44-year-old Weeki Wachee man suffered fatal injuries after he was hit by a vehicle early on the morning of Nov. 19, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The report said a Toyota RAV4 was going north at about 12:49 a.m. on Marvelwood Road, just south of Osprey Avenue, where two pedestrians were walking in the roadway.
2 hospitalized after Seminole mobile home consumed by fire
One person was hospitalized as a precaution after a fire consumed a mobile home in Seminole early Thursday morning.
‘Predator’ gave Clearwater teen deadly amount of fentanyl before dumping her body, sheriff says
LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) — A man has been charged in the murder of a 16-year-old Clearwater girl who was found dead on the Duke Energy Trail over a year ago, Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said.
2 teens seriously injured in fiery Pasco County crash
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash in Pasco County that shut down all southbound lanes of I-75 on Saturday night.
FHP seeks public’s help to find suspect after fatal crash in Winter Haven
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is looking for a suspect in a fatal hit-and-run crash in Winter Haven that happened Saturday evening. The crash happened on North Lake Howard Drive close to 7 p.m. Troopers said that a vehicle was traveling eastbound when it hit the 59-year-old...
Pasco student arrested for bringing knife to school, deputies say
A Pasco County high school student was arrested Monday for bringing a knife on campus, according to authorities.
Citrus County Chronicle
Fleeing law enforcement ends in multiple charges for Crystal River man.
A stolen vehicle complaint led to a high-speed chase, drug charges and a DUI charge for a 55-year-old Crystal River man. According to the arrest reports for Robert Louis McCarron, a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputy on Nov. 29, at almost 9 p.m., was dispatched to a gas station at 662 Northeast U.S. 19 regarding a stolen vehicle.
hotelnewsresource.com
Quality Inn by Choice Hotels Located in Spring Hill / Weeki Wachee, Florida Sold for $5,650,000
DSH Hotel Advisors announced that Dennis S. Hopper, CCIM, Managing Principal of the firm, and Randy B. Taylor, Vice President Investments, arranged the sale of the 68-room Quality Inn by Choice Hotels located in Spring Hill / Weeki Wachee, Florida. The hotel sold for $5,650,000 on November 17th, 2022. DSH Hotel Advisors represented the seller, Maya Motels Inc, and the buyer, SMP Hospitality, LLC.
Comments / 0