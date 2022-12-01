“Bitcoin Should be Treated as Neither in Regulatory Terms and Thus Should not be Legitimized”: Europe Central Bank Officials

Bull and bear markets are pretty important terms you’ll come across in stocks, real estate, and basically any other tradable asset. These terms also apply to cryptocurrency as the crypto markets are generally highly volatile and often subject to sudden, massive price swings. The markets are so speculative that you might not know where a token is headed next in a matter of minutes. In such fluctuations, the crypto markets go either one of two ways: a bull market or a bear market.

2 DAYS AGO