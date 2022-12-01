ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

cw34.com

Pregnant woman, toddler airlifted to hospital after crash in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A crash ended with two people, including a pregnant woman, being transported by Trauma Hawk to St. Mary's Medical Center. According to Delray Beach Fire Rescue, the crash occurred just before 6 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4 at Linton Boulevard and Congress Avenue. First...
cbs12.com

HOLIDAY HORROR: Dog dies, other hospitalized after staying at Palm City boarding facility

PALM CITY, Fla. (CBS 12) — Thanksgiving is supposed to be a joyous time, but it turned into holiday horror for one Palm City couple. The couple dropped off their two healthy flat coat retrievers at a local boarding facility, while they flew out of town to see family. The dogs stayed for a short 48 hours and ended with one of them dying after the visit and the other needing hospitalization.
cw34.com

Crash involving semitruck closes lanes on Florida's Turnpike

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A crash involving a semitruck closed all southbound lanes on Florida's Turnpike in Boynton Beach early Monday morning. According to FL511, the crash happened near Mile Marker 89 just before 6:30 a.m. on Dec. 5, 2022. Traffic was backed up to Exit 93: Lake Worth Road/SR-802.
CBS Miami

Shooting investigation underway in Lauderhill after man killed during argument

LAUDERHILL – An investigation is underway in Lauderhill Saturday morning after a fatal overnight shooting.The shooting happed at a home in the 17 block of NW 58 Avenue at 3:30 a.m.Reports indicate two people were in that home and got into an argument. When officials got inside, they found a man lying on the floor with a gunshot wound.He was transported to the hospital where he died from his injuries.Lauderhill PD said this "is an isolated incident and all parties involved are cooperating."No word on any charges at this time.
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Deputies search for answers after Broward man, shot, exits vehicle at red light and collapses in western Boca

A Hollywood man with at least one gunshot wound exited his lunch truck at a red light Friday afternoon and collapsed in a busy roadway in western Boca Raton, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. As of Saturday afternoon, the man, who is in his early 50s, remains in critical condition at a nearby hospital while deputies try to piece together where — and why — he was shot. “The ...
CBS Miami

Workers hurt, I-95 SB lanes closed after crane collapse in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE --Two workers were hurt along with three firefighters and a police officer responding to the scene after an accident Monday morning that involved a huge construction crane performing work on Interstate 95 in Fort Lauderdale, authorities said.The accident occurred shortly before 11 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-95 between Sunrise and Broward boulevards.One of the construction workers was critically injured while another one was listed in stable condition. Three firefighters and a police officer involved in a crash while responding to the scene were taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries, authorities said.Officials said...
CBS Miami

Preschool teacher Ana Estevez dies days after road-rage shooting

MIAMI - A preschool teacher who was wounded during a shooting on Interstate 95 in Broward County has died. Ana Estevez was 23 years old and authorities continue to search for a man they say shot Ana and two other people late Sunday night when a minor traffic collision on Interstate 95 escalated into gunfire.A young girl, who was in a separate vehicle, was also shot during the incident and taken for treatment. Her injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, according to police.According to the Broward County Sheriff's Office, investigators were called around 8:30 p.m. to southbound I-95 between the Sunrise and Broward Boulevard exits.Investigators said a white BMW side-swiped a Nissan Sentra carrying the two gunshot victims. An argument occurred between the people in both cars and the BMW driver opened fire on the man and woman in the Nissan, police said.Investigators are hoping someone comes forth with information to find the gunman. Anyone with information about the incident was asked to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477. 
cw34.com

73-year-old woman hits, kills motorcyclist with car, deputies say

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A motorcyclist died after he was struck by a car in Pompano Beach. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said the Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating a crash that occurred on Nov. 17. At around 1 p.m. dispatch received a call about a crash on West Atlantic Boulevard in Pompano Beach. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue responded.

