Related
Shooting in West Palm Beach sends victim to hospital, later dies
A shooting in West Palm Beach along 54th Street sent a person to the hospital Monday afternoon, police said.
cw34.com
Pregnant woman, toddler airlifted to hospital after crash in Delray Beach
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A crash ended with two people, including a pregnant woman, being transported by Trauma Hawk to St. Mary's Medical Center. According to Delray Beach Fire Rescue, the crash occurred just before 6 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4 at Linton Boulevard and Congress Avenue. First...
Man collapses, dies in Wellington shortly after being released from hospital
A man collapsed and died Thursday morning in Wellington, shortly after being released from a hospital, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.
wqcs.org
MCSO: 75 Year Old Charged With Killing Neighboring Couple; Says He's Sorry He Lost His Temper
Martin County - Monday December 5, 2022: Martin County Sheriff’s Detectives have charged 75-year old Hugh Hootman with two counts of first degree murder in the shooting deaths of his neighbors, 81-year old Ginger Wallace and her husband, 81 year old Henry Wallace. Hootman is accused of shooting and...
cbs12.com
HOLIDAY HORROR: Dog dies, other hospitalized after staying at Palm City boarding facility
PALM CITY, Fla. (CBS 12) — Thanksgiving is supposed to be a joyous time, but it turned into holiday horror for one Palm City couple. The couple dropped off their two healthy flat coat retrievers at a local boarding facility, while they flew out of town to see family. The dogs stayed for a short 48 hours and ended with one of them dying after the visit and the other needing hospitalization.
cw34.com
Crash involving semitruck closes lanes on Florida's Turnpike
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A crash involving a semitruck closed all southbound lanes on Florida's Turnpike in Boynton Beach early Monday morning. According to FL511, the crash happened near Mile Marker 89 just before 6:30 a.m. on Dec. 5, 2022. Traffic was backed up to Exit 93: Lake Worth Road/SR-802.
Palm City girl who 'fought a shark and won' released from hospital
Jasmine Carney, 10, is released from Palm Beach Children's Hospital at St. Mary's Medical Center after being treated for a shark bite on her foot.
WSVN-TV
Police: Man broke into cruiser at Pembroke Park burglary scene as officers watched
PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Police arrested a man after, they said, he broke into a squad car at a burglary scene in Pembroke Park — as responding officers watched him do it. In a tweet posted Sunday, Pembroke Park Police wrote the suspect, identified as 52-year-old Zsolt Laszlo...
Shooting investigation underway in Lauderhill after man killed during argument
LAUDERHILL – An investigation is underway in Lauderhill Saturday morning after a fatal overnight shooting.The shooting happed at a home in the 17 block of NW 58 Avenue at 3:30 a.m.Reports indicate two people were in that home and got into an argument. When officials got inside, they found a man lying on the floor with a gunshot wound.He was transported to the hospital where he died from his injuries.Lauderhill PD said this "is an isolated incident and all parties involved are cooperating."No word on any charges at this time.
foxsports640.com
Firefighters battle burning 2-story building in West Palm Beach
(WEST PALM BEACH, Florida)– An abandoned building in West Palm Beach suddenly caught fire Sunday morning. Fire and rescue workers rushed to downtown West Palm Beach at Division Avenue and…
Deputies search for answers after Broward man, shot, exits vehicle at red light and collapses in western Boca
A Hollywood man with at least one gunshot wound exited his lunch truck at a red light Friday afternoon and collapsed in a busy roadway in western Boca Raton, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. As of Saturday afternoon, the man, who is in his early 50s, remains in critical condition at a nearby hospital while deputies try to piece together where — and why — he was shot. “The ...
Overturned tractor-trailer causes delays on Turnpike in western Lake Worth
An overturned tractor-trailer caused major delays in the southbound lanes of Florida's Turnpike in western Lake Worth on Monday morning.
Workers hurt, I-95 SB lanes closed after crane collapse in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE --Two workers were hurt along with three firefighters and a police officer responding to the scene after an accident Monday morning that involved a huge construction crane performing work on Interstate 95 in Fort Lauderdale, authorities said.The accident occurred shortly before 11 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-95 between Sunrise and Broward boulevards.One of the construction workers was critically injured while another one was listed in stable condition. Three firefighters and a police officer involved in a crash while responding to the scene were taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries, authorities said.Officials said...
Preschool teacher Ana Estevez dies days after road-rage shooting
MIAMI - A preschool teacher who was wounded during a shooting on Interstate 95 in Broward County has died. Ana Estevez was 23 years old and authorities continue to search for a man they say shot Ana and two other people late Sunday night when a minor traffic collision on Interstate 95 escalated into gunfire.A young girl, who was in a separate vehicle, was also shot during the incident and taken for treatment. Her injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, according to police.According to the Broward County Sheriff's Office, investigators were called around 8:30 p.m. to southbound I-95 between the Sunrise and Broward Boulevard exits.Investigators said a white BMW side-swiped a Nissan Sentra carrying the two gunshot victims. An argument occurred between the people in both cars and the BMW driver opened fire on the man and woman in the Nissan, police said.Investigators are hoping someone comes forth with information to find the gunman. Anyone with information about the incident was asked to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.
Driver collapses outside his truck on road with gunshot wound
An unidentified man is in critical condition with a gunshot wound after collapsing outside his vehicle in West Boca on Friday afternoon, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said.
Mobile home fire near West Palm Beach sends person to hospital
One person was taken to the hospital after a fire occurred Sunday afternoon at a mobile home park near West Palm Beach.
cw34.com
Woman accused of battery on boyfriend, leaving him 'tired of being physically abused'
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman called police because of a fight with her ex but she ended up the one getting arrested. This happened Friday night, Nov. 25, at a hotel on W. Ocean Drive in Boynton Beach. Police wrote Stephanie Persad, 33, told them her boyfriend...
WPBF News 25
Suspect arrested after couple shot and killed at condo community in Martin County
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — A suspect is in custody after an older couple was shot and killed at a condominium complex in Stuart on Saturday. The incident happened at about 3:18 p.m. at the Cedar Point community on Southeast Ocean Boulevard. "We actually had units very close by," said...
cw34.com
73-year-old woman hits, kills motorcyclist with car, deputies say
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A motorcyclist died after he was struck by a car in Pompano Beach. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said the Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating a crash that occurred on Nov. 17. At around 1 p.m. dispatch received a call about a crash on West Atlantic Boulevard in Pompano Beach. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue responded.
foxsports640.com
Hotel guest threatens employee with gun over broken television, Palm Beach police say
(PALM BEACH, FL) – Palm Beach Police arrested a man who they say pulled a handgun on a hotel employee over a broken television. According to police, a hotel employee…
