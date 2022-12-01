Read full article on original website
Related
TriCo Bancshares Named Top Dividend Stock With Insider Buying and 2.25% Yield (TCBK)
In this series, we look through the most recent Dividend Channel ''DividendRank'' report, and then we cherry pick only those companies that have experienced insider buying within the past six months. The officers and directors of a company tend to have a unique insider's view of the business, and presumably the only reason an insider would choose to take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock in the open market, is that they expect to make money — maybe they find the stock very undervalued, or maybe they see exciting progress within the company, or maybe both. So when stocks turn up that see insider buying, and are also top ranked, investors are wise to take notice. One such company is TriCo Bancshares (Symbol: TCBK), which saw buying by Director Anthony L. Leggio.
2 Consumer Staples Stocks To Watch In December 2022
Consumer staples are goods and services that people buy on a regular basis regardless of their income level or the state of the economy. These products are essential for everyday life, so even when economic conditions become unfavorable, consumers continue to purchase them. Consumer staples stocks are securities that represent...
Validea's Top Five Technology Stocks Based On Warren Buffett - 12/4/2022
The following are the top rated Technology stocks according to Validea's Patient Investor model based on the published strategy of Warren Buffett. This strategy seeks out firms with long-term, predictable profitability and low debt that trade at reasonable valuations. APPLE INC (AAPL) is a large-cap growth stock in the Communications...
Triton (TRTN) Rides on Dividends & Buybacks Amid Rising Costs
Triton International Limited TRTN is benefiting from shareholder-friendly initiatives adopted by the company. These initiatives not only instill investors’ confidence but also positively impact earnings per share. Notably, shares of Triton have gained 12.1% so far this year, outperforming 1.5% growth of the industry it belongs to. The company...
Should Value Investors Buy Crocs (CROX) Stock?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks. Of these, perhaps no stock...
OZK Dividend Yield Pushes Above 3%
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Monday, shares of Bank OZK (Symbol: OZK) were yielding above the 3% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.32), with the stock changing hands as low as $42.26 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 3% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. Bank OZK (Symbol: OZK) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) Stock Moves -0.65%: What You Should Know
Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) closed the most recent trading day at $41.21, moving -0.65% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.79%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.4%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.41%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the largest...
Why Reinsurance Group (RGA) is a Top Momentum Stock for the Long-Term
For new and old investors, taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals. Zacks Premium provides lots of different ways to do both. The popular research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor, giving you access to daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens.
VF Names Interim CEO As Steve Rendle Retires, Cuts Annual Outlook; Stock Down In Pre-market
(RTTNews) - VF Corporation (VFC), apparel and footwear firm, said on Monday that the company's Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Steve Rendle has decided to retire. Subsequently, the brand owner has named Benno Dorer, Lead Independent Director of the VF Board, as Interim President and CEO, with immediate effect.
BlackRock (BLK) Stock Moves -0.03%: What You Should Know
BlackRock (BLK) closed the most recent trading day at $712.76, moving -0.03% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.79%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.4%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.23%. Coming into today, shares of the investment...
General Mills (GIS) Stock Moves -0.25%: What You Should Know
General Mills (GIS) closed the most recent trading day at $86.30, moving -0.25% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.79% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.4%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.23%. Coming into today, shares of...
Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) Stock Moves -0.57%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) closed at $58.95, marking a -0.57% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.79%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.4%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.41%. Coming into today, shares of the egg producer...
Can These 2 Stocks Crush the Market Again in 2023?
Equities have been southbound for most of the year. And after a solid performance in the early days of the pandemic, the biotech industry is lagging the struggling overall stock market. But some biotechs are doing great. The list includes Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: REGN) and Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB). These two...
Northrop Grumman (NOC) Stock Moves -0.76%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Northrop Grumman (NOC) closed at $541.43, marking a -0.76% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.79%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.4%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.23%. Heading into today, shares of...
Deere (DE) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy?
Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
Here's What Could Help Thermon Group (THR) Maintain Its Recent Price Strength
Most of us have heard the dictum "the trend is your friend." And this is undeniably the key to success when it comes to short-term investing or trading. But it isn't easy to ensure the sustainability of a trend and profit from it. The trend often reverses before exiting the...
PVH or LULU: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
Investors with an interest in Textile - Apparel stocks have likely encountered both PVH (PVH) and Lululemon (LULU). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look. The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a...
Micron (MU) Stock Moves -1.17%: What You Should Know
Micron (MU) closed at $54.04 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.17% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.79%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.4%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.41%. Coming into today, shares of the...
My Top Tech IPO to Buy in December
The technology sector of the stock market went bananas in 2020 and 2021. With the prevalence of special purpose acquisition vehicles (SPACs) and traditional initial public offerings (IPOs), there was a record number of new listings (estimated to be over 1,000) across the U.S. stock market last calendar year. In 2022, this excitement has taken a complete 180-degree turn with very few stocks going public over the last few quarters amid geopolitical tensions and falling share prices.
PotlatchDeltic (PCH) Boosts Investors' Value, Raises Dividend
PotlatchDeltic Corporation PCH stock inched up 1.17% in the after-hours trading session on Dec 2, after it announced a Special Dividend and a hike of 2.3% in its quarterly cash dividend. This leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) company declared a Special Dividend of 95 cents per share, which is...
