Read full article on original website
Related
Government Technology
College to Improve Emergency Safety Notifications
(TNS) - Clark State College has been awarded more than $93,000 to help improve safety on campus. The Campus Safety grant will be used to enhance the college’s ability to communicate with students, faculty and staff about emergency incidents and with local first responders. “We will be installing voice...
Government Technology
Georgia 4-H Student-Driven Program Shrinks Digital Divide
(TNS) — Youths involved with the Georgia 4-H Tech Changemakers program are bridging the digital divide and providing digital literacy education to improve work force readiness skills in adults. The 2021-22 cohort surpassed previous record impact numbers by reaching 5,488 adults during the program year. Approximately 1.6 million adults...
Government Technology
George Mason University Partners With AWS on Innovations, Research
George Mason University and Amazon have partnered to strengthen academic programming on emerging tech fields such as data center engineering and machine learning, and to implement ed-tech solutions for enrollment and other administrative needs, an announcement last week said. According to a news release, the university will make use of...
Comments / 0