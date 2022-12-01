Some quick observations from the Baylor-Gonzaga game:. FAST START: Baylor scored its first 16 points in the paint and jumped out to a 30-18 lead before Gonzaga closed to within five at the half. All-American Drew Timme was tormented by the Baylor defense and did not score a field goal in the first half, although he did sink two free throws. Timme is averaging 20 points per game. Baylor had a 24-10 edge on points in the paint in the first half. Gonzaga shot just 37% in the first half.

2 DAYS AGO