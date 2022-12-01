Read full article on original website
Dave Boling: As more Gonzaga jerseys are lifted to the rafters, let's remember the original Zags great – Frank Burgess
Gonzaga doesn’t actually hang retired jerseys in the gym rafters. The number and name of the commemorated Zag are placed on a Navy blue banner and raised on high with appropriate ceremony. And since the upper reaches of the McCarthey Athletic Center will showcase three additions this season, it’s...
Steele Venters scores career-high 33 points to lead Eastern Washington over North Dakota State
If Steele Venters is just warming up, then the preseason All-Big Sky Conference selection looks to be in for a big sophomore season. Venters blew past his season high and his career high in points, scoring 33 at Reese Court on Saturday in the Eagles’ 78-70 nonconference victory over North Dakota State.
Boling-column2.jpg
Gonzaga finally back in the Kennel, face experienced, defensive-minded Kent State
Welcome to the December portion of Gonzaga’s basketball schedule when the Zags reintroduce themselves and their fans to their home court. Gonzaga (5-3) hasn’t played at the McCarthey Athletic Center since routing North Florida in the season opener Nov. 7. The Zags enjoyed boisterous support from a record crowd of 12,333 at the Spokane Arena in an 88-72 victory over then-No. 4 Kentucky two weeks ago, but Monday’s matchup against Kent State marks just the second game at the McCarthey Athletic Center.
Quick takes: No. 14 Gonzaga unable to hold lead in final minutes against sixth-ranked Baylor
Some quick observations from the Baylor-Gonzaga game:. FAST START: Baylor scored its first 16 points in the paint and jumped out to a 30-18 lead before Gonzaga closed to within five at the half. All-American Drew Timme was tormented by the Baylor defense and did not score a field goal in the first half, although he did sink two free throws. Timme is averaging 20 points per game. Baylor had a 24-10 edge on points in the paint in the first half. Gonzaga shot just 37% in the first half.
Key matchup: Kent State poses Sincere challenge for Gonzaga’s guards
Sincere Carry didn’t sweep every Mid-American Conference award last season, but he made a good run at it. He was the MAC player of the year, All-MAC first team, All-MAC defensive team and was selected conference player of the week three times. Carry is back at it in his...
Gonzaga women, with seven players, fall 84-63 at No. 2 Stanford
Against the longest of odds, the Gonzaga women hung with second-ranked Stanford for most of the game before falling 84-63 in nonconference college basketball play Sunday in the Bay Area. Competing with only seven healthy players, the Zags led early in the second quarter and trailed by only nine at...
