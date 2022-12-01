ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Dave Boling: As more Gonzaga jerseys are lifted to the rafters, let's remember the original Zags great – Frank Burgess. Gonzaga doesn’t actually hang retired jerseys in the gym rafters. The number and name of the commemorated Zag are placed on a Navy blue banner and raised on high with appropriate ceremony.
Gonzaga finally back in the Kennel, face experienced, defensive-minded Kent State

Welcome to the December portion of Gonzaga’s basketball schedule when the Zags reintroduce themselves and their fans to their home court. Gonzaga (5-3) hasn’t played at the McCarthey Athletic Center since routing North Florida in the season opener Nov. 7. The Zags enjoyed boisterous support from a record crowd of 12,333 at the Spokane Arena in an 88-72 victory over then-No. 4 Kentucky two weeks ago, but Monday’s matchup against Kent State marks just the second game at the McCarthey Athletic Center.
Quick takes: No. 14 Gonzaga unable to hold lead in final minutes against sixth-ranked Baylor

Some quick observations from the Baylor-Gonzaga game:. FAST START: Baylor scored its first 16 points in the paint and jumped out to a 30-18 lead before Gonzaga closed to within five at the half. All-American Drew Timme was tormented by the Baylor defense and did not score a field goal in the first half, although he did sink two free throws. Timme is averaging 20 points per game. Baylor had a 24-10 edge on points in the paint in the first half. Gonzaga shot just 37% in the first half.
Key matchup: Kent State poses Sincere challenge for Gonzaga’s guards

Sincere Carry didn’t sweep every Mid-American Conference award last season, but he made a good run at it. He was the MAC player of the year, All-MAC first team, All-MAC defensive team and was selected conference player of the week three times. Carry is back at it in his...
Gonzaga women, with seven players, fall 84-63 at No. 2 Stanford

Against the longest of odds, the Gonzaga women hung with second-ranked Stanford for most of the game before falling 84-63 in nonconference college basketball play Sunday in the Bay Area. Competing with only seven healthy players, the Zags led early in the second quarter and trailed by only nine at...

