High school football: Kirtland 11 headlines Division VI All-Ohio football team
The Kirtland Hornets brought home the Division VI state runner-up trophy over the weekend. Eleven of the players who helped the Hornets reach that pinnacle have been honored as Division VI All-Ohioans, as chosen by members of the Ohio Prep Sports Writers Association. The list is headlined by senior linebacker...
Mount Union advances to NCAA semifinals after win
The Purple Raiders held Delaware Valley to just 76 rushing yards and 163 total yards, while sacking the quarterback five times on the day.
The 2022 Kirtland football team’s senior class sets bar for persistence | Opinion
CANTON — Philip LaVerde cupped the microphone handle in his hands and stared blankly at the floor deep beneath Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on Dec. 3. Mere minutes had passed since LaVerde and his Kirtland teammates had reluctantly accepted the Division VI state runner-up trophy following a 14-6 loss to Marion Local in a hard-hitting championship game.
Kenston vs. Olmsted Falls hockey: Bombers adapt, record wild 6-5 overtime win
The players’ collective “Yeah!” that followed Coach Tom Moores’ list of facts he liked after Kenston’s performance Dec. 3 against visiting Olmsted Falls at The Pond grew more audible by the item. It’s probably reasonable to surmise, though, the sound was slightly different following the...
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Akron Area
If so, you should visit these local restaurants in the Akron area. Since 1986, this family-owned restaurant has been offering delicious all-day breakfast. As early as 5:30 in the morning and as late as the early evening, you can grab a tasty 3-egg omelet, buttermilk pancakes, and Texas French toast. Customers recommend the gyro omelet with feta cheese, chili cheese omelet, and country fried steak with spicy sausage gravy.
Cleanup begins in Akron after tornado
A tornado blew through the town of Akron in Hale County Tuesday night. Hale County is no stranger to tornadoes. Several have touched down there in the past year. Oak Village community resident Porter Key lost everything he had in just a few harrowing moments, he said. But he’s focused on the future, not the past.
This Is the Snowiest Town in Ohio
Chardon is a city in and the county seat of Geauga County, Ohio, in the United States. Chardon is Geauga County's only incorporated city and contains land from Chardon, Hambden, and Munson townships.
Akron to Tear Down Dilapidated, Vandalism-Prone Rubber Bowl
The dilapidated, vandalism-prone remnants of what was the home field of the University of Akron Zips football team will be demolished. In Akron, Ohio, the 35,000-seat Rubber Bowl stadium, ravaged by vandals and splattered with graffiti, will soon be reduced to rubble after the Akron City Council on Monday agreed to tear down what’s left of the stadium. The council also agreed to raze the nearby Heisman Lodge, the Akron Beacon Journal reported.
Select Northeast Ohio post offices open on Sundays for holiday season
The United States Postal Service will open several of its offices in Northeast Ohio on Sundays for the holiday season.
3 Places To Get German Food in the Cleveland Area
If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should check out these restaurants, which all offer fantastic German food. If you're looking for a restaurant with fun vibes and tasty food, you can't go wrong with this joint near Playhouse Square. Customers highly recommend their soft pretzels, and they especially recommend getting them with the house-made bier cheese sauce. As for entrees, patrons love the jaegerschnitzel (which is a fried breaded pork cutlet that's covered with a delicious mushroom gravy, bacon, and onion straws and comes with spaetzle and homemade cranberry-orange relish), sauerbraten (Bavarian-style marinated pot roast), and potato and cheese pierogi. The restaurant also offers vegetarian options like vegan bratwurst and vegan pierogi. If you like to eat a lot of food, they offer a great buffet spread on Sundays with items like soft pretzels, prime rib, pierogis, and more.
3 Places To Get Seafood in the Suburbs of Cleveland
If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should check out these places in the suburbs. This place in Independence serves great Cajun-style seafood boils. Choose from fresh and flavorful seafood like Alaskan king crab legs, whole lobsters, snow crab legs, lobster tails, shrimp, crawfish, and mussels and seasoning options like Cajun butter, garlic butter, lemon pepper butter, and plain butter. If you prefer eating something less messy, check out their pho. They offer a great bowl of pho with a 4-ounce lobster tail, pho with shrimp, and spicy seafood pho, which comes with shrimp, scallop, and clams. The restaurant also has a delicious lobster roll with a quarter-pound of lobster.
4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Canton Area
If the answer is yes and you're in the Canton area, you should visit these local restaurants. This unassuming store by the highway is known for their fantastic fried chicken. You can get their flavorful chicken by the wing, thigh, breast, or leg. They also offer chicken meals that come with hobo potatoes and coleslaw and buckets that range from 8 pieces to a whopping 100 pieces.
Flames, explosion in Kent mill fire
Flames and a large plume of smoke could be seen in the Kent area Friday as crews worked to extinguish a massive fire in the Historic Mill District.
Woman wanted in Akron murder
A warrant has been issued for a woman in connection to a man’s murder in Akron.
Cleveland teenager in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 15-year-old boy is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in the city’s Glenville neighborhood Monday morning. Cleveland police said the accident happened around 8:30 a.m. in the area of E. 115th Street and Superior Avenue. According to police, the boy was...
Cleveland's public school district closes Glenville High School due to teacher absences, a rare kind of thing in public education.....What is going on?
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland Metropolitan School District officials abruptly closed Glenville High School Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022 “because of staff absences.”. CMSD big wigs confirmed the closing action across their social media platforms Thursday morning, including on Facebook. “There will be no remote learning,” CMSD added, though district...
1 student stabbed in lobby of Akron high school
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - One student suffered non-life threatening injuries after being stabbed at John R Buchtel Community Learning Center Wednesday afternoon. According to school officials, the victim was involved in an altercation with two other students in the main lobby of the school around 1 p.m. After the stabbing,...
Gun found in Akron 7th grader’s fanny pack; supt. orders routine use of metal detectors, backpack checks
Litchfield and Firestone community learning centers in Akron were locked down Monday afternoon.
