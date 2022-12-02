Following Rise Of The Beasts' First Trailer, The Next Transformers Movie Has Revealed Game Of Thrones' Peter Dinklage And More In The Cast

It’s been four years since we last spent time in the Transformers film series via Bumblebee , but next year, the hiatus ends. Earlier today, the first trailer for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts dropped, giving us a taste of the cinematic debut of the Maximals, Predacons and Terrorcons. Following that preview, more cast members have been unveiled for the 2023 movie releases , including Game of Thrones ’ Peter Dinklage.

As with any Transformers movie, Rise of the Beasts will spotlight some human characters, most notably Anthony Ramos’ Noah and Dominique Fishback’s Elena. But obviously the reason one goes to see a Transformers movie is to watch giant humanoid machine beings pummel each other, and with no shortage of those in Rise of the Beasts , that means there are numerous voice actors in the cast. On that note, Deadline reports that Peter Dinklage will voice Scourge, the leader of the Terrorcons who can turn into a black Peterbilt 359 logging semi truck. Dinklage is joined by Liza Kosher as Arcee, John DiMaggio as Stratosphere, David Sobolov as both Rhinox and Battletrap, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez as Nightbird, Cristo Fernández as Wheeljack, and Tobe Nwigwe as Reek.

While these a lot of new names to keep track of, they aren’t the first voice actors to be announced for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts . Along with Peter Cullen once again voicing Optimus Prime, we’ve known since June 2021 that Ron Perlman is voicing Optimus Primal , the leader of the Maximals who turns into a gorilla. Then in October, director Steven Caple Jr. shared that Michelle Yeoh and Pete Davidson are voicing Airazor and Mirage , respectively. So there will be a lot of new robots in disguise jumping into action for the first time in this summer blockbuster.

Looking back on Peter Dinklage, who starred as Tyrion Lannister for the entirety of Game of Thrones , this is the latest of many voice acting gigs he’s scored over his career. His other credits in this field include Ice Age: Continental Drift , the Angry Birds movies and The Croods: A New Age . Dinklage has also starred in blockbusters like X-Men: Days of Future Past and Avengers: Infinity War , and he’ll play Casca Highbottom in next year’s The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes .

Taking place in 1994, seven years after the events of Bumblebee , Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will follow Noah and Elena going on a globe-trotting adventure with Optimus Prime and the Autobot that will see them teaming up with the Maximals against the Predacon and Terrorcon factions. Rise of the Beasts is intended to be the first of three new installments in the Transformers film series, and we’re also getting an animated prequel movie set on Cybertron that’s scheduled for July 2024.

You’ll be able to hear Peter Dinklage and the rest of Transformers: Rise of the Beasts ’ voice cast when the movie hits the big screen on June 9, 2023 . If you’re interested in watching Bumblebee beforehand, you can do with a Paramount+ subscription .