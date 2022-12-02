Stephen Thompson will have two new scars on his face as a reminder of the war he fought with Kevin Holland at UFC Orlando last night (Sat., Dec. 3, 2022) inside Amway Center. Thompson survived a scary first round to turn the fight in his favor, winning the second, third and fourth rounds on our scorecard. No judges were needed, though, as Holland’s corner threw in the towel in the dying seconds of the fourth round. Their fighter had simply taken too much damage and had no route to victory. It was refreshing to see a mixed martial arts (MMA) team make the call and save their fighter from getting completely knocked out.

1 DAY AGO