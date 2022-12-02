Read full article on original website
Highlights! Watch Tyson Fury smash Derek Chisora, score late finish in trilogy fight | Video
Tyson Fury (33-0-1, 24 KO) retained his WBC heavyweight crown and undefeated boxing record earlier tonight (Sat., Dec. 3, 2022) live on ESPN+ from inside Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England, when “Gypsy King” outclassed veteran fighter Derek Chisora (33-13, 23 KO) for the third time in his career.
Tyson Fury warns Oleksandr Usyk to stay out of the ring in London: ‘I’ll Deebo that motherf—ker’
Reigning heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk may be in attendance for Tyson Fury’s trilogy bout with Derek Chisora later today (Sat., Dec. 3, 2022) live on ESPN+ from inside Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England, but the Ukrainian fighter better not enter the ring or “Gypsy King” might pop him one.
Is The Rock on steroids? Joe Rogan wants ‘massive’ WWE star to ‘come clean right now’
UFC color commentator Joe Rogan wants former WWE wrestler Dwayne Johnson, still commonly referred to as “The Rock” despite his successful transition to Hollywood, to come clean and admit he uses steroids. Not to shame the 50 year-old “Black Adam” star, but rather to compel Johnson to play fair with his impressionable audience.
Jake Paul fires shot at Dana White over UFC betting scandal: ‘Ironic isn’t it’
This growing Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) betting scandal is slowly snowballing into a massive avalanche for the promotion, which only creates larger avenues for haters and naysayers to try to drag the combat organization through the mud. This includes social media star and professional boxer, Jake Paul, who has publicly...
Larissa Pacheco admits to ‘frustrating’ omission from Cris Cyborg fight talk: ‘I want to be a part of this’
Larissa Pacheco has become one of the greatest success stories in the history of Professional Fighters League (PFL). The 28-year-old knockout artist helped kick off the promotion in its first year after rebranding from its period as World Series of Fighting (WSOF). A Bantamweight prospect during her time with Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) in 2014 and 2015, Pacheco is now the force at 155 and 145 pounds after winning her first title in the promotion along with the $1 million prize.
Highlights! Stephen Thompson puts on striking clinic, stops Kevin Holland late | UFC Orlando
Stephen Thompson looked downright incredible last night (Sat., Dec. 3, 2022) at UFC Orlando live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside Amway Center in Orlando, Fla., when “Wonderboy” dominated Kevin Holland to the tune of a fourth-round TKO (corner stoppage). LIVE! Stream UFC Orlando On ESPN+. EXCITING WELTERWEIGHT TILT! Ultimate...
Odd man out? Tyson Fury calls out Usyk, Joyce, Wilder ... but not Francis Ngannou
Tyson Fury made easy work of Derek Chisora tonight (Sat., Dec. 3, 2022) in front of a sold-out crowd inside Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England. While the fight wasn’t competitive in the least, Fury did his best to make up for it with some spectacle before and after the fight. The eventual tenth round mercy stoppage by the referee was a good two to three rounds late, and came with a smattering of boos from the otherwise chuffed and cheerful crowd of 60,000 people.
Monday Morning Hangover: What’s next for Kevin Holland after suffering loss, broken hand at UFC Orlando?
UFC Orlando went down last Saturday night (Dec. 3, 2022) in Orlando, Fla., blowing the roof off Amway Center in what truly was an exciting night of fights. In fact, all seven main card fights were finishes, leaving several fighters feeling the post-fight blues. Among them was Bryan Barberena, who...
Tyson Fury likely headed for surgery, targets early 2023 return
Tyson Fury once again proved why he’s one of the best heavyweight boxers on the planet today with a 10th-round technical knockout finish over Derek Chisora earlier tonight (Sat., Dec. 3, 2022) live on ESPN+ from inside Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England, but the victory came at a cost for “Gypsy King.”
Israeli fighter calls out ‘bully’ Kanye West after UFC Orlando victory: ‘Come see me, bro’
Star-crossed and controversial hip hop mogul, Kanye West, has irritated a bonafide badass in the form of Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Lightweight up-and-comer, Natan Levy, who picked up his second win inside the Octagon last night (Sat., Dec. 3, 2022) in Orlando, Florida. Levy, who didn’t get a post-fight interview...
UFC star Dustin Poirier remains hospitalized — ‘It’s getting serious’
UFC lightweight contender Dustin Poirier, just a few weeks removed from his submission victory over Michael Chandler at UFC 281 in New York, was admitted to the hospital on Sunday (Dec. 4, 2022) and as of this writing, has yet to be released. “Going on Day 2 in the hospital,”...
Video: Mayor awards Nate Diaz key to city of Stockton, Kings mascot survives
Former UFC headliner Nate Diaz was awarded a key to the city of Stockton, Calif., over the weekend during a ceremony held at a Stockton Kings basketball game. Mayor Kevin Lincoln was on hand to do the honors, praising The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) 5 champ for representing the city over his nearly 20-year career in combat sports.
Video: Watch Stephen Thompson’s face get stitched together after blood-soaked UFC Orlando war
Stephen Thompson will have two new scars on his face as a reminder of the war he fought with Kevin Holland at UFC Orlando last night (Sat., Dec. 3, 2022) inside Amway Center. Thompson survived a scary first round to turn the fight in his favor, winning the second, third and fourth rounds on our scorecard. No judges were needed, though, as Holland’s corner threw in the towel in the dying seconds of the fourth round. Their fighter had simply taken too much damage and had no route to victory. It was refreshing to see a mixed martial arts (MMA) team make the call and save their fighter from getting completely knocked out.
Conor McGregor settles UFC 223 bus attack lawsuit with Michael Chiesa
A lawsuit between Conor McGregor and Michael Chiesa stemming from an infamous Brooklyn bus attack at UFC 223 in 2018 has finally been settled, per MMA Fighting. McGregor, who has been no stranger to legal trouble over the years, was sued by Chiesa after throwing a dolly through a bus window prior to UFC 223 in New York City over four years ago. The incident left Chiesa with multiple lacerations on his face and forced “Maverick” to withdraw from his scheduled bout with Anthony Pettis for that same weekend.
UFC Orlando results: Stephen Thompson breaks Kevin Holland in wild brawl
Stephen Thompson and Kevin Holland squared off in a Welterweight contest earlier tonight (Sat., Dec. 10, 2022) at UFC Orlando from inside Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. Holland opened the fight with some wild jumping kick into punches combinations ... though I don’t know that they worked that well. Holland also seemed to be looking for the clinch. Meanwhile, Thompson’s straight punches were looking really fast, crisp, and accurate. Holland answered a couple minutes in with a heavy combination, but Thompson fired right back with his counter left.
Stephen Thompson vs. Kevin Holland full fight preview | UFC Orlando
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Welterweight strikers Stephen Thompson and Kevin Holland will go to war TONIGHT (Sat., Dec. 3, 2022) at UFC Orlando inside Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. Thompson has his back to the wall a bit here. The 39-year-old veteran has lost two in a row, a skid...
AEW News: Jade Cargill Lands Voice-Over Role, Jade Set for Tomorrow’s Hey! (EW), Brody King on House of Black Beatdown
– AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill announced on her Twitter account yesterday that she booked a voice-over role for a “huge animated show” this week. She wrote, “Did my first voice over for a huge animated show today. So excited to share in the future. God is AMAZING.”
Midnight Mania! ManningCast reacts to Dana White’s Power Slap: ‘I’ve got to get in this thing!’
UFC President Dana White was a featured guest of Peyton and Eli Manning on the “ManningCast” production earlier tonight (Mon., Dec. 5, 2022) during the New Orleans Saints vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers showdown at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. In a competitive game, legendary quarter back Tom Brady led the Buccaneers to last-second comeback win, closing the game with a 17-16 score.
UFC 282 predictions: Early ‘Prelims’ undercard preview | Blachowicz vs. Ankalaev
With former UFC Light Heavyweight champion, Jiri Prochazka, on the mend, Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev will duke it out for the vacant belt this Saturday evening (Dec. 10, 2022) in the familiar halls of T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevadas. UFC 282 also features the stateside debut of Paddy Pimblett, who takes on dangerous veteran Jared Gordon, and the return of Bryce Mitchell, who will lock horns with Ilia Topuria on the pay-per-view (PPV) main card.
Joe Rogan thinks Conor McGregor did enough PEDs to ‘melt that USADA cup’
Conor McGregor is almost done recovering from a horrific leg break injury and looking to get a fight booked in Feb. 2023. Now, the big question is whether United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) will force him to wait another six months as he re-integrates into its drug testing pool, or if “The Notorious” will earn a special exemption from that process.
