marketplace.org

A weakening dollar is good news for exporters, bad news for importers

How many times over the past year have we used the phrase “the strong dollar” at Marketplace? Regular listeners and readers will know — or should know, if we’re doing our jobs right — that the answer is “many.”. Like when we talked about...
According to at least one statistic, the job market seems to be cooling

We learned last week that the economy added 263,000 jobs in November, according to the Labor Department. The unemployment rate stayed at 3.7%, and average hourly earnings were up 5.1% over the last year. All of which suggests the labor market is still really tight. But there are some signs...
R.A. Heim

A one-time payment is coming your way from the state

money laid outPhoto byPhoto by Olia Danilevich (Pexels) Are you still waiting for your Inflation Relief—or Middle Class Tax Relief—payment? Well, if that's the case, you may have to wait a little bit longer for this money to come. Approximately 23 million people are receiving money (up to $1,050) from the state of California. (source)
C. Heslop

Update: The Sending Of A Fourth $1,400 Stimulus Check [Opinion]

63% of Americans support the federal government sending more stimulus checks. Inflation has plagued the country plenty, after the pandemic. Since the midterm elections, discussion about stimulus checks has returned among experts. Analysts monitoring it are weighing in on the likelihood of a fourth payment. Do these professional observers think Americans will get the money? What will happen to the child tax credit benefits?
Ending hunger a battle on many fronts, over many months, says CEO of Feeding America

We are in a heightened hunger crisis. Grocery prices rose 12.4% year on year through November, according to the latest consumer price report. Prices for dairy, cereal and bakery goods climbed as much as 16% over that time. Meanwhile, food banks across the country are seeing an increase in need and scrambling to keep up with demand.
Farm income projected to rise again

American farmers are having a good year. That’s the headline from the USDA’s updated Farm Sector Income Forecast, which now anticipates that high commodity prices and other factors will push U.S. farm income up nearly 14% for 2022 over last year. That’s despite record increases in the cost of things like fertilizer, fuel, labor and other agricultural inputs.

