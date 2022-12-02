Read full article on original website
A weakening dollar is good news for exporters, bad news for importers
How many times over the past year have we used the phrase “the strong dollar” at Marketplace? Regular listeners and readers will know — or should know, if we’re doing our jobs right — that the answer is “many.”. Like when we talked about...
According to at least one statistic, the job market seems to be cooling
We learned last week that the economy added 263,000 jobs in November, according to the Labor Department. The unemployment rate stayed at 3.7%, and average hourly earnings were up 5.1% over the last year. All of which suggests the labor market is still really tight. But there are some signs...
A one-time payment is coming your way from the state
money laid outPhoto byPhoto by Olia Danilevich (Pexels) Are you still waiting for your Inflation Relief—or Middle Class Tax Relief—payment? Well, if that's the case, you may have to wait a little bit longer for this money to come. Approximately 23 million people are receiving money (up to $1,050) from the state of California. (source)
Update: The Sending Of A Fourth $1,400 Stimulus Check [Opinion]
63% of Americans support the federal government sending more stimulus checks. Inflation has plagued the country plenty, after the pandemic. Since the midterm elections, discussion about stimulus checks has returned among experts. Analysts monitoring it are weighing in on the likelihood of a fourth payment. Do these professional observers think Americans will get the money? What will happen to the child tax credit benefits?
Trump Had Hidden $19.8 Million Loan From North Korea-Linked Company As President: Report
Trump failed to disclose the loan, which was paid off months after he took office, Forbes reported.
Don't be too optimistic that the Fed's going to quickly move between a pause and a pivot, Charles Schwab chief strategist says
Recent positive economic data could leave investors waiting longer for rate cuts, according to Liz Ann Sonders.
Tesla 'Victim Of Its Own Success:' Analyst Flags 2 Reasons Behind Reported China Production Cut
Tesla Inc. TSLA shares plunged 6.37% on Monday after two separate reports suggested the electric vehicle maker reduced Made-In-China Model Y production by 20% in December. The company, however, denied the reports. The Tesla Analyst: Piper Sandler analyst Alexander Potter has an Overweight rating and $340 price target for Tesla...
Gold will hit $3,000 an ounce and the dollar will surge 50% against the Japanese yen. Here are the 10 outrageous 2023 predictions from one European bank
The UK voting to undo Brexit and at least one country banning all meat products are also on Saxo Bank's list of wild predictions for 2023.
Ending hunger a battle on many fronts, over many months, says CEO of Feeding America
We are in a heightened hunger crisis. Grocery prices rose 12.4% year on year through November, according to the latest consumer price report. Prices for dairy, cereal and bakery goods climbed as much as 16% over that time. Meanwhile, food banks across the country are seeing an increase in need and scrambling to keep up with demand.
Farm income projected to rise again
American farmers are having a good year. That’s the headline from the USDA’s updated Farm Sector Income Forecast, which now anticipates that high commodity prices and other factors will push U.S. farm income up nearly 14% for 2022 over last year. That’s despite record increases in the cost of things like fertilizer, fuel, labor and other agricultural inputs.
