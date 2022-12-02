The Alliance Defending Freedom has developed a fairly effective publicity campaign. The recognized hate group will, of course, get a spate of media coverage this week for arguing that a website designer… who doesn’t do wedding sites… but might want to design wedding sites… should get an advisory opinion exempting her from anti-discrimination laws. But this attention is fleeting and donor-based organizations need constant attention to thrive and it has found a winning strategy in hopping from Yale to Texas A&M to Kansas headlining events, waiting for students to organize some manner of protest, and basking in the victimhood culture hyped by the Washington Examiner, or Tucker Carlson, or in this case, a sitting state supreme court justice.

17 HOURS AGO