WATCH: Jonathan Smith's Selection Sunday Press Conference
Oregon State head football coach Jonathan Smith held a virtual press conference Sunday afternoon in the wake of the Beavers’ invitation to the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl. Smith provided an early preview of the matchup against Florida, discussed the team’s schedule, addressed injuries, shed light on the coaching...
WATCH: Dan Lanning talks OC search, Bo Nix, Transfer Portal, and Holiday Bowl
Oregon head football coach Dan Lanning spoke with the media on Sunday evening to discuss the team's acceptance of playing in the 2022 Holiday Bowl against North Carolina. He also breaks down where Oregon is at with its search for a new offensive coordinator, Bo Nix's status for the bowl game, player opt-outs ahead of the bowl game, and the Ducks recruiting efforts in the NCAA Transfer Portal.
PODCAST: Dan Lanning updates us on the OC search, Bo Nix, Transfers in and out of Oregon, and a lot more
Dan Lanning held a press conference after the Oregon Ducks were selected to play in the 2022 Holiday Bowl against North Carolina. This was his first presser since speaking after the loss at Oregon State, and he provided updates on the search for a new offensive coordinator, Bo Nix, transfers, Oregon's recruitment in the transfer portal, how the Ducks are operating without a few transfers, and a lot more. Matt Prehm, Erik Skopil, and Jared Mack of DuckTerritory.com break down all the items from that press conference you need to know about.
buildingthedam.com
Oregon State Football Ranked #14 in final CFP Poll
It’s official Georgia, Michigan, TCU and Ohio State will compete in the college football playoffs. Alabama was just left out of the playoffs at #5. Oregon State football moved up one spot in the rankings after beating Oregon last weekend. Six Pac-12 teams were ranked in total:. Utah #8.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Florida vs. Oregon State: 5 things to know about the Gators' Las Vegas Bowl opponent
The Florida Gators will conclude their 2022 campaign when they meet the No. 14 Oregon State Beavers of the Pac 12 in the Las Vegas Bowl on Dec. 17 (7:30 p.m. ET, ABC). The Gators need a win to avoid the program’s first back-to-back losing seasons since 1978 and 1979. Florida has also lost its past 2 bowl games after dropping the Cotton Bowl in 2020 and the Gasparilla Bowl in 2021.
Oregon Ducks reserve offensive lineman Bram Walden entering transfer portal
The Oregon Ducks are losing an offensive lineman to transfer. Redshirt-freshman Bram Walden is entering the transfer portal, he announced Saturday. “I just want to thank the University of Oregon for making my experience for these last 2 years and I’ll always be grateful for this opportunity,” Walden wrote via Instagram. “I want to thank all of the coaches, players, my family, friends and faculty that have made my time here truly special. I want to thank the man above for always having a plan for me and allowing me to be where I am today.
Readers respond: Beavers’ Jack Colletto deserves the Heisman
The 2022 football season is rapidly coming to a conclusion. Part of the concluding activities is the awarding of the Heisman Trophy to the outstanding player of the season. Historically, this award has gone to an outstanding quarterback whose team has ended the season in a high ranking position or the player who scores the most touchdowns.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Las Vegas Bowl featuring Florida vs. Oregon State changes kickoff time, TV network
One day after announcing a matchup between Florida and Oregon State, the Las Vegas Bowl has announced a new kickoff time and television network for the game. The game was originally set for Saturday, Dec. 17 at 7:30 p.m. on ABC but has since been changed to 2:30 p.m. (ET) on ESPN.
No. 21 UCLA wants quick start vs. Oregon
It’s hard to start any better than UCLA did Thursday night. The 21st-ranked Bruins knocked down their first eight shots
Emergency Dam Podcast: Las Vegas Bowl calls Oregon State's name; Beavers to meet Florida in postseason
This episode of the Dam Podcast airs live on Sunday, December 4th at 4:30 pm PT. BeaverBlitz staffers Angie Machado and Carter Bahns are back behind the microphone and camera for another episode of the Dam Podcast, streaming live on YouTube and any time on your favorite podcast app. On...
Canby Rodeo queen may look familiar
Alexis Goughnour, who served as queen in 2022, will once again serve in the role for 2023 fair and rodeoThe 2023 Clackamas County Fair and Canby Rodeo court has been selected — with a twist. Alexis Goughnour will once again reign over the events of the 2023 fair and rodeo, reprising her role from 2022. And, she will do so alone as no court was selected during this year's nomination process. Goughnour, 22, is the daughter of Matt and Cori Goughnour of St. Paul. Horses have always played a role in her life, with some of her earliest memories consisting...
4 Great Steakhouses in Oregon
Photo byPhoto by Bao Menglong on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Oregon and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Oregon that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of these places before definitely pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
philomathnews.com
Philomath boys crush preseason No. 1 Junction City, 59-33
Ranked No. 1 in the Class 4A boys basketball preseason coaches poll, Junction City had the appearance of a team that could give Philomath everything it could handle and more when the two teams clashed Saturday night in their respective season openers. But instead of a back-and-forth basketball battle that...
klcc.org
ODOT official says Oregon drivers need to adapt quickly to early and intense winter conditions
Winter conditions have taken some drivers off guard, already. A transportation official is sharing motorist basics to avoid icy accidents. Thursday night, police and emergency personnel from Eugene and Springfield responded to a multi-car pileup on Franklin Boulevard, under I-5. Authorities noted that snowmelt during the day refroze after sunset, creating black ice.
Emerald Media
A new era for the Register Guard
Editor's note: A previous caption for this photo incorrectly said Kahle and O'Meara were laid off. The Eugene based newspaper, The Register-Guard, announced it would be cutting its opinion page due to a lack of finances and resources necessary to have the page, in a Nov. 2 piece written by former Register-Guard Editor Michelle Maxwell.
oregontoday.net
I-5 Fatal, Marion Co., Dec. 5
On Thursday, December 1st, 2022, at approximately 5:26 AM, the Oregon State Police responded to a single vehicle collision on the northbound lanes of Interstate 5, near milepost 270. The preliminary investigation indicated a white 2010 Chrysler Town & Country Mini-Van, operated by Dale S Heggem (76), of Salem, veered off of the highway at a high rate of speed, driving onto the shoulder of the roadway and then striking a tree, head-on, on the driver side of the mini-van. Heggem was pronounced deceased at the scene from injuries sustained in the crash. Interstate 5 was open during the investigation with the slow lane being shut down for about 4 hours. OSP was assisted by the Woodburn Fire Department, the Marion County Medical Examiner, the Cornwell Funeral Home, and ODOT.
philomathnews.com
Vehicle crashes and catches fire near Philomath
A single-vehicle crash on Sunday afternoon just west of Philomath ignited an engine fire and shut down Highway 20 for a short time but the two occupants suffered only minor injuries, Philomath Fire & Rescue reported. Emergency responders were dispatched at 3:31 p.m. Dec. 4 to the incident, which occurred...
Lenné Estate in Yamhill sells in unique transaction
Steve Lutz of Lenné Estate knew it was time to walk away from his winemaking business: he just didn’t want to give it all up. He recently found a pair of buyers willing to accept his conditions. Friday morning, a press release announced the sale of Lutz’s 20.9-acre...
kezi.com
Crash that closed River Road between Junction City and Eugene fatal, deputies say
EUGENE, Ore. -- A stretch of River Road between Junction City and Eugene was closed Wednesday afternoon after a single-vehicle crash that the driver did not survive, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office reports. According to the LCSO, they responded to a reported crash between Bishop Lane and Lone Pine...
Officials: Man dies after veering off I-5, crashing into tree head-on
One man is dead following a crash on Interstate 5 in Marion County on Thursday, the Oregon State Police reported.
