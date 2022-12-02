ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

AP sources: Biden tells Dems he wants SC as 1st primary vote

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wNcnd_0jUZUX2w00

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has declared that Democrats should give up “restrictive” caucuses and prioritize diversity at the start of their presidential primary calendar — dealing a major blow to Iowa’s decadeslong status as the state that leads off the process.

In a letter Thursday to the rule-making arm of the Democratic National Committee, Biden did not mention specific states he’d like to see go first. But he has told Democrats he wants South Carolina moved to the first position, according to three people familiar with his recommendation who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss private conversations.

The president’s direction came as the DNC rules committee gathered in Washington on Friday to vote on shaking up the presidential primary calendar starting in 2024. Members now expect to approve new rules putting South Carolina first, followed by New Hampshire and Nevada on the same day a week later.

Georgia and Michigan would move into the top five as new early states, and each would hold primaries in subsequent weeks, committee members say. The two battlegrounds were critical to Biden’s 2020 victory over then-President Donald Trump, who had won both states in his 2016 White House campaign.

Much of the rest of the country would vote as part of Super Tuesday soon afterward.

Such changes are set to come after years of calls from many top Democrats for the voting calendar to better reflect the party’s deeply diverse base than mostly white Iowa, which holds the country’s first caucus, and New Hampshire, which holds the first primary. The new calendar would still have to be approved by the full DNC in a vote likely to come early next year, but the DNC will almost certainly heed the rule-making panel’s recommendations.

The proposed order of the early states was first reported by The Washington Post.

“For decades, Black voters in particular have been the backbone of the Democratic Party but have been pushed to the back of the early primary process,” Biden wrote in a letter on personal stationery that did not carry the White House seal. “We rely on these voters in elections but have not recognized their importance in our nominating calendar. It is time to stop taking these voters for granted, and time to give them a louder and earlier voice in the process.”

He said caucuses were “restrictive and anti-worker” because they require voters “to spend significant amounts of time” on one night gathering to choose candidates in person, “disadvantaging hourly workers and anyone who does not have the flexibility to go to a set location at a set time.”

The changes could be implemented as soon as 2024 but would be rendered largely meaningless until 2028 if Biden opts to seek a second term. The president has said for months that he intends to run again, and White House aides and Biden allies have begun staffing and structural discussions for his likely 2024 bid while refraining from overt steps while the president weighs a final decision.

Such a shakeup would nonetheless be seismic given that Iowa’s caucus has led off the Democratic voting calendar since 1976. Still, it would come two years after a series of technical glitches so marred party results that they prevented The Associated Press from declaring a 2020 Iowa Democratic caucus winner.

Iowa Democratic Party Chair Ross Wilburn said in a statement Thursday night that the state party intended to abide by Iowa law and hold its caucus first.

“Our state law requires us to hold a caucus before the last Tuesday in February, and before any other contest,” Wilburn said. “When we submit our delegate selection plan to the Rules and Bylaws Committee early next year, we will adhere to the State of Iowa’s legal requirements, and address compliance with DNC rules in subsequent meetings and hearings.”

New Hampshire state law calls for it to hold the first actual primary, and officials there have for months threatened to simply move up their election regardless of what new rules the DNC approves

On the current Democratic calendar, Iowa has been followed by New Hampshire, which has held the nation’s first primary since 1920. Nevada and South Carolina have gone next since the 2008 presidential election, when Democrats last did a major primary calendar overhaul.

The Republican National Committee, meanwhile, has already decided to keep Iowa’s caucus as the first contest in its 2024 presidential calendar, ensuring that GOP White House hopefuls — which include Trump — will continue campaigning there frequently.

South Carolina holds special relevance to Biden. His victory in the state’s first-in-the-South primary in 2020 kickstarted his presidential campaign after poor finishes in Iowa and New Hampshire on his way to winning the Democratic nomination.

Dick Harpootlian, a longtime Biden ally, fundraiser and former South Carolina Democratic Party chair, said Thursday that he and Biden discussed South Carolina’s possible advancement the night of Biden’s 2020 primary victory there. Harpootlian said he’d impressed upon Biden that the state was a better place than Iowa to hold an even earlier presidential voting contest — to which Harpootlian said Biden was receptive.

“I think he agreed that this was a much more dynamic process,” Harpootlian said. “Iowa was just a nightmare.”

The DNC rules committee has been discussing reordering the early calendar for months, touching off a fierce battle among many states to go first. In a joint statement Thursday night, Michigan Democratic Party Chair Lavora Barnes and U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell said, “We have always said that any road to the White House goes through the heartland and President Biden understands that.”

Several states have previously tried to violate party rules and jump closer to the front, only to be threatened with having their delegates not count.

New Hampshire Democratic Sen. Jeanne Shaheen issued a statement blasting “the White House’s short-sighted decision,” while fellow New Hampshire Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan said, “I strongly oppose the President’s deeply misguided proposal.”

“But make no mistake,” Hassan said in a statement. “New Hampshire’s law is clear and our primary will continue to be first in the nation.”

___

Kinnard reported from Columbia, S.C. Associated Press writer Steve Peoples in New York contributed to this report.

Comments / 40

Robert Malin
5d ago

The states that take the longest like Arizona and any others should be ahead of everyone else so they can be done about the same time as the others

Reply(3)
18
Jody Wayne Hayes
4d ago

go right ahead south Carolina is on our side south Carolina is a red state I believe sleepy Biden might have south Carolina confused with North Carolina

Reply
6
Chip Morris
4d ago

if he gets us as a first voting state then I think we're the stupidest state in the US.

Reply
7
Related
CNN

Kevin McCarthy asked about impeaching Biden if GOP wins House. Hear his answer

In a CNN exclusive, Melanie Zanona sits down with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who is poised to potentially become House Speaker if Republicans win control of the House. McCarthy has vowed to launch rigorous investigations into the Biden administration and says Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) will be reinstated to her committee assignments after being stripped of her duties by Democrats in 2021 for her inflammatory remarks.
CNN

Railway union organizer has a message for Biden

President Biden is urging Congress to do something to avert the rail strike that would devastate our economy by causing shortages, spiking prices and halting factory production. Matthew Weaver, an organizer and Ohio's legislative director for the third largest rail union in the US, joins CNN This Morning to discuss.
OHIO STATE
RadarOnline

'YOU Deliver Opening Remarks': President Joe Biden CAUGHT Using 'Cheat Sheet' During G20 Summit

President Joe Biden was caught using a “cheat sheet” instructing him how and when to act during this week’s G20 summit in Indonesia, RadarOnline.com has learned. The president’s surprising move came on Wednesday, marking at least the second time President Biden has accidentally shown reporters such a sheet while delivering important remarks to citizens and world leaders alike.According to Daily Mail, the instructions provided to Biden instructed the nearly 79-year-old president when to sit down, when to speak, when to take photos alongside other world leaders, and a synopsis of what he should say once he has the floor.“YOU will...
LOUISIANA STATE
The Independent

Joe Biden heckled during Cop27 speech after declaring US is ‘world leader’ in climate action

Protests erupted during Joe Biden's Cop27 speech at Sharm el-Sheikh today when he called America a "world leader" in climate action. Young activists holding a banner with a message against fossil fuels stood up in the Nefertiti Hall venue when the US president was addressing a packed auditorium.They jumped from their seats and interrupted Mr Biden briefly with a loud noise, causing Mr Biden to pause before he continued with his speech. Soon after, the security officials arrived and asked them to take the banner down. The activists were then swiftly escorted out of the auditorium.Mr Biden arrived...
News Breaking LIVE

Another Top Democrat Steps Down Moments After Pelosi

Moments after current United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that she would be quitting House Democratic leadership, another top Democrat did the same. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) made the announcement on Thursday that he too will be stepping down from House Democratic Leadership. Like Pelosi, Hoyer, 83, also intends to remain in Congress.
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Musician Announces He Is Running for President

Famed musician Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, has announced that he once again plans to run for President of the United States in 2024, according to the New York Post. West, 45, said in a video that known far-right figure Milo Yiannopoulos is working on his campaign.
New York Post

‘Biden blew it’: Railroad workers unions lash out at president

Rail workers unions blasted President Biden Monday after he pressed Congress to force the organized labor groups to accept a tentative agreement in order to avert a strike.  “Joe Biden blew it,” Railroad Workers United Treasurer Hugh Sawyer said in a press release hours after the president told House and Senate leaders one of his top priorities is to stop the looming labor strike. “He had the opportunity to prove his labor-friendly pedigree to millions of workers by simply asking Congress for legislation to end the threat of a national strike on terms more favorable to workers. Sadly, he could not...
New York Post

Jim Jordan tells Brennan, Clapper he wants more on Hunter Biden laptop dismissal

Rep. Jim ​Jordan ​sent letters Thursday to former CIA Director John Brennan and former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper renewing the GOP’s demand that ​they provide information about a statement they ​signed ​in October 2020 declaring The Post’s​ expose on​ Hunter Biden​ ​to be Russian disinformation.​ The Ohio Republican sent the missives seeking voluntary cooperation from Brennan and Clapper, noting the statement they and 49 other intelligence officials signed “served as a basis for partisan operatives to attempt to delegitimize allegations, as reported in The Post” that the disgraced first son used his father’s position for personal gain.  “The statement was part...
OHIO STATE
The Center Square

House Democrat blasts Biden over 'fancy dinner' that includes Maine lobster

(The Center Square) – A U.S. House Democrat blasted President Joe Biden for his planned ritzy dinner with France’s leader Emmanuel Macron. Rep. Jared Golden, D-Maine, called out Biden on Twitter, suggesting the president is a hypocrite for crushing the lobster industry with strict regulations while purchasing 200 lobsters from Maine for the state dinner with Macron. Golden has spoken against regulations limiting lobster harvesting for environmental reasons. ...
MAINE STATE
CBS News

Ilhan Omar responds to Kevin McCarthy over committee removal threat: "It does nothing to address inflation, health care or solve the climate crisis"

Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar blasted House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy over the Republican's threat to remove her and Democratic Reps. Eric Swalwell and Adam Schiff from their committees when Republicans control the House come January. On Fox News Sunday, McCarthy said he'll stick with a promise he made earlier this...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
588K+
Post
628M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy