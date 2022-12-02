Read full article on original website
KITV.com
Study ranks Hawaii #9 for worst drivers in the U.S.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A study examining millions of car insurance quotes ranked Hawaii #9 in states with the worst drivers. Data from QuoteWizard examined incidents like car accidents, DUIs, speeding tickets, and citations -- and Hawaii drivers cracked the top 10.
KITV.com
24 hours before transitioning between Hawaii Governors, David Ige says his goodbyes
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Just a day hours before the handing over of power from the current Hawaii governor to the new one, the road to transition is taking place. Planners of the 2022 Governor's Inauguration spent all day Sunday rehearsing for the big event. Stand-ins took the place of principal officials.
KITV.com
New interlock ignition law coming in 2023 to help first-time DUI offenders -- and protect the public
HONOLULU (KITV4) - A new law is underway to help first time DUI offenders in Hawaii. Act 94 allows offenders to shorten the time of their driver's license suspension, if they show proof they are using the interlock ignition system in their car continuously for six to nine months. The interlock device will prevent drivers from starting their cars if alcohol is detected in their systems.
KITV.com
Experts say moving to Hawaii won't help seasonal depression symptoms
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Hawaii ranks one of the lowest in cases of seasonal depression – but so does Alaska. Seasonal Affective Disorder is a type of depression caused by seasonal changes. Many mental healthcare workers said getting professional help is an issue in the islands right now in the midst of the mental health care strike.
KITV.com
Hawaii's new Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke says she's working to expand early learning and technology
Gov. Josh Green's right-hand woman -- lieutenant governor Sylvia Luke -- says she hopes to make a big difference in her new role. "I'm planning to be very helpful to the administration in working out many of the details with the Legislature," she said.
KITV.com
A New Fantasy Adventure Novel Showcases The Mythology And Ecological Beauty Of Hawaii
HONOLULU-HI (KITV4) Author James Eldridge and his illustrator brother Rick are bringing the culture, mythology, adventure, and beauty of their native Hawaii to young readers everywhere with their debut fantasy novel, “Islanders,” the first installment in Their Pacific Chronicles series. Cynthia Yip got a chance to talk story with James about the novel.
KITV.com
Governor Josh Green takes oath of office
Preceded by an elaborate ceremony of song and dance at the Blaisdell Center, Governor Josh Green took his oath of office Monday in front of hundreds, including fellow elected officials and other dignitaries. The theme of the event was "huliau," or turning point in 'olelo Hawai'i, symbolizing a new beginning...
KITV.com
Island music icons share the gift of music and music education
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Nā Hoku Hanohano Award winners Henry Kapono, Jeff Peterson, Raiatea Helm and Kamuela Kimokeo bring their collective talents together in concert for Makana Mele at Windward Community College's Palikū Theater. “The purpose of the concert is actually to raise money for the newly formed Henry...
