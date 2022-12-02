ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grants Pass, OR

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KCBY

Mother arrested after 19-month-old overdoses on fentanyl

BUTTE FALLS, Ore. — Jackson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) arrested a woman Friday after her 19-month-old child overdosed on fentanyl. According to detectives, the overdose happened on Sept. 15 at a home on Derby Road in Butte Falls. The child was given multiple doses of Narcan and life-flighted to...
BUTTE FALLS, OR
KCBY

Ruch murder suspect pleads not guilty

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — The man accused of murder for the death of Luis Ayala-Zavala last month appeared in court Monday afternoon. Jose Alfredo Sotelo-Palma was charged with second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon, and menacing. Jackson County Sheriff's Office detectives say the homicide happened at a marijuana...
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
KCBY

Delays continue for Dungeness crab season

An update from the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife says that three out of the four Oregon meat recovery areas, Astoria, Port Orford and Brookings, that were retested for domoic acid did not meet recovery criteria, further delaying the opening of commercial Dungeness crab season. Current Crab Bio Toxin...
OREGON STATE
KCBY

Mt. Ashland Ski Area opens this weekend

MT. ASHLAND, Ore. — Mount Ashland Ski Area announced it will open for the season Saturday, Dec. 10. Lifts will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 10 - 12. The holiday schedule will begin on Dec. 15, meaning the ski area will be open 7 days a week until Jan. 2.
ASHLAND, OR

