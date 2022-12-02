Read full article on original website
Mother arrested after 19-month-old overdoses on fentanyl
BUTTE FALLS, Ore. — Jackson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) arrested a woman Friday after her 19-month-old child overdosed on fentanyl. According to detectives, the overdose happened on Sept. 15 at a home on Derby Road in Butte Falls. The child was given multiple doses of Narcan and life-flighted to...
Ruch murder suspect pleads not guilty
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — The man accused of murder for the death of Luis Ayala-Zavala last month appeared in court Monday afternoon. Jose Alfredo Sotelo-Palma was charged with second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon, and menacing. Jackson County Sheriff's Office detectives say the homicide happened at a marijuana...
Winter weather advisory this weekend for Southern Oregon, Northern California
The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Warning for the early hours of Thursday. A winter weather advisory for most of Southern Oregon and Northern California is expected to last Thursday from 4 a.m. to 10 p.m. A winter storm warning will be in effect for south Siskiyou County,...
Delays continue for Dungeness crab season
An update from the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife says that three out of the four Oregon meat recovery areas, Astoria, Port Orford and Brookings, that were retested for domoic acid did not meet recovery criteria, further delaying the opening of commercial Dungeness crab season. Current Crab Bio Toxin...
Mt. Ashland Ski Area opens this weekend
MT. ASHLAND, Ore. — Mount Ashland Ski Area announced it will open for the season Saturday, Dec. 10. Lifts will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 10 - 12. The holiday schedule will begin on Dec. 15, meaning the ski area will be open 7 days a week until Jan. 2.
Oregonians see gas prices drop, crude oil lowest price in a year
Drivers are getting an early holiday gift as gas prices continue to drop in all 50 states. According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline is $3.38. The Oregon average is down 26 cents from last week to $4.16 a gallon. For the metro areas, the...
