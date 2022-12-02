The Carolina Panthers are expected to cut Baker Mayfield. You cannot make this up, Baker Mayfield was considered the top quarterback in the 2018 NFL Draft. The 2018 first overall pick set the rookie quarterback record for passing touchdowns, along with ending a 19-game winless streak for the Browns in his debut. His most successful season was in 2020 when he led the Browns to their first playoff appearance since 2002 and victory since 1994. However, due to inconsistent play and conflict with Browns management, Mayfield was traded to the Panthers in 2022.

21 HOURS AGO