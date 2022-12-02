Read full article on original website
Related
Buccaneers' Tom Brady had reporters laughing with sarcastic response to stunning win vs. Saints
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady had reporters laughing hard as he entered the press conference room following a stunning win over the New Orleans Saints.
Deion's No. 1 Recruit, Travis Hunter, Announces Transfer
Travis Hunter, the five-star recruit who shocked the college football world by committing to Jackson State over Florida State, has apparently made his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit will be transferring from Jackson State to Colorado. Deion Sanders officially accepted the Colorado Buffaloes job on Sunday. Late...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Liam Anderson, LB, Holy Cross | 2023 NFL Draft Prospect Zoom Interview
Liam Anderson the standout linebacker from Holy Cross recently sat down with NFL Draft Diamonds lead scout Jimmy Williams. Check out this interview and make sure you subscribe to the YouTube Channel. NFL Draft Diamonds was created to assist the underdogs playing the sport. We call them diamonds in the...
Deion Sanders Lands First Big Recruit at Colorado
After just one night with the new program, a top recruit already has chosen Colorado because of its new coach.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Southern Football’s Marching Band takes a huge shot at Deion Sanders during their halftime show
Let’s face it Deion Sanders is leaving Jackson State for Colorado, but people who love HBCU football knew this day would come. Deion has been pumping he is SWAC and he is HBCU for years since taking Jackson State to back-to-back SWAC Championships, but today he was the joke of the Southern marching band.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Joshua Tomas, WR, Georgetown | 2023 NFL Draft Prospect Zoom Interview
Joshua Tomas the versatile wide receiver from Georgetown recently sat down with NFL Draft Diamonds lead scout Jimmy Williams for this exclusive Zoom Interview. Make sure you hit the like and subscribe button below. NFL Draft Diamonds was created to assist the underdogs playing the sport. We call them diamonds...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Richard Burton, WR, Queen’s University
What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. I take pride in being a complete receiver. My ability to block in the run game while also being a threat in the vertical, intermediate, and short-passing game is an asset. At what age were you...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Diamonds Scouting Report: Otis Reese, S, Mississippi
Per Year Stats (Most Recent First) 2022 (MSUN)Played in all 12 games thus far. 81 tackles, 7 TFLs, 3 sacks, 1 INT, 3 PDs, 1 FR. 2021 (MSUN)Started all 13 games. 91 tackles, 2 TFLs, 1.5 sacks, 2 PDs, 1 FF. 2020 (MSUN)Was ineligible to play until the last 3...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Diamonds Scouting Report: Sean Clifford, QB, Penn State
Honors/Captainship2021 William Campbell Trophy Finalist, 2021 Wuerffel Trophy Semifinalist. Games WatchedMIUN, ALAU, INPU (in-person) Per Year Stats (Most Recent First) 202212 GP, 210 CMP, 330 ATT, 2543 YDS, 22 TD, 7 INT (Before Bowl Game) 202113 GP, 261 CMP, 429 ATT,, 3107 YDS, 21 TD, 8 INT. 20209 GP, 152...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Carolina Panthers are expected to cut Baker Mayfield today
The Carolina Panthers are expected to cut Baker Mayfield. You cannot make this up, Baker Mayfield was considered the top quarterback in the 2018 NFL Draft. The 2018 first overall pick set the rookie quarterback record for passing touchdowns, along with ending a 19-game winless streak for the Browns in his debut. His most successful season was in 2020 when he led the Browns to their first playoff appearance since 2002 and victory since 1994. However, due to inconsistent play and conflict with Browns management, Mayfield was traded to the Panthers in 2022.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Pittman’s Pocket: SWAC CHAMPIONSHIP Game 2022
JSU vs Southern University will Premier its SWAC Conference Championship game today at 4 pm on ESPN 2. It is also being reported that it could be Head Coach Deion Sanders last game at Jackson State to eventually take a Head Coaching job at The University of Colorado. JSU can...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Colorado is offering more than 5 million per year to Jackson State’s Deion Sanders
Deion Sanders leaving Jackson State seems more and more like it is happening. There have been rumors that Deion is planning to leave and now there are details on his contract offer. Colorado has offered Sanders more than $5 million annually, according to CBS News Colorado. The offer is said...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
New York Jets players seem super happy that Mike White is their new quarterback | Time to cut or trade Zach Wilson
The New York Jets players are really happy about Mike White being their starting quarterback. They are so happy that they were wearing Mike White T-shirts while getting on the plane to face the Minnesota Vikings. Let’s face it, they could not have been big fans of Zach Wilson. It...
Comments / 0