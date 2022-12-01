Read full article on original website
Community holiday wreath auction returns in Waynedale
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Hung at the Waynedale Library with care, through December 10th, holiday wreaths are up for viewing and to bid to take home in support of the Waynedale Trails & Sidewalks Initiative. The long-standing annual fundraiser returns once again to feature many festively decorated 24”...
Woman struck and killed on I-469
The coroner has ruled the death of a woman on 469 Thursday morning a suicide. The Allen County Coroner’s Office released the following:. On Thursday, December 1st, 2022, the Allen County Coroner’s Office was notified of a semi-tractor trailer versus pedestrian in the southbound lane at mile marker number 27 of I469, in Fort Wayne. First responders pronounced death at the scene.
