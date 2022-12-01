The coroner has ruled the death of a woman on 469 Thursday morning a suicide. The Allen County Coroner’s Office released the following:. On Thursday, December 1st, 2022, the Allen County Coroner’s Office was notified of a semi-tractor trailer versus pedestrian in the southbound lane at mile marker number 27 of I469, in Fort Wayne. First responders pronounced death at the scene.

