Pacific University removes name of racist former Oregonian editor from campus building
Pacific University’s board of trustees this weekend unanimously voted to remove Harvey W. Scott’s name from one of its campus buildings, citing The Oregonian/OregonLive’s recent series that spotlighted its former editor’s racist legacy. “Pacific acknowledges historical ties with and past recognition of a community leader who...
Reed College professor will resign after online video prompted investigation
Portland neuroscience researcher Paul Currie says medication caused behavior that led to calls for his resignation.A Portland college professor who was filmed berating fast food employees and inquiring about their immigration status earlier this year says he doesn't remember the incident, blaming medication side effects for his behavior. Reed College Psychology professor Paul Currie told Pamplin Media Group that he feels "shame and regret" over the remarks he made to employees in March, while waiting in his vehicle in a restaurant drive-through. Currie interrogated an employee, citing "rude behavior" and suggested the restaurant hired "illegal immigrants." The neuroscience researcher...
WWEEK
Readers Respond to Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty’s Court Battle With the Police Union
Last week, WW reported on the latest developments in City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty’s $5 million lawsuit against the Portland Police Association, in which she alleges that the former police union president leaked a false report about her in retaliation for her criticism of officers (“Zero Sum Game,” Nov. 23). Both sides in the case have been ordered by a Multnomah County circuit judge to produce discovery material for the other. Hardesty successfully sought PPA communications regarding her, as well as internal messages about the murder of George Floyd. (PPA attorneys tried to argue those communications were protected by union-member privilege.) Hardesty must produce any records after 2019 related to gambling activities, as union attorneys try to argue she’s in financial distress and seeking a payday. It’s possible some or none of the material will become public. Here’s what our readers had to say:
piolog.com
Campus safety sent alert with racial profiling after suspicion of dorm theft
Campus Safety sent out an alert to the community on Nov. 25 at 12:07 a.m. after two people on campus were suspected of attempted theft. The alert included racial profiling and faced backlash from the community. The alert said, “2 Suspicious Persons roaming Copeland Hall. Two Black Males. Person 1...
Portland housing board recommended tenant harassment ordinance; months later, activists say it’s stalled
Months after a city rental housing advisory board recommended Portland pursue anti-harassment protections for tenants, a renters rights group says it’s stalled in city Commissioner Dan Ryan’s office. The Portland Rental Services Commission’s proposed rules would ban landlords from making verbal or physical threats to tenants, asking or...
Portland's Miss Oregon, Sophia Takla, goes for Miss America title
The 2019 Jesuit High School grad has proudly represented the state and her causes, and now competes for ultimate prize.As Sophia Takla prepared for the Miss America competition, she consulted with many people and had discussions and plans about how to best represent herself as Miss Oregon on the national stage. For lunch one day, she met the only woman to win Miss America from Oregon, Katie Harman in 2002, who shared the importance of knowing the reason behind the quest for the title. "You need to have a strong understanding of your 'Why,'" Takla said. "Why you want to...
Opinion: Undoing urban growth boundary isn’t the answer to our housing crisis
Diaz is executive director of 1000 Friends of Oregon. McCarty is executive director of Community Alliance of Tenants. Messinetti is president and chief executive for Habitat for Humanity Portland Region. In his Nov. 12 column, “Need for housing exceeds all boundaries,” Steve Duin proposes that we address Oregon’s housing crisis...
‘Mixed emotions’: Portland preschool faces closure as church repurposes land to house Indigenous families
After 25 years of operating in the Presbyterian Church of Laurelhurst, Portland Tillamook Preschool must find a new location by next summer or face closure. Presbytery of the Cascades, a governing body of more than 90 congregations including the Laurelhurst one, informed the preschool in October that it will terminate its lease a year earlier than scheduled. The school will need to vacate the Northeast Portland church building on Northeast 33rd Avenue south of Sandy Boulevard by the end of June.
Portland’s hookah lounges could take hit as Multnomah County pursues flavored tobacco ban
If Multnomah County commissioners enact Oregon’s second flavored tobacco ban as expected Dec. 15, Ethan Lewellen will be disappointed. “I’ll be honest, I’m going to be a little sad,” he said. The ban would severely hinder the three existing hookah lounges in Multnomah County, including the...
Cowlitz tribe’s gamble: Campaign to keep rivals to ilani casino at bay raises questions
Since 2016, the Cowlitz Indian Tribe has paid millions to a Portland consulting firm and its owners to protect its highly successful ilani Casino Resort from unwanted competition — namely other tribes looking to expand their gaming operations in Oregon. Ilani became the nearest casino to Portland when it...
Chavez-DeRemer on bipartisanship, Measure 114, 2024 presidential race
Businesswoman and former Happy Valley mayor, Lori Chavez-DeRemer, is now a U.S. congressperson-elect after the Republican defeated Democrat Jamie McLeod-Skinner to represent the newly redrawn fifth Congressional District in Oregon.
‘Absolutely unacceptable’: Assault victim frustrated with public defender shortage
A local man, who was assaulted while driving a bus, discovered recently that his attacker's case is being dropped due to a lack of public defenders.
Two PNW lights displays were listed as the best in the U.S.
U.S. News & World Report released their list of The 23 Best Christmas Lights Displays in the U.S. just last month. The list, organized by region, reports that the ZooLights at the Oregon Zoo and the Village of Lights in Washington are among the best in the west.
Multnomah County public defender shortage leads to criminal cases dropped for alleged child beater, robbers, DUII drivers
The list of Multnomah County criminal cases dismissed this year because no public defenders were available to represent the accused is eye-opening, leaving victims awaiting justice that may never come:. A visibly swollen and bruised 11-year-old girl who told Fairview police she didn’t want to go home because her mother...
Women sought in Tillamook Forest homicide found in Nevada
The two women sought in the homicide of a 52-year-old man in Tillamook State Forest were found in Nevada, Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday.
Portland man convicted of raping 9 women gets 58 years in prison: ‘He simply did not care who he hurt’
A Portland man who preyed on his friends and used his connections as a club promoter to rape at least nine women was sentenced to more than 58 years in prison Friday. Rafael Alcon-Ayala showed no remorse inside the Multnomah County Central Courthouse as five of those women described in person or in statements how they were physically helpless or unconscious when the now 32-year-old attacked them.
Pamplin Media Group
'It's not fun to come in second': The behind-the-scenes consultant who has made her mark on Lake Oswego politics
Resident Elaine Franklin has helped lead winning Lake Oswego campaigns for a decade. Elaine Franklin is a reluctant interviewee. She does not believe political consultants should enter the spotlight — the candidates should do the talking and the results should speak for themselves. Though a private person and a...
WWEEK
Kenny & Zuke’s Delicatessen Will Leave Downtown Portland This Month
A downtown Portland dining staple is departing its neighborhood, and leaving another hole in the central city. Kenny & Zuke’s Delicatessen will relocate to the east side of the Willamette River after 15 years in its home at 1038 SW Harvey Milk St. Owner and chef Ken Gordon told...
Readers respond: Escaping county tax madness
The old saying from the 1930s, “Don’t tax you, don’t tax me, tax that guy behind the tree,” is sure ringing true in Portland and Multnomah County. In 2020, 64% of Multnomah County voters helped usher in “soak the rich” preschool and homeless taxes, raising the top income tax rate from 9.9% to 14.7% – a 48% increase.
Family outraged over grand jury decision, demands change
The family of a man shot and killed by law enforcement in Milwaukie held a vigil Saturday to demand change days after a grand jury found the shooting was justified.
