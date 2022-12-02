ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Oregonian

Portland Tribune

Reed College professor will resign after online video prompted investigation

Portland neuroscience researcher Paul Currie says medication caused behavior that led to calls for his resignation.A Portland college professor who was filmed berating fast food employees and inquiring about their immigration status earlier this year says he doesn't remember the incident, blaming medication side effects for his behavior. Reed College Psychology professor Paul Currie told Pamplin Media Group that he feels "shame and regret" over the remarks he made to employees in March, while waiting in his vehicle in a restaurant drive-through. Currie interrogated an employee, citing "rude behavior" and suggested the restaurant hired "illegal immigrants." The neuroscience researcher...
WWEEK

Readers Respond to Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty’s Court Battle With the Police Union

Last week, WW reported on the latest developments in City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty’s $5 million lawsuit against the Portland Police Association, in which she alleges that the former police union president leaked a false report about her in retaliation for her criticism of officers (“Zero Sum Game,” Nov. 23). Both sides in the case have been ordered by a Multnomah County circuit judge to produce discovery material for the other. Hardesty successfully sought PPA communications regarding her, as well as internal messages about the murder of George Floyd. (PPA attorneys tried to argue those communications were protected by union-member privilege.) Hardesty must produce any records after 2019 related to gambling activities, as union attorneys try to argue she’s in financial distress and seeking a payday. It’s possible some or none of the material will become public. Here’s what our readers had to say:
piolog.com

Campus safety sent alert with racial profiling after suspicion of dorm theft

Campus Safety sent out an alert to the community on Nov. 25 at 12:07 a.m. after two people on campus were suspected of attempted theft. The alert included racial profiling and faced backlash from the community. The alert said, “2 Suspicious Persons roaming Copeland Hall. Two Black Males. Person 1...
Portland Tribune

Portland's Miss Oregon, Sophia Takla, goes for Miss America title

The 2019 Jesuit High School grad has proudly represented the state and her causes, and now competes for ultimate prize.As Sophia Takla prepared for the Miss America competition, she consulted with many people and had discussions and plans about how to best represent herself as Miss Oregon on the national stage. For lunch one day, she met the only woman to win Miss America from Oregon, Katie Harman in 2002, who shared the importance of knowing the reason behind the quest for the title. "You need to have a strong understanding of your 'Why,'" Takla said. "Why you want to...
The Oregonian

‘Mixed emotions’: Portland preschool faces closure as church repurposes land to house Indigenous families

After 25 years of operating in the Presbyterian Church of Laurelhurst, Portland Tillamook Preschool must find a new location by next summer or face closure. Presbytery of the Cascades, a governing body of more than 90 congregations including the Laurelhurst one, informed the preschool in October that it will terminate its lease a year earlier than scheduled. The school will need to vacate the Northeast Portland church building on Northeast 33rd Avenue south of Sandy Boulevard by the end of June.
KOIN 6 News

Two PNW lights displays were listed as the best in the U.S.

U.S. News & World Report released their list of The 23 Best Christmas Lights Displays in the U.S. just last month. The list, organized by region, reports that the ZooLights at the Oregon Zoo and the Village of Lights in Washington are among the best in the west.
The Oregonian

Portland man convicted of raping 9 women gets 58 years in prison: ‘He simply did not care who he hurt’

A Portland man who preyed on his friends and used his connections as a club promoter to rape at least nine women was sentenced to more than 58 years in prison Friday. Rafael Alcon-Ayala showed no remorse inside the Multnomah County Central Courthouse as five of those women described in person or in statements how they were physically helpless or unconscious when the now 32-year-old attacked them.
WWEEK

Kenny & Zuke’s Delicatessen Will Leave Downtown Portland This Month

A downtown Portland dining staple is departing its neighborhood, and leaving another hole in the central city. Kenny & Zuke’s Delicatessen will relocate to the east side of the Willamette River after 15 years in its home at 1038 SW Harvey Milk St. Owner and chef Ken Gordon told...
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Escaping county tax madness

The old saying from the 1930s, “Don’t tax you, don’t tax me, tax that guy behind the tree,” is sure ringing true in Portland and Multnomah County. In 2020, 64% of Multnomah County voters helped usher in “soak the rich” preschool and homeless taxes, raising the top income tax rate from 9.9% to 14.7% – a 48% increase.
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

