Can Celery Help Improve Your Gut Health?
It's important to understand how certain foods such as celery can affect the body, especially when it comes to gut health. Here's what to know.
What to Eat for Low Blood Pressure: Foods for Hypotension
Low blood strain, often known as hypotension, could be attributable to many elements, together with underlying medical situations, critical diseases, and medicines. Whereas having low blood strain sometimes could be regular, when blood strain readings are constantly low otherwise you expertise regarding signs equivalent to fainting, blurred imaginative and prescient, and lightheadedness, it's best to attain out to a healthcare supplier instantly.
Can A Daily Cup Of Tea Boost Your Heart Health?
When it comes to protecting your heart, researchers say drinking this type of tea may help. Here's what they found about tea drinking and heart health.
Fruits and Vegetables High in Flavonols May Slow Memory Decline
Antioxidants are well known for the numerous health benefits. Produced by both the body and found in a range of foods, antioxidants play a crucial role in helping reduce oxidative stress in the body. Some of these foods include tea and certain fruits and vegetables, such as blueberries. When the body experiences too much oxidative stress, it can cause damage to cells and even DNA. This damage is a key part of the aging process, and it has even been linked to the development of cancer.
Black tea (and other favorites) may help your health later in life
A daily cup of tea could help you to enjoy better health late in life — however if you’re not a tea drinker, there are other things you can add to your diet. The key is flavonoids, which are naturally occurring substances found in many common foods and beverages such as black and green tea, apples, nuts, citrus fruit, berries and more.
How just a glass of your favourite drink could help stave off dementia
WINE could help to stave off dementia, according to a study. Antioxidants from the grapes may slow down memory loss and keep the mind sharp for longer. Scientists at Rush University in Chicago said flavonols are well known for their health benefits. They are also found in tea, green vegetables,...
Popular vitamin supplement carries increased cancer risk, scientists warn
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Take a long hard look at your medicine cabinet. It may be time to throw a few bottles out. New research from the University of Missouri-Columbia indicates the popular dietary supplement nicotinamide riboside (NR) may promote an increased risk of cancer, and may even cause cancer to metastasize or spread to the brain.
Popular ‘anti-aging’ supplement may lead to brain cancer, study says
A popular anti-aging vitamin may lead to an increased risk of brain cancer, according to a new MU study.
2 Spices That Have Been Proven By Science To Promote A Flatter Stomach
Whether your goal is to lose weight in your midsection or relieve a bloated stomach, both of these can be accomplished by a well-balanced diet. We reached out to gut health experts for two timeless spice suggestions that contain antioxidants, promote healthier digestion and boost metabolism. Read on to learn more about the many gut health benefits (and helpful studies) of turmeric and ginger from Dr. M. Kara, digestive health, functional medicine, natural remedies and supplement expert and creator of KaraMD, Joanna Wen, health coach and founder of Spices & Greens, Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet, and Trista Best, MPH, RD, LD, registered dietitian at Balance One Supplements.
Why People Who Are Deficient Of This Mineral Struggle To Lose Weight
Losing weight is about more than just working out regularly and cutting out junk food. If you really want to slim down quickly (and healthily), maintaining a balanced, nutrient-rich diet is essential. In addition to getting enough protein, carbs, and fiber, you should also ensure you’re consuming all of the vitamins and nutrients your body needs to function properly. And as it turns out, there’s one vital mineral that many people underestimate: magnesium.
The Unexpected Spice That Can Rev Up Your Metabolism–We’re Adding It To Everything!
If you ask us, no recipe is complete without a bit of spice. As it turns out, spices and seasonings aren’t only great when it comes to flavor—some of them even have anti-inflammatory and metabolism-boosting properties that can help you slim down! And while some of the most well-known seasonings for increasing your metabolic rate include spicier options that really help you feel the burn, such as cayenne, there’s one you may not have considered yet: ginger.
Statins vs. supplements: New study finds one is 'vastly superior' to cut cholesterol
If you were prescribed medicine to lower your risk of a heart attack or stroke, would you take it?. Millions of Americans are prescribed statins such as Lipitor, Crestor or generic formulations to lower their cholesterol. But lots of people are hesitant to start the medication. Some people fret over...
How Much Vitamin B12 Should you Take for Your Thyroid?
The Relationship Between Your Thyroid and Vitamin B12 Status. Would it surprise you to know that a great many thyroid patients are vitamin B12 deficient?. Or that the symptoms of vitamin B12 deficiency can closely mimic hypothyroidism?. The truth is that any thyroid patient who suffers from LOW thyroid (including...
3 Beverages No One Should Be Drinking Anymore Because They Lead To Weight Gain And Inflammation
This post has been updated since its original publish date to include more expert insight. If you frequently suffer from inflammation, it’s vital to reevaluate the beverages that you consume daily, health experts tell us, to determine what triggers this for you. Many of us sip on inflammatory drinks without even realizing their power to also cause bloating, cramps, weight gain, indigestion, etc. With that said, we checked in with health and nutrition experts to learn more about 3 drinks anyone who commonly experiences inflammation (and who wants to prevent weight gain) should avoid, and why. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Nataly Komova, RD, registered dietitian and fitness expert, Sara Chatfield, MPH, RDN, registered dietitian and nutritionist and Dana Ellis Hunnes, PhD, MPH, RD, registered dietitian and nutrition expert.
Does cinnamon lower cholesterol?
Some people take cinnamon supplements to reduce their cholesterol. While some studies suggest it has a cholesterol-lowering effect, conclusive evidence is lacking. Diet and lifestyle changes may be more effective for people with high blood cholesterol. This article will look into the effects of cinnamon on cholesterol, how a person...
Are peanuts good or bad for cholesterol?
Peanuts contain monounsaturated fats and plant sterols that may help improve cholesterol levels. Peanuts are also a good source of plant-based protein, which may help with weight loss. Peanuts, peanut butter, and peanut oil may all be beneficial for cholesterol. Although high in calories, eating them in moderation may also...
Ozempic Alternatives, Over the Counter Alternative to Ozempic for Weight Loss
Ozempic is an effective weight loss injection. It doesn't suit everyone though and is a prescription drug (Semaglutide) so not available without prescription. This article details the 3 best Ozempic alternatives that can be obtained over the counter or online. Top 3 Natural Ozempic Alternatives. Here are the three best...
Skipping meals, fasting and eating meals too closely together may be linked to increased mortality risk
Eating only one meal per day is associated with an increased risk of mortality in American adults 40 years old and older, according to a new study in the Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. Skipping breakfast is associated with higher risk of cardiovascular disease mortality and missing lunch or dinner with all-cause mortality. Even among individuals who eat three meals daily, eating two adjacent meals less than or equal to 4.5 hours apart is associated with a higher all-cause death risk.
Consuming two tablespoons of honey improves blood sugar and cholesterol levels, study finds
Consuming two tablespoons of honey can help balance blood sugar and improve cholesterol levels, according to a new study.Experts said replacing added sweeteners in the diet – such as sugar in tea – with honey can lower the risks of illnesses associated with eating too much sugar, like type 2 diabetes, heart disease and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease.Researchers at the University of Toronto analysed the results of 18 trials including more than 1,100 participants and found that raw honey from a single floral source had the most positive effect on the body.They found it lowered fasting blood glucose and...
So Many People Are Using a Diabetes Drug for Weight Loss That Actual Diabetics Are Having Trouble Getting It
At this point, it's likely that Ozempic has somehow come into your personal zeitgeist. The expensive, name-brand version of semaglutide — which, importantly, was originally developed to manage type 2 diabetes — has been in high demand after going viral on TikTok, where it's picking up a reputation as an effective weight loss aid.
