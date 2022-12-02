What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. What makes me a top prospect in my position is my confidence, my competitiveness, and decisiveness when making a decision to throw the football. What gives me the confidence in my ability is my Football IQ, and skill set. My ability to read a defense from the front end to the back end, and decipher what a defense is trying to do has helped me tremendously this year. Understanding the schemes of a defense has helped me get rid of the ball very quickly and precise.

2 DAYS AGO