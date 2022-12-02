ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

nfldraftdiamonds.com

Joshua Tomas, WR, Georgetown | 2023 NFL Draft Prospect Zoom Interview

Joshua Tomas the versatile wide receiver from Georgetown recently sat down with NFL Draft Diamonds lead scout Jimmy Williams for this exclusive Zoom Interview. Make sure you hit the like and subscribe button below. NFL Draft Diamonds was created to assist the underdogs playing the sport. We call them diamonds...
nfldraftdiamonds.com

2023 NFL Draft Diamonds Scouting Report: Otis Reese, S, Mississippi

Per Year Stats (Most Recent First) 2022 (MSUN)Played in all 12 games thus far. 81 tackles, 7 TFLs, 3 sacks, 1 INT, 3 PDs, 1 FR. 2021 (MSUN)Started all 13 games. 91 tackles, 2 TFLs, 1.5 sacks, 2 PDs, 1 FF. 2020 (MSUN)Was ineligible to play until the last 3...
Athlon Sports

College Football World Stunned By Heisman Finalist Snub

On Monday night, the four finalists in the running for the 2022 Heisman Trophy were revealed.  The list includes: USC's Caleb Williams, TCU's Max Duggan, Ohio State's C.J. Stroud and Georgia's Stetson Bennett. Notice any obvious snubs? Fans are shocked Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker ...
nfldraftdiamonds.com

2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: DJ Golatt, QB, Bowie State University

What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. What makes me a top prospect in my position is my confidence, my competitiveness, and decisiveness when making a decision to throw the football. What gives me the confidence in my ability is my Football IQ, and skill set. My ability to read a defense from the front end to the back end, and decipher what a defense is trying to do has helped me tremendously this year. Understanding the schemes of a defense has helped me get rid of the ball very quickly and precise.
nfldraftdiamonds.com

2023 NFL Draft Diamonds Scouting Report: Sean Clifford, QB, Penn State

Honors/Captainship2021 William Campbell Trophy Finalist, 2021 Wuerffel Trophy Semifinalist. Games WatchedMIUN, ALAU, INPU (in-person) Per Year Stats (Most Recent First) 202212 GP, 210 CMP, 330 ATT, 2543 YDS, 22 TD, 7 INT (Before Bowl Game) 202113 GP, 261 CMP, 429 ATT,, 3107 YDS, 21 TD, 8 INT. 20209 GP, 152...

