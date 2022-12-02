Read full article on original website

Jackson State student offered a spot on JSU football team was shot and killed on campus
Flynn Brown was a standout running back in high school in New Jersey, and unfortunately the 22-year old was shot and killed on Friday on the JSU campus. Police identified Randall Smith, 20 as a suspect in the shooting. Smith was arrested. JSU officials announced the death as well releasing...
Report: Deion Sanders is taking some of his players with him to Colorado | Is his son the first to go?
Deion Sanders is going to be questioned big time for talking up the HBCU the way he did to break down the team. Deion is headed to Colorado and it seems as if his son Shedeur the star quarterback is following behind him, according to reports. Deion is likely going...
Joshua Tomas, WR, Georgetown | 2023 NFL Draft Prospect Zoom Interview
Joshua Tomas the versatile wide receiver from Georgetown recently sat down with NFL Draft Diamonds lead scout Jimmy Williams for this exclusive Zoom Interview. Make sure you hit the like and subscribe button below. NFL Draft Diamonds was created to assist the underdogs playing the sport. We call them diamonds...
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Quintin Seguin, DL, Charleston Southern University
What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. My versatility is being able to play all positions on the defensible line, from a wide 5 to head up on the center. At what age were you first interested in the sport of football?. Started...
2023 NFL Draft Diamonds Scouting Report: Otis Reese, S, Mississippi
Per Year Stats (Most Recent First) 2022 (MSUN)Played in all 12 games thus far. 81 tackles, 7 TFLs, 3 sacks, 1 INT, 3 PDs, 1 FR. 2021 (MSUN)Started all 13 games. 91 tackles, 2 TFLs, 1.5 sacks, 2 PDs, 1 FF. 2020 (MSUN)Was ineligible to play until the last 3...
College Football World Stunned By Heisman Finalist Snub
On Monday night, the four finalists in the running for the 2022 Heisman Trophy were revealed. The list includes: USC's Caleb Williams, TCU's Max Duggan, Ohio State's C.J. Stroud and Georgia's Stetson Bennett. Notice any obvious snubs? Fans are shocked Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker ...
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: DJ Golatt, QB, Bowie State University
What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. What makes me a top prospect in my position is my confidence, my competitiveness, and decisiveness when making a decision to throw the football. What gives me the confidence in my ability is my Football IQ, and skill set. My ability to read a defense from the front end to the back end, and decipher what a defense is trying to do has helped me tremendously this year. Understanding the schemes of a defense has helped me get rid of the ball very quickly and precise.
2023 NFL Draft Diamonds Scouting Report: Sean Clifford, QB, Penn State
Honors/Captainship2021 William Campbell Trophy Finalist, 2021 Wuerffel Trophy Semifinalist. Games WatchedMIUN, ALAU, INPU (in-person) Per Year Stats (Most Recent First) 202212 GP, 210 CMP, 330 ATT, 2543 YDS, 22 TD, 7 INT (Before Bowl Game) 202113 GP, 261 CMP, 429 ATT,, 3107 YDS, 21 TD, 8 INT. 20209 GP, 152...
