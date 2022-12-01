Read full article on original website
Related
petpress.net
5 Common Reasons Why Do Cats Meow Back at You
Cats have a very distinct form of communication: meowing. They also use body language and other vocalizations, but meowing is the most common form of expression for felines. When your cat uses these vocalizations at you, it’s likely because she’s trying to communicate something important. There are many...
cohaitungchi.com
8 Reasons Why Your Cat Is Not Eating
A cat that suddenly decides to stop eating is often a sign of a more serious problem. It's not usually because a cat just doesn't want a certain treat anymore. If your cat isn't eating and has skipped several meals, or gone a few days without food, you should take action. There may be things you can do at home to help your cat regain its appetite, but sometimes veterinary intervention is necessary.
akc.org
Why Do Dogs Like Belly Rubs?
It’s signature dog behavior to roll over and ask for a belly rub. And what owner can resist rewarding their pet with that kind of attention? It’s a wonderful way to bond. But why do dogs like belly rubs? And is it truly a universal dog behavior, or do some prefer to be petted elsewhere? Read on to learn how to recognize if your dog is really asking for a belly rub, and if so how to give the best belly rub possible.
notabully.org
Why Do Dogs Only Chew One Person’s Things? (3 Reasons and How to Solve Them!)
NotABully.org is reader-supported. We may earn a small commission through products purchased using links on this page. If you have a dog that likes to chew, then you know the frustration that arises when you come home to a destroyed item. For many pet owners, that frustration is tripled when you realize that your dog is only destroying YOUR items!
rsvplive.ie
A vet shares the most common mistakes owners make when buying a dog bed
We can take ages picking out a new bed or a mattress for ourselves, ensuring that it's the right one for us. However, we often don't give our dog's bed the same amount of thought. But we really should, because if our dog isn't in a comfortable bed it can...
thehappypuppysite.com
Why Is My Dog Obsessed With Me?
My dog is my first companion of the canine kind, and owning him has been a learning curve in lots of ways. Like any anxious new parent, I can’t help fretting about whether his behavior is normal or not. Something I do know is: he LOVES my attention, and sometimes I even feel a bit exasperated by his enthusiasm for me. So why is my dog obsessed with me? Is he really obsessed at all, or just a normal amount of devoted, for a dog? I’ve done a lot of reading, and discovered that his fascination with me has been hardwired into him by human breeding choices spanning hundreds of years. But also that there are some signs to look for in his behavior which could mean his fixation is starting to getting to get unhealthy.
womansday.com
Why Do Cats Knead? Vets Explain the Reasons Behind the Behavior
If you're a cat owner, you are likely familiar with the feline habit known as kneading. It's also sometimes referred to as "making biscuits," because of the visual similarities to a baker prepping bread dough. If you aren't a cat lover, you might be wondering: What is cat kneading?. Basically,...
11 Labrador Retriever facts that might surprise you
These Labrador Retriever facts will help you get to know one of the canine kingdom's most loving breeds
How to Potty Train Your Dog in 48-Hours!
Teaching your furry friend where to use the bathroom is one of the biggest challenges of being a pet owner. Many animals end up abused or in shelters because they can’t master the feat. (Shelly Graves, Top Dog Tips 2018) Relax; it’s not as hard as you think. You only need two days to commit to your pet, a leash, some tasty treats, and a ton of patience. I have raised more dogs than children and I have come to find this strategy to be successful one.
psychologytoday.com
Dogs Biting Dogs: Who and Where
Without considering a dog's breed, factors such as a dog's size, age, and sex are associated with the likelihood that it will bite other dogs. The sex of a dog predicts the seriousness of the dog bite and which part of the victim's body is targeted. Whether a dog is...
animalfair.com
Holiday Tips on How to Adopt a Purebred Dog Or Cat!
Are you thinking of giving a pet this Holiday? Remember pets are a responsibility so be sure whomever is committing to this pet can for their entire life! It’s just as easy to adopt a purebred as it is to buy one! Tips on How to Adopt a Purebred Dog Or Cat!
cohaitungchi.com
10 Homemade Cat Food Recipes Every Cat Will Love
On the subject of a wholesome cat weight loss plan, it’s nearly not possible to make it very best. Whether or not you employ moist or dry cat meals, there are all the time some drawbacks in formulation – these will be substances, synthetic elements, flavors, or texture. Every cat has particular person wants, and overlaying all of them with mass-market industrial merchandise isn’t all the time the correct resolution.
psychologytoday.com
Why Some Dogs Bite Other Dogs
Without considering a dog's breed, factors such as a dog's size, age, and sex are associated with the likelihood that it will bite other dogs. The sex of a dog predicts the seriousness of the dog bite and which part of the victim's body is targeted. Whether a dog is...
petpress.net
Facts About Dogs’ Tail: 15 Things You Never Knew
There are many other interesting facts about dogs’ tail that we bet you didn’t know!. Dogs come in all shapes, sizes, and colors – with one common denominator: those adorable tails!. From the most majestic of Great Danes to the tiniest of Chihuahuas, furry friends have an...
pawesome.net
Golden Retriever Gets Upset When He Finds Out Delivery Guy Is Afraid Of Dogs
Sometimes we forget not everybody likes dogs. As pet parents, our dogs are our whole world and we want them to enjoy every moment of each day. Elton the Golden Retriever took it to heart when the delivery guy did not want to play. Having caring pet parents who take the time to think about the well-being of their pup is important.
pawtracks.com
Your dog keeps licking their lips - should you be concerned?
As much as we love our canine companions, sometimes dog behavior can be annoying. From incessant barking to the late-night zoomies, dogs can try our patience. But sometimes their habits are downright adorable. Dogs licking their lips ranks high up on the list of the most adorable canine quirks, but why do dogs lick their lips? Sometimes, it’s because they smell something yummy. However, if there’s no food in sight, you may feel puzzled.
outsidetheboxmom.com
Canine Care: Common Diseases Dogs Can Develop With Age
Like people, dogs can develop different diseases as they age. While this is perfectly normal, pet owners should know how to care for pups with these health complications, plus possible ways to prevent them. Some of the most common diseases dogs can develop with age include arthritis, diabetes, and heart...
petpress.net
Why Do Dogs Eat Grass: Here is What You Need To Know!
Have you ever seen your dog chomping away on a piece of grass?. You may be wondering why do dogs eat grass and why it’s not bad for them. If your pup is eating grass, don’t panic!. Eating a bit of greenery is rarely cause for concern. It’s...
petpress.net
5 Types of Poodle breed: A Guide To Curly-Haired Pets
Poodles have always been a favorite breed among canine lovers. There are a lot of types of poodle breed that make great family pets. With their distinctive curly coat and dignified demeanor, they make an excellent addition to any household. But did you know that poodles are the second most...
notabully.org
Why Do Dogs Eat Cow Poop? (And How To Stop It)
NotABully.org is reader-supported. We may earn a small commission through products purchased using links on this page. In many rural communities, the presence of cow poop is a normal part of daily life. Dogs, too, often go hand-in-hand with ranching and agricultural communities. While we humans often think of cow...
Comments / 0