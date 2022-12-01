Read full article on original website
Related
Woman horrified when she learns the free television she picked up from the side of the road is filled with earwigs
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I drove past the old television set on the way to work. There was a simple cardboard sign on the television upon which someone had written my favorite word in block letters: FREE.
300-year-old 'Mermaid Mummy' with 'Human Face' and 'Tail' was Found
A 300-year-old mermaid which has a human face and a fish-like tail was found in Japan. A 12-inch long mummified creature that has a human face has been found in the Pacific Ocean, near the Japanese island Shikoku, between 1736 and 1741. Due to its eerie pointed teeth, two hands, and hair on its head and eyebrow, the creature looks like a human. However, it has a fish-like bottom with a tail.
Parents shocked after receiving note telling them to 'limit child's time outside' or they'd call police
With some neighbours, you don't even realise that they exist. With others, they make their presence known in the most bizarre of ways. A couple of parents were probably extremely shocked after they received a note from neighbours telling them to 'limit' their child's time outside, or they'd call police.
Big Ol’ Grizzly Bear Charges Truck At Full Speed On Montana Highway
No one wants to see a mama grizz running at ya full speed. There’s not much good that can come from it regardless of the situation. Even with the protection of a truck, my heart would start pumping a lot harder than normal. Grizzly bears are one of the...
Woman feeds hungry child for months through his window before CPS finally intervenes
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I met my friend Amy when we worked third shift at a chain pancake restaurant back in the early 2000’s. Even at that time, when we were only in our late teens and early twenties, I could tell that Amy was an old soul, and a very kind soul. She’s the type of person who probably would literally give her shirt off her back to someone who needed it.
intheknow.com
Toddler finds a photo of another toddler who looks just like him at Walmart
This toddler spotted an ad featuring a toddler that looks just like him at a Walmart, prompting a hilarious moment of confusion!. Jacque Williams (@_jacquewilliams) is a parent and TikToker who shares adorable videos of her sons Carter and Caden. Jacque was shopping with her boys in Walmart recently when Carter had a glitch in the matrix moment and spotted a photograph of a boy who looked just like him. In the hilarious video, Jacque unsuccessfully attempts to explain to Carter that the photo is not actually of him.
A 21-year-old moved to Oregon to live his dream and vanished just 18 days later. What happened to Miles Stanton?
Miles Stanton grew up in San Diego with his mother Laura, a nurse practitioner, and his two brothers. His father died in 2005 when he was just four years old, and his mother re-married in 2018.
Little girl reveals robbery is more than it seems when she shows her aunt 'all the things they took'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. This is about a robbery that never was.
Maryland witness can't identify object with red lights flying under 150 feet
Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Maryland witness at Riverdale Park reported watching and photographing a “low-flying, single, non-rotary craft with three-to-four distinct solid red lights” at about 10:21 p.m. on April 20, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
I made $40,000 last year doing other people's laundry through a gig app. It's the perfect side hustle for a stay-at-home mom like me.
Channa Patridge earns $10 per bag of laundry plus 100% of customer tips on Hampr. She says she loves the flexibility of choosing the orders she wants.
Little girl demands to go to gas station with daddy then freaks out when they leave mommy behind
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. As a child, I was very attached to my mother. I still am. Since my father was a workaholic who typically left the house for work in the morning before I woke up and came home after I was asleep, he was little more than a stranger I saw briefly on weekends and holidays.
21 years ago, a mom of four was lured on a shopping trip by a former friend. She was never seen again.
Stephanie Hartwell lived in Columbia, Mississippi. The 25-year-old was a mother to four young children including a set of twin boys. Stephanie worked at a warehouse and she was from a tight-knit family. She lived in the same apartment complex as her sister, Sandoria, and their mother.
A viral photo of a calm dad and a screaming toddler holds an important parenting lesson
Justin Baldoni exemplified patient parenting when his daughter started. having a meltdown at the store.
After man finds friend frozen solid, doctors were surprised by the unexpected
The human body is a phenomenal thing. When Jean Hilliard, then 19 years old, was returning home from a night out in 1980, her automobile skidded on a patch of ice and went into a ditch. She knew she would have to walk to get assistance because her wheels were totally buried in the snow.
Idaho murders – live: Kaylee Goncalves’ father reveals why crime scene left him thinking she could be ‘target’
The grieving father of one of the four University of Idaho students stabbed to death in their beds has spoken out to reveal why he thinks his daughter may have been the intended target of the brutal attack.Kaylee Goncalves’s father Steve Goncalves said that the killer “chose” to go up to the third floor where his daughter and her best friend Madison Mogen were sleeping – a route that took the perpetrator out of the way of the entry point to the home. “I’m using logic that he chose to go up there when he didn’t have to,”...
Maryland campers report multiple shape-shifting objects moving overhead
Assateague Island, MD.Photo byWikimedia Commons. A Maryland witness camping on Assateague Island near Berlin reported watching a series of lights apparently shape-shifting at about 9 p.m. on February 27, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Award-winning Bay Area musician killed after car gets stuck on train track
An award-winning musician and San Francisco State University lecturer was killed when his vehicle was struck by multiple trains, officials said.
Woman tells children on apple orchard field trip to eat only the fruit that fell on the ground: 'Good fruit costs extra'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. When I was in elementary school, my entire class took a field trip to an apple orchard. I hated field trips.
MIX 106
Boise, ID
8K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Mix 106 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0