Board of Fisheries delays decision on how to manage faltering Nushagak king salmon runs
The Alaska Board of Fisheries has voted to delay a decision on how to manage the struggling Nushagak king salmon run. The board voted unanimously to postpone action on three proposals to modify the longstanding management plan. It will also delay a decision on the Department of Fish and Game’s draft action plan to protect kings.
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service seeks feedback on new Alaska Native relations policy
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has a draft of its Alaska Native relations policy out for public review. The federal agency says it hopes that the new policy will help improve relationships between federal employees and tribes in Alaska. It’s had a Native American relations policy in place for more than six years, but its Alaska Native-specific policy is still in the works.
Hometown Alaska: Making housing accessible to everyone
Alaska’s statewide affordable housing crisis has many causes and many solutions. This week on hometown Alaska hear from housing experts who are working to make housing accessible for everyone and from one new homeowner who helps use understand why it matters so much. HOST: Anne Hillman. Guests:. Abdelqader “Abdoo”...
After years of high wages in Alaska, other states are catching up
The hourly wage rate in Alaska has historically stayed higher than those of other states, drawing in workers from Outside to work in the state’s lucrative industries like oil and fishing. And while Alaska’s rate is still comparatively high, other states are catching up. Today, Alaska’s 2021 average wage...
Alaska Rep. Eastman, contending with Red Scare-era disloyalty clause, advances toward trial
In November 1955, the 55 delegates of Alaska’s constitutional convention gathered in Fairbanks, intent on drafting the fundamental document for a new state. But before they began, each member stood and swore an oath, declaring they were not a member of the Communist Party and did not support any organization that advocated the overthrow of the U.S. government.
Talk Of Alaska: Holiday Greetings Across The State – Dec. 20
What better way to stay warm than with Alaska Public Media’s warmest holiday tradition? Talk of Alaska: Holiday Greetings Across the State returns to connect Alaskans. From Utqiagvik to Juneau, hear festive greetings, well wishes, and sentiments from those who call Alaska home. Join host Steve Heimel live on Tuesday, December 20 at 10 a.m. on Alaska Public Media Radio, public radio stations statewide, or by streaming on Alaska Public Media’s Facebook and YouTube pages.
Alaska News Nightly: Monday, December 5, 2022
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Monday on Alaska News Nightly:. The Anchorage assembly considers approving a controversial housing development in Girdwood....
