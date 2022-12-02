Anchorage School District could increase class sizes to close budget gap

Read full article on original website
alaskapublic.org
How the Anchorage School District is proposing to close a massive budget gap
The Anchorage School District faces a $68 million budget deficit next year, mainly due to declining enrollment and a lack of inflation-proofed funding from the state. That’s about 12% of the district’s $549.5 million budget for this school year. District administrators have spent the last several months outlining...
Anchorage Assembly joins school district with proposed taxes to provide child care to fill up empty schools
The Anchorage Assembly is about to tax marijuana users and property owners to pay for childcare and pre-K. It has teamed up with the Anchorage School District to levy the taxes for an unproven pre-kindergarten initiative. Assembly members Suzanne LaFrance and Kameron Perez-Verdia are sponsoring AO 2022-17(S), which they want...
alaskasnewssource.com
Full bus service returns for Anchorage School District
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage School District started full bus service Monday morning, putting an end to the cohort system that left parents to provide their own transportation for up to six weeks. Transportation Director Heather Philp said the district was able to hire 69 bus drivers since the...
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage School District investigating series of school break-ins
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage School District said at least five schools have been broken into since the start of the school year, including one elementary school that has been hit three times. District Spokesperson Lisa Miller said the thefts involve cash gift cards, and computer equipment. They’ve been...
alaskapublic.org
Anchorage Assembly to take up fraught land deal for housing in Girdwood
At its meeting on Tuesday, the Anchorage Assembly will consider approving a deal that will open up valuable public land in Girdwood for a 60-acre housing development called Holtan Hills. But in the resort community within the boundaries of Anchorage, the proposal is fraught. On one hand, Girdwood is desperately...
webcenterfairbanks.com
Governor Dunleavy sworn in for 2nd term
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Republican Governor Mike Dunleavy was inaugurated to his second term in office on Monday, December 5. In a ceremony at the Alaska Airlines Center in Anchorage, the governor took his oath of office, swearing to uphold the constitution of the United States and the State of Alaska.
disruptmagazine.com
Meet Devon Doran: How This Single Mom Found Success in Real Estate
Devon Doran owns a successful independent real estate brokerage in Wasilla, Alaska, that opened in 2018 and now houses over fifty agents who focus on residential, commercial, and property management. But not all success starts where you think. For Doran, her real estate career started as a fluke. After graduating...
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska Waste employees build over 100 bikes to give as Christmas gifts
According to an online dispatch from Alaska State Troopers, 80-year-old Thomas Newton of Wasilla was the only occupant in a Ford pickup truck that left the road and collided with trees near the intersection of the Parks Highway and Meadow Lakes Loop. Tuba Christmas at the Alaska Center for the...
alaskalandmine.com
The Sunday Minefield – December 4, 2022
It’s already December. Thanksgiving has come and gone and Christmas and New Years will be here before we know it. The Alaska House remains narrowly divided with no clear organizational structure in sight. Governor Mike Dunleavy (R – Alaska) and his new Lieutenant Governor-elect Nancy Dahlstrom will be sworn in tomorrow at the Alaska Airlines Center in Anchorage. And some more politicos are on the move.
Gov. Dunleavy to be sworn in Monday at Alaska Airlines Center on UAA campus
Gov. Mike Dunleavy and Lt. Gov.-elect Nancy Dahlstrom will be sworn in at 1 pm on Monday, Dec. 5, at the University of Alaska Anchorage’s Alaska Airlines Center. The event, open to the public, will be enhanced with performances from the Alaska Native Heritage Center Dancers, the 11th Airborne Division Band, Stephen Holmstock, and members of the Pipeline Vocal Project. The swearing in will be ceremonial, as by law the new governor must be sworn in at noon, which means there will be a private ceremony before noon in order to follow the letter of the Constitution, which mandates the swearing must occur at noon on the first Monday of December. The event will be live-streamed on Youtube at this link.
Anchorage Baptist Temple Pastor Ron Hoffman’s one big, hairy, audacious goal
It’s the biggest church, in the biggest city of the biggest state in America, and Pastor Ron Hoffman has one big goal for it: to reach everyone in the entire 425.8-million-acre state with the message of the love of Jesus. I was recently given the opportunity to record a...
midnightsunak.com
Democrat Roselynn Cacy files recount in race for Anchorage Senate seat
Anchorage Democratic candidate Roselynn Cacy, who finished in a close third place for Anchorage’s Senate District E, filed a recount request with the Division of Elections today. Today’s the deadline for candidates to request recounts with the Division of Elections, which will cover the cost of recounts in races...
Dunleavy sworn in for second term, Dahlstrom makes history as first Republican woman lieutenant governor
On a snowy December day, Gov. Mike Dunleavy and Lt. Gov. Nancy Dahlstrom were sworn into a four-year term by Judge Paul Roetman of Kotzebue. They each took turns standing before the crowd of about 150 gathered at the Alaska Airlines Center on the campus of the University of Alaska Anchorage and recited their oaths of office. Another 70 watched the ceremony on YouTube.
This Alaskan couple has given away $500 million
Two Swedish immigrants who arrived in Alaska at the turn of the 20th century lay could lay claims to being Alaska's most generous couple, having been responsible for $500 million in grants and donations to Alaskan organizations.
airwaysmag.com
Alaska’s Tallest Air Traffic Control Tower
DALLAS — For Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport (ANC), which is home to the largest seaplane base in the world at Lake Hood, the facility will handle air traffic control from a new air traffic control tower (ATCT). The new ATCT, which will be more than 300 feet tall...
Alaska Communications expands fiber internet to Anchorage, Fairbanks and Soldotna
ANCHORAGE, Alaska--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 1, 2022-- For Anchorage bed and breakfast owner Kathryn Deal, having slow internet is a matter of having guests – or no guests. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221201005291/en/ Pictured: Kathryn Deal, owner of Deal’s Bed & Breakfast. (Photo: Business Wire)
ktoo.org
Rise in fentanyl in Alaska prompts switch to stronger overdose reversal drug
Naloxone is the overdose-reversing drug that is becoming more and more prevalent as the nation battles an opioid epidemic. Alaska State Troopers carry naloxone in case they need to revive someone who has overdosed on opioids. For a while, they were using Narcan, a brand name as synonymous to naloxone as Kleenex is to tissues.
alaskasnewssource.com
‘They experienced the horrible animosity that this created’: New group looks to get rid of ranked-choice voting
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - When Art Mathias speaks, he commands a stage with the confidence earned after years of public speaking. In 1997, Mathias was in a snowmachine wreck that caused ongoing pain in his shoulder and other injuries. He says he was told he had two years until he’d die, but that through forgiveness, faith and overcoming fear he was able to fully recover. His story has led to countless interviews, web videos as well as guest speaker invitations.
alaskasnewssource.com
Iditarod veteran Hugh Neff says he was denied entry to 2023 race
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Veteran musher Hugh Neff was denied entry for the 2023 Iditarod by the Iditarod Trail Committee, he said in a Facebook post Friday afternoon. “Sorry to be the bearer of bad news but Iditarod rejected my entry,” he wrote in the social post. “Pretty sad when one of the finest teams in Alaska is not allowed to go to Nome. There’s other races to enjoy but this definitely isn’t the same Event that Joe Redington created. A sad day for Alaskan mushing history. God Bless Jim Lanier Northern Whites kennel.”
alaskasnewssource.com
Environmental Protection Agency request may end plans for Pebble Mine project
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The regional administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency has taken a major step in preventing the development of mines in the Bristol Bay watershed today, issuing a recommended determination that may put a stop to the Pebble Partnership’s plans for the region. The recommendation follows...
