WECT INVESTIGATES: Allegations of corruption, misconduct against Columbus County sheriff-elect
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Two weeks before winning his bid for re-election, Jody Greene, then-Sheriff of Columbus County, was sitting in a courtroom for a hearing. Across the aisle from him was District Attorney Jon David, who had spent the previous few weeks gathering evidence of corruption and other misconduct allegedly committed by Greene during his time as sheriff. Enough evidence, in David’s opinion, to warrant removing Greene from office.
Cumberland County detectives no longer looking for man in relation to Nov. killing
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)—The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said a man is no longer wanted for questioning in relation to a murder investigation. Officials said Tyler Culbreth is no longer wanted for questioning in the “homicide that took the life of Jefferey Michael Cain,” 26, that happened on November 15.
Aaron Herring out as Columbus County Chief Deputy
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY)– More changes in the upper ranks of the Columbus County Sheriff”s Office. Aaron Herring is no longer Chief Deputy. According to a Columbus County personnel action form, Herring is now Court Deputy, effective December 2nd. The change comes nearly two weeks after Herring was suspended without pay. Herring’s suspension went into effect November 22nd, and he was due to return to work today.
Felon wanted by Fayetteville police for removing monitor device 11 months ago has been found
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A convicted felon who police said removed his electronic tracking device in January has been found and is in custody in Bladen County, officials said. Antwan Bryant was arrested Saturday in Bladen County, Fayetteville police said in a news release. In January, police said their...
Swearing-in delayed for NC sheriff-elect under fire for racism and other allegations
A North Carolina sheriff-elect who made racist comments about Black deputies and is the focus of a state investigation won’t be sworn into office on Monday as scheduled, the county elections director said. Jody Greene was set to be sworn in Monday for a second four-year term as Columbus...
Student in custody after loaded gun found at North Carolina high school
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a student was taken into custody for bringing a loaded revolver onto the campus at White Oak High School. Onslow County Sheriff Chris Thomas confirmed that a student was found with the gun on Friday. The gun has been seized. Thomas said it […]
RCSO: Man with Moore County warrants found with fentanyl
ROCKINGHAM — A man wanted in Moore County was allegedly found with drugs after leaving his parked vehicle in someone else’s driveway. A resident in the area of Church Street in East Rockingham called 911 to report that a suspicious vehicle had been in his driveway for 20-30 minutes on Sunday, Dec. 4, according to a press release from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.
Moore County sheriff confirms power outage was intentional
Several residents of Richmond County are in the dark following a massive power outage in Moore County. Sheriff Ronnie Fields confirmed during a press conference Sunday that damage was done with firearms to at least two Duke Energy substations in Moore County. Jeff Brooks, a spokesman for Duke Energy said...
Bus drivers don't show up to work in protest, impacting 5 schools in Sampson County
Multiple schools in Sampson County are reporting a number of school bus drivers do not plan to work Monday or Tuesday. According to a Facebook post, the call-outs impact Roseboro-Salemburg Middle, Salemburg Elementary, Union Elementary, Union Intermediate and Union Middle school families. "The drivers are upset about not being paid...
Moore County authorities investigate social posts claiming knowledge of Moore County blackout
ABERDEEN, N.C. — A woman who vehemently and repeatedly protested a drag show scheduled in Southern Pines claims that deputies questioned her in regard to the mass power outages in the county, after she posted on social media that she knows why the outage happened. Emily Grace Rainey, a...
Teen mom and baby missing in North Carolina, deputies say
The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing teen and baby, according to a release.
Mount Olive man charged in Duplin County murder
DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies said they’ve charged a man with murder after a teenager was found shot on a roadway. The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office has charged Zion Vann, of Mount Olive, with an open count of murder. This past Saturday, deputies responded around 1:55 p.m....
Man hit woman multiple times, pointed gun at man in Horry County: Police
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A man was charged after officers responded to Highway 348 near Loris in reference to a family disturbance on Dec. 2. Jaqutez Naquan Boyd, 29, is charged with assault and battery second-degree and pointing and presenting firearms at a person. Police said a victim...
Aynor Middle School teacher arrested on assault charge involving a student
An Aynor Middle School teacher was arrested on Nov. 22 and charged with third-degree assault and battery in connection with an incident involving a student at the school. On Nov. 9, theater teacher Alexandria Guest Wylie, 52, “grabbed a juvenile by the arm and pushed her causing the victim to lose balance,” according to an arrest warrant. “This incident was corroborated by witness statements and school surveillance videos.”
Columbus Co. commissioner resigns from elected office and takes position as chief deputy
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Jerome McMillian has resigned from his position as a member of the Columbus County Board of Commissioners and taken the place of Aaron Herring as chief deputy for the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office. According to personnel action forms, the change was made on Friday,...
Disturbance at House of Raeford in Wallace leads to chase, suspect arrested
WALLACE, N.C. (WITN) -Wallace police say a suspect involved in a disturbance at the House of Raeford, which lead to a chase, has been arrested. Wallace police say they responded to the House of Raeford to assist the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office with a disturbance. Police say the suspect,...
Main Event Entertainment Center Coming To Cross Creek Mall in Fayetteville
A new entertainment center business is coming to Fayetteville, as Main Event has been announced as a new tenant coming in 2023 at Cross Creek Mall. The mall announced that Main Event will be part of the Sears redevelopment project, currently underway, and would open in late 2023. “Cross Creek...
Hope Alive receives its third denial; commissioners Campbell, Dial, Edge, Herndon sworn in
LUMBERTON — Hope Alive Inc. took another loss Monday this time with the rejection of a request for a special-use permit. The
Southern Pines deals with cold, power outage, closed schools and a question: Why?
A curfew was in place overnight and school was cancelled Monday in Moore County, about two hours east of Charlotte, after a series of gunfire attacks on two electrical substations over the weekend that knocked out power across the county. As of Monday morning, Duke Energy says about 33,000 residents...
Election appeal to move forward, delay swearing-in of Columbus County sheriff-elect
Bevin Prince: Determined to show up, with strength, in her new role (’1on1 with Jon Evans’ podcast) Bevin Prince: Determined to show up, with strength, in her new role (’1on1 with Jon Evans’ podcast) Man sentenced to life in prison for 2016 fatal shooting in Bladen...
