WECT

WECT INVESTIGATES: Allegations of corruption, misconduct against Columbus County sheriff-elect

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Two weeks before winning his bid for re-election, Jody Greene, then-Sheriff of Columbus County, was sitting in a courtroom for a hearing. Across the aisle from him was District Attorney Jon David, who had spent the previous few weeks gathering evidence of corruption and other misconduct allegedly committed by Greene during his time as sheriff. Enough evidence, in David’s opinion, to warrant removing Greene from office.
cbs17

Cumberland County detectives no longer looking for man in relation to Nov. killing

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)—The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said a man is no longer wanted for questioning in relation to a murder investigation. Officials said Tyler Culbreth is no longer wanted for questioning in the “homicide that took the life of Jefferey Michael Cain,” 26, that happened on November 15.
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Aaron Herring out as Columbus County Chief Deputy

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY)– More changes in the upper ranks of the Columbus County Sheriff”s Office. Aaron Herring is no longer Chief Deputy. According to a Columbus County personnel action form, Herring is now Court Deputy, effective December 2nd. The change comes nearly two weeks after Herring was suspended without pay. Herring’s suspension went into effect November 22nd, and he was due to return to work today.
WBTW News13

Student in custody after loaded gun found at North Carolina high school

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a student was taken into custody for bringing a loaded revolver onto the campus at White Oak High School. Onslow County Sheriff Chris Thomas confirmed that a student was found with the gun on Friday. The gun has been seized. Thomas said it […]
The Richmond Observer

RCSO: Man with Moore County warrants found with fentanyl

ROCKINGHAM — A man wanted in Moore County was allegedly found with drugs after leaving his parked vehicle in someone else’s driveway. A resident in the area of Church Street in East Rockingham called 911 to report that a suspicious vehicle had been in his driveway for 20-30 minutes on Sunday, Dec. 4, according to a press release from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.
The Richmond Observer

Moore County sheriff confirms power outage was intentional

Several residents of Richmond County are in the dark following a massive power outage in Moore County. Sheriff Ronnie Fields confirmed during a press conference Sunday that damage was done with firearms to at least two Duke Energy substations in Moore County. Jeff Brooks, a spokesman for Duke Energy said...
WRAL

Bus drivers don't show up to work in protest, impacting 5 schools in Sampson County

Multiple schools in Sampson County are reporting a number of school bus drivers do not plan to work Monday or Tuesday. According to a Facebook post, the call-outs impact Roseboro-Salemburg Middle, Salemburg Elementary, Union Elementary, Union Intermediate and Union Middle school families. "The drivers are upset about not being paid...
WITN

Mount Olive man charged in Duplin County murder

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies said they’ve charged a man with murder after a teenager was found shot on a roadway. The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office has charged Zion Vann, of Mount Olive, with an open count of murder. This past Saturday, deputies responded around 1:55 p.m....
wpde.com

Man hit woman multiple times, pointed gun at man in Horry County: Police

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A man was charged after officers responded to Highway 348 near Loris in reference to a family disturbance on Dec. 2. Jaqutez Naquan Boyd, 29, is charged with assault and battery second-degree and pointing and presenting firearms at a person. Police said a victim...
myhorrynews.com

Aynor Middle School teacher arrested on assault charge involving a student

An Aynor Middle School teacher was arrested on Nov. 22 and charged with third-degree assault and battery in connection with an incident involving a student at the school. On Nov. 9, theater teacher Alexandria Guest Wylie, 52, “grabbed a juvenile by the arm and pushed her causing the victim to lose balance,” according to an arrest warrant. “This incident was corroborated by witness statements and school surveillance videos.”
WITN

Disturbance at House of Raeford in Wallace leads to chase, suspect arrested

WALLACE, N.C. (WITN) -Wallace police say a suspect involved in a disturbance at the House of Raeford, which lead to a chase, has been arrested. Wallace police say they responded to the House of Raeford to assist the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office with a disturbance. Police say the suspect,...
wkml.com

Main Event Entertainment Center Coming To Cross Creek Mall in Fayetteville

A new entertainment center business is coming to Fayetteville, as Main Event has been announced as a new tenant coming in 2023 at Cross Creek Mall. The mall announced that Main Event will be part of the Sears redevelopment project, currently underway, and would open in late 2023. “Cross Creek...

