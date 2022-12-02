The snow band continues to shrink in size, but a narrow band (15 miles wide) is stubbornly hanging on from Benton City to Dayton. This band should finally dissipate after 10 AM. Any additional accumulation in the narrow band should be less then ¼ inch. Locally dense freezing fog will also add an extra layer of "fun" on the snow-covered roads this morning. Give yourself plenty of extra time for the morning commute. Morning temperatures in the mid-upper 20s and holding steady through midday with afternoon highs in the low 30s.

16 HOURS AGO