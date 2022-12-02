Read full article on original website
Regional waste collection impacted by snow and ice
As snow begins to accumulate in the region, cities’ waste collection becomes more strenuous a task. On December 5, the City of Richland’s Solid Waste Division was unable to reach all areas in its normal route, according to the city. But anyone who was missed can leave our extra bags next week for no extra charge.
Camp Hope provides shelter for winter weather
TOPPENISH, Wash.- With winter weather in full effect across the Yakima Valley, Camp Hope opened its doors to the homeless population to offer a warm and safe place to take refuge. An extreme winter weather shelter has been set up in Toppenish with mattresses and private tents for anyone who enters the doors.
Snow routes, delays and cancellations for regional schools on December 6
Paterson School District: Buses on snow routes. Sonova kids can be picked up at the 100 Circles Main Office parking lot. Granger School District: Two-hour delay. No AM preschool or breakfast. KLICKITAT COUNTY:. Goldendale School District: Two-hour delay. Buses 2, 3, 5, 10 and 12 are on snow routes. EASTERN...
Snowy Monday Morning
The snow band continues to shrink in size, but a narrow band (15 miles wide) is stubbornly hanging on from Benton City to Dayton. This band should finally dissipate after 10 AM. Any additional accumulation in the narrow band should be less then ¼ inch. Locally dense freezing fog will also add an extra layer of "fun" on the snow-covered roads this morning. Give yourself plenty of extra time for the morning commute. Morning temperatures in the mid-upper 20s and holding steady through midday with afternoon highs in the low 30s.
ATV and other items stolen from storage facility in Kennewick
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. - The Benton County Sheriff's Office is investigating several burglaries that happened at a Kennewick storage facility over the weekend of December 2, according to a post from BCSO. Multiple units were burglarized, with numerous items stolen, including a ZForce 800 Trail Side x Side ATV. BCSO...
Snow closes some Benton County roads
BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- The recent snow storm has caused the closure of some roads in Benton County. The roads are expected to remain closed until further notice. For more information on road closures or detours please call 509-786-5611. Benton County roads currently closed:. McBee Road, Lincoln Road (city limits to...
Fog and Patchy Freezing Fog Tonight...Slick Roads
Low clouds and patchy freezing fog tonight. Winds will be calm and overnight lows in the teens and 20s. More patchy fog/freezing fog for the morning commute, then mostly sunny and temperatures warming to the mid and upper 30s which should help to melt all the snow. Lows in the upper teens and 20s.
Yakama Nation member selected to play in the Indigenous Bowl in Minnesota
WAPATO, Wash. - A local athlete and Yakama tribal member from Wapato was one of seventy-five indigenous athletes from around the country. He is the only person from the Yakama Nation chosen to play in this year's Indigenous Bowl in Minneapolis. Matthew McConville III or as he's known by his...
Girlfriend's call to Ellensburg police saves man pinned in car crash
KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. — A man was pinned in his car, stuck on his way to Ellensburg from Yakima, when he was saved by first responders after his girlfriend called concerned. Just after midnight on December 4, the girlfriend called saying her boyfriend left Yakima hours before that, hadn’t...
New mental health program in Yakima County Jail aims to reduce recidivism
YAKIMA, Wash. - The Yakima County Jail is taking a rehabilitative approach to reduce the number of times inmates return to jail. While the jail already offers 24/7 mental health services, it began to offer a new mental health program in April which is meant to show inmates how they can live a normal and fulfilling life with a mental illness.
Benton County Deputies investigates car thefts Saturday morning
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. - Deputies with the Benton County Sheriff's Office are investigating a stolen car reported over night near Badger Canyon. The stolen car is described to be a black 2014 Ford F-350 with 4 doors. At this time, deputies are still working to find a suspect. BCSO Deputies...
