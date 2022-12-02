Read full article on original website
Related
Deion Sanders Lands First Big Recruit at Colorado
After just one night with the new program, a top recruit already has chosen Colorado because of its new coach.
College Football World Reacts To Notre Dame Bowl Drama
Despite finishing with an 8-4 regular season record, Notre Dame is still a hot commodity on the bowl market. According to Action Network's Brett McMurphy, two different bowls--the Gator and Holiday--are battling to secure the Fighting Irish as a participant. "This shouldn't come as a surprise, but there is a...
Deion's No. 1 Recruit, Travis Hunter, Announces Transfer
Travis Hunter, the five-star recruit who shocked the college football world by committing to Jackson State over Florida State, has apparently made his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit will be transferring from Jackson State to Colorado. Deion Sanders officially accepted the Colorado Buffaloes job on Sunday. Late...
Report: Deion Sanders Adding Recently-Fired Head Coach To Colorado Staff
Florida Atlantic head coach Willie Taggart was fired by the Owls on November 26th after finishing his tenure with a 15-18 record. According to a new report released this Monday afternoon, though, it appears Taggart won't be out of a job for very long. Per Doug Samuels of Football ...
Baker Mayfield released by Carolina Panthers, 3 potential landing spots
The Carolina Panthers are reportedly set to release quarterback Baker Mayfield, moving on from the former No. 1 overall pick
Jason Moore prepares to be Larry Johnson's next project on Ohio State's defensive line
Jason Moore didn’t think he was at the same level as Chase Young even though the DeMatha Catholic High School defensive lineman was on the same path as the former five-star defensive end and No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft, getting the attention and offers from premier college programs across the country. “You are talking about the next great D-lineman, next behind Chase Young, all that hype,” Moore told The Dispatch. “For me, I...
Yakima Herald Republic
What Utah’s Pac-12 championship win means for Huskies’ and rest of conference’s bowl bids
USC (11-2) would have been a lock for the playoff had it handled Utah on Friday night in Las Vegas. But with their second loss of the season — to an opponent that itself has three losses — the Trojans are expected to tumble out of the top four and be replaced by Ohio State.
Most Heisman Trophy winners from college football’s elite schools
Heisman Trophy winners have been collecting college football’s most prestigious individual award since 1935, but there are only a select
Yakima Herald Republic
Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III out with ankle injury vs. Rams
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — A Seahawks team that hoped it would have a one-two punch this season of Rashaad Penny and Kenneth Walker III was without both players as the second half began of Sunday’s game against the Rams. Walker, who took over as the starting running back when...
Yakima Herald Republic
AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:42 p.m. EST
Brady's throws for 2 late TDs, Buccaneers beat Saints 17-16 TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady threw a pair of touchdown passes in the final three minutes Monday night, helping the Tampa Bay Buccaneers rally from a 13-point deficit to beat the New Orleans Saints 17-16 and tighten their grip on first place in the weak NFC South. The seven-time Super Bowl champion tossed a one-yard TD pass to rookie Cade Otton, finishing a 91-yard drive to pull within 16-10 with exactly three minutes remaining. He got the ball back with 2:29 to go, then won it with a 6-yard throw to another rookie, Rachaad White, with three seconds left.
South Dakota high school girls basketball players to know headed into 2022-23
It’s basketball season. As South Dakota high school hoops enters its first full week, some of the top players in the state are back representing their schools once again. Here are a few girls basketball players the Argus Leader is keeping an eye on early (and you should, too). Kami Wadsworth, F, Hamlin ...
Yakima Herald Republic
Morning Briefing: Dec. 4, 2022
LOS ANGELES — Quarterback Matthew Stafford was placed on injured reserve by the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday, one day after he cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol for the second time this season. Stafford already had been ruled out for the Rams’ home game against Seattle on Sunday...
Battle in the Bluff High School Showcase returns to Memphis for third year
The Battle in the Bluff High School Showcase is back in Memphis for the third year. It’s become an annual showcase, put on by the Iverson Roundball Classic, and hosted by Stephen Jackson. It’s a three-day showcase that highlights the talent pool both locally in Memphis and nationally. ...
Comments / 0