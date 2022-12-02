ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Notre Dame Bowl Drama

Despite finishing with an 8-4 regular season record, Notre Dame is still a hot commodity on the bowl market. According to Action Network's Brett McMurphy, two different bowls--the Gator and Holiday--are battling to secure the Fighting Irish as a participant. "This shouldn't come as a surprise, but there is a...
The Spun

Deion's No. 1 Recruit, Travis Hunter, Announces Transfer

Travis Hunter, the five-star recruit who shocked the college football world by committing to Jackson State over Florida State, has apparently made his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit will be transferring from Jackson State to Colorado. Deion Sanders officially accepted the Colorado Buffaloes job on Sunday. Late...
The Columbus Dispatch

Jason Moore prepares to be Larry Johnson's next project on Ohio State's defensive line

Jason Moore didn’t think he was at the same level as Chase Young even though the DeMatha Catholic High School defensive lineman was on the same path as the former five-star defensive end and No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft, getting the attention and offers from premier college programs across the country.  “You are talking about the next great D-lineman, next behind Chase Young, all that hype,” Moore told The Dispatch. “For me, I...
Yakima Herald Republic

Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III out with ankle injury vs. Rams

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — A Seahawks team that hoped it would have a one-two punch this season of Rashaad Penny and Kenneth Walker III was without both players as the second half began of Sunday’s game against the Rams. Walker, who took over as the starting running back when...
Yakima Herald Republic

AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:42 p.m. EST

Brady's throws for 2 late TDs, Buccaneers beat Saints 17-16 TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady threw a pair of touchdown passes in the final three minutes Monday night, helping the Tampa Bay Buccaneers rally from a 13-point deficit to beat the New Orleans Saints 17-16 and tighten their grip on first place in the weak NFC South. The seven-time Super Bowl champion tossed a one-yard TD pass to rookie Cade Otton, finishing a 91-yard drive to pull within 16-10 with exactly three minutes remaining. He got the ball back with 2:29 to go, then won it with a 6-yard throw to another rookie, Rachaad White, with three seconds left.
Yakima Herald Republic

Morning Briefing: Dec. 4, 2022

LOS ANGELES — Quarterback Matthew Stafford was placed on injured reserve by the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday, one day after he cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol for the second time this season. Stafford already had been ruled out for the Rams’ home game against Seattle on Sunday...

Comments / 0

Community Policy