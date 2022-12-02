Read full article on original website
Ford Unveils Big Electric Vehicle Surprise in November
The Ford (F) - Get Free Report CEO has made it clear that he wants his company to be the top gun in the electric vehicle sector. In April, he threw down the gauntlet to Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report, the world's largest EV company, and "all comers to become the top EV maker in the world."
Even Pininfarina is Unveiling an Electric Car Called the Battista!
It's a Shame Very Few People Will be Able to Afford it!. In 1930, Battista “Pinin” Farina founded the Carrozzeria Pinin Farina coachbuilding company. The company has designed bodies for some of the most iconic automobiles ever made in nearly a century. In the last year alone, they were instrumental in helping to create the new Vinfast line of electric vehicles I wrote about here:
torquenews.com
How Regenerative Braking Works in Electric Vehicles And Tesla Vehicles
Regenerative braking is a way of taking energy from an electric vehicle and putting it into the battery. Here's how it works in Tesla vehicles and other EVs. How Does Regenerative Braking Work in Electric Vehicles And Tesla Vehicles?. Regenerative braking is one of the best features of an electric...
Carscoops
Mercedes Releases A $1,200 Annual Subscription To Unlock A 60 To 110 HP For Its EVs
Mercedes-Benz USA has posted a new product called “Acceleration Increase” to its online shop’s website. The new service costs $1,200 for one year (excluding tax) of the service, which can improve an EQ vehicle’s acceleration by 0.8 to 1.0 seconds. The automaker writes that the new...
Orders for the electric F-150 were so strong that Ford started building another factory next door to boost production
The head of Ford's EV division said the company was surprised that drivers were so keen for the electric version of its best-selling truck.
MotorAuthority
2023 Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 E Performance lands with 791 hp
Mercedes-Benz AMG late on Monday revealed the newest generation of its S 63 super sedan for the 2023 model year. This time around the car's full title is S 63 E Performance, with the new appendage indicating the car features electrified performance, specifically a plug-in hybrid setup. Instead of the...
CNET
2024 Acura Integra Type S Confirmed With More Than 300 HP
The Acura Integra is a fun little hatchback that shares a powertrain with the Honda Civic Si. Since the Si has a bigger brother in the 300-plus-horsepower Type R, it was assumed that Acura would eventually create a sister model to that one, as well. Now it's been confirmed. Acura...
Carbon-Bodied Ford GT Will Have 1,500 HP Of Le Mans-Derived Fury
The original do-over Ford GT was a 550-horsepower supercharged V8 monster. But someone out there thinks it still needs roughly 1,000 hp more. GT1 isn't just a race car classification. The Michigan-based shop will turn your circa 2005 GT into a carbon-bodied, winged, 1,500+ horsepower racing monster. GT1 bought the...
Industry-First V10 Outboard Boat Motors Make Up to 400 HP
Mercury MarineMercury's new V10 outboard offers more power than a V8 while being smaller than a V12.
insideevs.com
BMW Gen6 Batteries May Foreshadow Class-Leading EV
At BMW’s 100-year-old factory next to its Munich global headquarters, electric i4 sedans move along the same assembly line as diesel 3 Series wagons, plug-in hybrid 3 Series sedans, and gasoline M3s. For the past few years, this approach was considered to be BMW’s future: a flexible vehicle platform and production line that allows the automaker to tailor which powertrains went into its cars based on market conditions and customer demand.
Ultra Rare 1979 BMW M1 AHG Studie That Once Belonged To Paul Walker Heads To Auction
One of the world's rarest BMWs, the M1 AHG Studie, is set to cause a stir at an upcoming RM Sotheby's auction later this month. Based on the iconic mid-engined supercar, the AHG Studie is the brainchild of Peter Gartemann, a prominent BMW dealer in Germany. After the Procar racing series ended in 1982, Gartemann set out to create a limited design study inspired by the racecars.
notebookcheck.net
Scott Lumen eRide electric bike series launches with top model weighing 15.5 kg
The Scott Lumen eRide Bike series has been launched. Three new models are available: the Scott Lumen eRide 910, the Scott Lumen eRide 900 and the Scott Lumen eRide 900 SL. Each model has a TQ HPR50 mid-motor drive, providing a top assistance speed of 20 mph (~25 kph) and up to 50 Nm of torque. The e-bikes come with a 360 Wh internal battery, and the 900 SL has a 160 Wh range extender providing over 80 km (~50 miles) of assistance range.
2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Gets Its Manual Back, Finally
DodgeAfter a time away, the manual is coming back for the Hellcat's final model year.
Carscoops
2024 Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Spied Inside And Out, Facelifted Model Set For An Evolutionary Update
Work continues on the facelifted Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door as spy photographers have snapped a prototype in Northern Sweden. While there isn’t much to see, the front end is heavily camouflaged and this suggests the car has been equipped with a new front bumper. That remains to be seen, but the vertical supports in the lower intake appear more prominent than those found on the current model. The front splitter also looks more pronounced, although it’s hard to be certain at this point.
RideApart
Automotive Supplier Vitesco Rolls Out Aftermarket 48V Hybrid Kit
In recent years, European countries haven’t just implemented stringent Euro 5 emissions regulations, many have also expanded city-based Low Emission Zones. While motorcycle manufacturers adapted to the new standards with minimal casualties (farewell, YZF-R6), future emissions laws will only become increasingly strict. To get ahead of that CO2 curve,...
techeblog.com
Tesla Model S Plaid Takes On Ferrari Enzo and Maserati MC12 in a Drag Racing Showdown
The Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles pit a Tesla Model S Plaid against a Ferrari Enzo and Maserati MC12 in a drag racing showdown for a charity fundraising event. Unplugged Performance installed a few tweaks on the Tesla to ready it for the match ups, and aesthetically, it features a carbon fiber wide body kit and 21-inch wheels.
Carscoops
BMW Has Started Building The 644 HP XM SUV In South Carolina
Production of the BMW XM has kicked off at the automaker’s factory in Spartanburg, South Carolina, where it will be brought to life alongside the X5, X6, and X7. The BMW XM is the first model developed from the ground up by the BMW M division since the mid-engined M1 supercar of the late 1970s. It is also the first proper M car with an electrified powertrain and will arrive at dealers in major markets starting in the spring of 2023, including the United States, China, and the Middle East.
Carscoops
RV Owner Destroys Fiat 500 Transmission And Engine By Flat Towing It In First Gear
The owner of a 2018 Fiat 500 recently discovered what happens when you forget to take your car out of gear while towing it behind an RV. Photos and video of the remarkable mechanical damage caused by the mistake recently found their way online. According to a video from the...
qcnews.com
Redesigned Toyota C-HR previewed with plug-in hybrid concept
Toyota is working on a redesign for the C-HR subcompact crossover, and on Monday the automaker previewed the design with a thinly veiled concept vehicle. The fully electric bZ Compact SUV concept shown during November’s 2022 Los Angeles auto show also looks like it could be a future C-HR. But unlike the bZ concept, the C-HR Prologue shown Monday is a hybrid.
techeblog.com
Ford V8-Powered Mazda Miata is Designed to Go Off-Road
If a Mazda Miata is the only vehicle around during a zombie apocalypse, you’ll want this Ford V8-powered version that has been designed to go off-road. Power comes from a replacement 302ci Ford V8 engine making 290 hp and 290 lb-ft of torque, mated to a 5-speed T5 manual transmission.
