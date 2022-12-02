Frances V. (Hackett) Brown, 94, of Columbia, died October 22, 2022 at Boone Hospital, Columbia, Missouri, peacefully, surrounded by family, after a sudden, brief illness. Frances was born August 3, 1928 in Eugene, Oregon, to Dwight L. and Ruth H. (Benson) Hackett. The second of four daughters, she grew up in Oregon, Iowa, and California. She was a beautiful, smart and artistically gifted Valedictorian, Class of 1946 Dinuba High School, Dinuba, California. She met her future husband when her parents (Dwight was pastor of Dinuba Christian Church) invited the family of a beloved former pastor, which also happened to have three sons recently home from having served in the U.S. Navy during World War II, for lunch after church. She attended Chapman College (now University) and was married to Harsh J. Brown on March 13, 1948 in Dinuba, California. Harsh preceded her in death (06/26/2013) after more than 65 years together.

