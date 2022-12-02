Read full article on original website
Four Tigers make AP All-SEC teams
Four Missouri players made the AP All-SEC teams Monday: wide receiver Dominic Lovett and defensive end Isaiah McGuire made the first team, while LT Javon Foster and LB Ty’Ron Hopper were second-teamers. Lovett had a breakout second season, catching 56 passes for 846 yards and three touchdowns. He finished...
Missouri football transfer portal tracker
It's officially transfer season. The college football transfer portal opened Monday, one of the most chaotic recent developments in college football. It will close Jan. 18, 2023.
Missouri flips Burks' commitment from Ole Miss
Marvin Burks Jr. verbally committed to Missouri on Sunday, decommitting from Ole Miss. The four-star safety, according to 247Sports, received his offer from the Tigers on June 28, 2021. Burks visited Missouri three times following his verbal commitment to Ole Miss on Oct. 21, a source told the Missourian. The...
Drinkwitz on KU: 'We'll see you on Faurot Field (in September 2025)'
Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz opened his Monday morning Zoom press conference up for questions by addressing the elephant in the room. “I’ll open it up with anybody who wants to ask me, you know, great questions about reports from Twitterverse that are related to a guy having a bowl projection,” Drinkwitz said. “So if that’s what we’re going to talk about here, let’s get those bowl projections out of the way early.”
Mizzou coach, Eliah Drinkwitz responds to report saying they don’t want to play KU in Liberty Bowl
COLUMBIA, Mo. — With both Mizzou and Kansas’ football teams finishing their seasons at 6-6, there is prime opportunity for both squads to play each other in the Liberty Bowl. Although, according to a report from Action Network’s Brett McMurphy, the Tigers were not willing to play the Jayhawks in the bowl game. That is […]
Hickman names former Capital City assistant Howell as new softball coach
Hickman softball has named Whitni Howell as its new head coach, according to a news release Monday. Howell played shortstop for Jefferson City and graduated in 2010. She helped lead the Jays to their first state title in 2009 and was four-year varsity letter-winner and team captain.
Missouri to play in Gasparilla Bowl against Wake Forest
After a little drama, Missouri finally knows where it will play its final game of the 2022 season: Tampa, Florida. The Tigers will participate in the 14th-annual Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl against Wake Forest at 5:30 p.m CT on Dec. 23 at Raymond James Stadium. Brad Crawford of 247Sports...
MU swim and dive tops Missouri State in dual; CC volleyball's run ends in NAIA quarters
Missouri’s men’s and women’s swim and dive team both defeated Missouri State in their respective duals Saturday at Mizzou Aquatic Center. The Tigers swept the free relay events, with the men’s team taking the win in 2 minutes, 59.88 seconds, and the women’s team finishing first in 3:20.22.
High-scoring Tigers collect their ninth win in a 96-89 win over SEMO
The final two minutes of the first half proved to be key in Missouri men's basketball's 96-89 victory over Southeast Missouri State on Sunday. Following Phillip Russell's layup giving the Redhawks its first and only lead of the game at the 2:08 mark before halftime, Missouri showed why it’s one of the highest-scoring and scrappiest defensive teams in the early part of the season.
MU men's basketball survives first games unblemished, takes 9-0 record into KU game
As coach Dennis Gates said several times midweek, Missouri men’s basketball focused solely on the game in front of them, and proved that in its 96-89 win over Southeast Missouri State on Sunday. Missouri (9-0) has successfully navigated three 50% 3-point shooting games from its opponents, got a scrappy...
Missouri tennis suffers 8th straight loss to Tennessee (copy)
The Green Tennis Center announced an expected closure on Friday, frustrating many local Columbia tennis players. The closure will also affect the Missouri women's tennis team which practices and plays at the facility.
MU gymnastics opens with exhibition; Stephens drops exhibition
Missouri gymnastics opened the 2022-23 season with its annual Black & Gold exhibition meet Sunday at the Hearnes Center. Grace Anne-Davis and Addison Lawrence highlighted the Tigers' performances, with each scoring a 9.825 on the vault.
Why Missouri does not want to play Kansas
A report from Action Network’s Brett McMurphy, which said that Missouri does not want to play Kansas in the Liberty Bowl on Dec. 28, caused a firestorm Friday. Many on the internet mocked Missouri for being “scared” to face its historical rival in a bowl game, and even the industry source McMurphy cited seemed to think this was the case.
Missouri men's basketball looking to stay unbeaten, faces SEMO on Sunday
Missouri men’s basketball is just one win away from carrying an undefeated record into its highly anticipated matchup against Kansas next Saturday. Before that, however, the Tigers must pass their third test against an Ohio Valley Conference team — in-state foe Southeast Missouri State. Tipoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. Sunday at Mizzou Arena.
Frances Brown Aug. 3, 1928 — Oct. 22, 2022
Frances V. (Hackett) Brown, 94, of Columbia, died October 22, 2022 at Boone Hospital, Columbia, Missouri, peacefully, surrounded by family, after a sudden, brief illness. Frances was born August 3, 1928 in Eugene, Oregon, to Dwight L. and Ruth H. (Benson) Hackett. The second of four daughters, she grew up in Oregon, Iowa, and California. She was a beautiful, smart and artistically gifted Valedictorian, Class of 1946 Dinuba High School, Dinuba, California. She met her future husband when her parents (Dwight was pastor of Dinuba Christian Church) invited the family of a beloved former pastor, which also happened to have three sons recently home from having served in the U.S. Navy during World War II, for lunch after church. She attended Chapman College (now University) and was married to Harsh J. Brown on March 13, 1948 in Dinuba, California. Harsh preceded her in death (06/26/2013) after more than 65 years together.
Finding Your Starpower: Girls on the Run Heart of Missouri chapter celebrates the end of fall season
Locust Street Expressive Arts Elementary School Secretary Erica Chapin and Librarian Kristen Burkemper coached their first Girls on the Run season together at their school. Girls on the Run is a national organization that teaches third through fifth graders the power of physical activity, as well as life lessons centered around friendship, confidence and team-building.
Douglas Edward Simmons Jr. March 5, 1964 — Nov. 24, 2022
Douglas Edward Simmons Jr. “Tiger”, age 58, of Columbia, passed away on Thursday, November 24, 2022, at the University of Missouri. He was born on March 5, 1964, in Madison, Wisconsin, the son of Douglas and Johnetta (Poole) Simmons, Sr. Douglas graduated from East High School in Madison,...
It’s Illegal To Throw These Things Away in Missouri & Illinois
When I lived in Illinois and threw out that old ten-pound stereo receiver I broke the law. However, it's perfectly fine if that old stereo receiver wound up in Mount Trashmore behind the Menards here in Sedalia. That's because electronics are banned from landfills in Illinois, but not in Missouri.
Western Missouri trucker gets probation for stealing semi trailer from Moniteau County manufacturer
An over-the-road trucker accused of stealing a flatbed semi-trailer from Moniteau County is sentenced to probation. Jason Maynard, of Blue Springs, pleaded guilty to one count of stealing and was sentenced today to five years probation and 30 days of shock incarceration. It was during the summer of 2019 when...
