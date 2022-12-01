Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Vero Beach: #DoYouGiveARuck 4th Annual Operation Ruckmus benefit for Toys for TotsKristin Leigh WilsonVero Beach, FL
Vero Beach: 3rd Annual Kris Kringle MarketKristin Leigh WilsonVero Beach, FL
Family Meals Raises $12,000 to feed local families for ThanksgivingK2 Photo MarketingFort Pierce, FL
Governor Desantis Follows Through on Promise for Speedy Hurricane Nicole RepairsMalinda FuscoFlorida State
Man Admits to 1985 Murder of His Family, Is AcquittedStill UnsolvedPort Saint Lucie, FL
Luxurious Master Suite in Florida, A Relax Place with Ocean Views, One of Vero’s most desirable locations, on the Market for $16,26 Million
3756 Ocean Drive Home in Vero Beach, Florida for Sale. 3756 Ocean Drive, Vero Beach, Florida, is in one of Vero’s most desirable locations, with a luxurious master suite featuring a spa-like bath, soothing ocean breezes & vibrant sunrises. This coastal estate rises above alluring outdoor living, a captivating pool, and coastal views. This Home in Vero Beach offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 6,7 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 3756 Ocean Drive, please contact Joseph P Schlitt (Phone: 772 – 360 – 6824 ) at Douglas Elliman Florida LLC & Joseph Francis O’Neill (Phone: 918 – 640 -3300) at Keller Williams Realty of VB for full support and perfect service.
Earl’s Hideaway Lounge Co-Owner William Ballough Dies Unexpectedly
William Ballough, the co-owner of Earl’s Hideaway Lounge in Sebastian, died unexpectedly Saturday of a heart attack. He was 67. Sebastian Daily spoke with Ballough last week as he was trying to sell the bar for $7.2 million. Ballough said it was time to retire and didn’t want to be involved with the business world.
15 Best Restaurants in Jensen Beach, FL
The stunning Jensen Beach in Martin County is between West Palm Beach and Fort Pierce on Florida’s Atlantic coast. Initially, it had the title of “Pineapple Capital of the World” and now celebrates the fruit with an annual festival. The Jensen Beach region has become the retail...
Salon owner forced to spend thousands on expired permits she never knew about
A Port St. Lucie business owner is having to have thousands of dollars' worth of electrical and plumbing work done due to expired permits that were open years before she moved into the building.
Publicity – Dave Mason…Talented Songwriter, Guitarist, and Rock & Roll “Hall of Fame” Recipient… to Highlight LIVE! From Vero Beach Concert Series!
Dave Mason…Talented Songwriter, Guitarist, and Rock & Roll “Hall of Fame” Recipient… to Highlight LIVE! From Vero Beach Concert Series!. The Producers of LIVE! From Vero Beach are delighted to announce that Dave Mason, the talented songwriter, guitarist, and Rock & Roll “Hall of Fame” Recipient, will appear on the Emerson Center Stage on Thursday, January 26 at 7 p.m.
HOLIDAY HORROR: Dog dies, other hospitalized after staying at Palm City boarding facility
PALM CITY, Fla. (CBS 12) — Thanksgiving is supposed to be a joyous time, but it turned into holiday horror for one Palm City couple. The couple dropped off their two healthy flat coat retrievers at a local boarding facility, while they flew out of town to see family. The dogs stayed for a short 48 hours and ended with one of them dying after the visit and the other needing hospitalization.
Laura Riding Jackson Foundation turns 30!
Celebrates with “LOL Laughing Out Loud with Carl Hiaasen”. Florida humorist Carl Hiaasen celebrates the 30th anniversary of the Laura (Riding) Jackson Foundation with “LOL Laughing Out Loud with Carl Hiaasen” on Thursday, January 19, 2023 at the Community Church of Vero Beach. “We are delighted to have reached this milestone anniversary,” remarked Marie Stiefel, LRJF President. “Our local and all-volunteer board wanted to bring the community a smile and a chance to enjoy one of Florida’s highest acclaimed authors.”
Friends, family celebrate life of Hobe Sound stabbing victim
A community came together Saturday to celebrate the life of a Martin County man who was stabbed to death last weekend.
In Memory: Dec. 1
Jack Palmer, 78, Died November 18, 2022 at his home in Vero Beach, Florida, after a short battle of liver cancer that he fought valiantly to the end. He was born in Connersville, Florida on July 27, 1944 and moved from Bartow Florida in 1966 to pursue a profession with the state of Florida Agricultural Inspection Service. He later found his calling in working in the citrus industry. Jack managed many of the local packing houses in the area and was well known in the citrus community of Indian River County. He loved fishing and in his earlier years spent many weekends out on his boat with his wife, kids, and any friend that wanted to join in.
City of Stuart Floating Docks Closed December 7th through December 21st to Repair Damage from Nicole
Stuart - Tuesday December 6, 2022: The City of Stuart Floating Docks will be closed to boaters and pedestrians from Wednesday, Dec. 7 to Wednesday, Dec. 21 to repair damage caused to the boardwalk from Hurricane Nicole. The City hopes to re-open the docks and boardwalk by Christmas and the...
Sebastian resident finds body of Kelly Granger
A Sebastian resident found the body of Kelly Granger south of the North County Shooting Range entrance. “When first arriving at the workplace, we were turned away by Sheriff’s deputies. So we entered the preserve by the pool facility and hiked west towards the scene. We found the body just south of the shooting range entrance in a ditch off the road and contacted Sheriff’s deputies on scene,” Chuck Postis told Sebastian Daily.
Squid Lips to reopen restaurant in Sebastian by Christmas
Buzz Underill of Squid Lips told Sebastian Daily the Sebastian restaurant and bar will reopen by the Christmas holidays. Underill said they are moving forward as planned after spending time with structural engineers, permits, and contractors to finish up the work needed to reopen the business. “We’re moving right along...
Downtown Stuart Christmas Parade returns to the Treasure Coast
STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — Christmas has arrived on the Treasure Coast. On the evening of Dec. 2 the Downtown Stuart Christmas Parade lit up Southeast Ocean Blvd. CBS12's Frank Porter went to the parade to get a first-hand look at the festivities. The 2022 parade theme was Storybook Christmas...
Police: 17-year-old girl drowns at Brevard County beach
COCOA BEACH, Fla. — A teenager from New York drowned in the ocean off Cocoa Beach on Saturday afternoon, according to the Cocoa Beach Police Department. Cocoa Beach police say a 17-year-old girl drowned after being carried out away from the shore by strong currents. She was one of...
Jupiter Medical Center First in Palm Beach County to Offer Innovative BEAR® Implant to Treat ACL Tears
December 2, 2022 – The leader in quality, safety and patient experience, Jupiter Medical Center is pleased to announce it is the first in Palm Beach County to introduce the BEAR® Implant for treatment of anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tears, one of the most common knee injuries in the U.S. The BEAR Implant is designed to enable the body to heal its own torn ACL. This new approach is a paradigm shift from the current standard of care – reconstruction that replaces the ACL with a graft – and Jupiter Medical Center is pleased to offer this innovative procedure to patients.
Police investigating Vero Beach shooting that left 1 dead
VERO BEACH, Fla. — Indian River County Sheriffs are investigating a homicide that happened Saturday. Sometime after 9 p.m., deputies responded to a call at the Orangewood Apartments in Vero Beach. Once they arrived at the scene, sheriffs located a victim that later succumbed to their injuries. IRCSO urges...
Melbourne police find dead man along Indian River
MELBOURNE, Fla. – A dead man was found along the west shore of the Indian River Friday afternoon, according to the Melbourne Police Department. Police said they were called to the area across from 1130 South Harbor City Blvd. at about 1:17 p.m., where they found the dead man along the shoreline.
Port St. Lucie Recognized for Having the 4th Lowest Millage Rate Among Large Florida Cities
Port St. Lucie - Monday December 5, 2022: The City of Port St. Lucie has one of the lowest municipal tax rates comparatively to the 20 most populous cities in Florida, according to an annual Millage Rate Benchmarking Study for FY22/23. Property taxes, also called ad valorem taxes, are the...
Winning Fantasy 5 ticket sold at Publix in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A big win at a local grocery store. On Dec. 4, the Florida Lottery announced that a winning ticket was sold in Port St. Lucie. The $204,514.75 prize was sold at the Publix on NW Saint Lucie West Boulevard.
