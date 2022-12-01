Jack Palmer, 78, Died November 18, 2022 at his home in Vero Beach, Florida, after a short battle of liver cancer that he fought valiantly to the end. He was born in Connersville, Florida on July 27, 1944 and moved from Bartow Florida in 1966 to pursue a profession with the state of Florida Agricultural Inspection Service. He later found his calling in working in the citrus industry. Jack managed many of the local packing houses in the area and was well known in the citrus community of Indian River County. He loved fishing and in his earlier years spent many weekends out on his boat with his wife, kids, and any friend that wanted to join in.

VERO BEACH, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO