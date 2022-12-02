ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grice Connect

Comments / 1

Related
Grice Connect

Santa’s Scout Elves learning the ropes at Georgia Ports

Just after Thanksgiving, a group of Santa’s Scout Elves arrived at the Port of Savannah on special assignment from Santa himself. Santa asked them to learn more about how the port, one of the busiest in the country, works during the holiday season. Wearing their high visibility safety gear,...
eatitandlikeit.com

Savannah’s Folklore -looking forward to fitting in Downtown

In many ways Ryan Whyte-Buck is no different than a lot of the chefs out there. All the way down to that first time he took a job as a dishwasher once upon a time and the chef asked for help. “On my first day, the guy says ‘can you...
blufftontoday.com

Brendlen's light display dedicated in memory of Jasper County child

The Brendlen's Lowcountry Christmas light display is shining a little brighter this year in memory of a child who lost his life due to a drive-by shooting last year in Jasper County. The lights are on display nightly from 6-10 p.m. until Dec. 31 at 1570 Driggers Lane in Ridgeland,...
Grice Connect

Dr. Edwin Lamar Wynn, Sr.

Dr. Edwin Lamar Wynn Sr., age 94, went to his heavenly home on December 1, 2022 surrounded by his loving family. Ed Wynn’s devotion to God, his family, his lifelong friends and his community served as the cornerstone of his life. Ed was born to the late Clarence Jackson Wynn Sr. and Clemmie Marsh Wynn on May 15th 1928. After spending his childhood in Portal, Georgia and graduating from Portal High School in 1945 he began his college career at Georgia Teacher’s College. With a desire to serve his country Ed began training in Pensacola Florida at the Naval Aviation College. However, as a result of an injury his hopes were dashed when he was honorably discharged home. Ed then received a BS in Education from Georgia Teachers College. While there he met the love of his life, the late Mary Dean Rushing. They were married on June 4th 1949.
Local Life

Andrea Bocelli speaks with LOCAL Life Magazine

Famed tenor Andrea Bocelli is bringing his children to Savannah for a special holiday performance.Photo byGiovanni De Sandre. Andrea Bocelli, the award-winning, multi-platinum-selling Italian tenor, is bringing his tour, and family, to Savannah for the holidays. For the first time ever, Bocelli will appear live in concert in the Hostess City (Dec. 16, Enmarket Arena). In addition to performing selections from his 17th studio album “Believe,” he’ll sing arias, crossover hits and songs to celebrate the holiday season from his October 2022 album, “A Family Christmas,” which features his 24-year-old son, Matteo, and 10-year-old daughter, Virginia.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Savannah port terminal to get $410M upgrade amid big growth

SAVANNAH, Ga. — (AP) — The Port of Savannah plans a $410 million overhaul of one of its sprawling terminals to make room for loading and unloading larger ships while focusing its business almost exclusively on cargo shipped in containers. The Georgia Ports Authority's governing board approved the...
Grice Connect

James Franklin Edenfield

Mr. James Franklin Edenfield, age 74, died on Sunday, December 4th 2022 at Memorial Health in Savannah. More obituary information will follow. A memorial service will be held on Friday at 11:00am at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro with Rev. Sonia Clifton officiating. Friends may sign the online register book...
blufftontoday.com

Jasper County man has role in new film 'Devotion'

A Ridgeland man recently completed work on the set of the movie "Devotion," portraying a senior naval officer aboard the Aircraft Carrier USS Leyte. Daniel Morgan, who has been working in the film and television industry for the past three years, was a part of the movie based on the true story of two Navy fighter pilots, Thomas Hadner and Jesse L. Brown. The movie was released nationwide Nov. 23.
Grice Connect

Morris Kirkland

Mr. Morris Kirkland, age 76, passed into rest, Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at the East Georgia Regional Medical Center. The Bulloch County native was the son of the late Robert and Lillie Mae Williams Kirkland. He received his formal education in the Bulloch County School System and was a 1965 graduate of the William James High School.
Grice Connect

Patrick Cassidy

Patrick David Cassidy passed away on December 03,2022 in Statesboro, GA. Patrick was born to Douglas Rosco Cassidy and Eiline Yvette Owens Cassidy on 01/08/1952. He went to high school in Statesboro, GA. If you knew Pat, you understood he was a kind person always willing to offer a helping hand. In his younger years, he enjoyed photography.
wtoc.com

Savannah city leaders unveil Yamacraw Square

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah officially has a new square. City leaders and Yamacraw community members gathered for the unveiling of the new square which also underwent an art restoration process. “Thereby providing it with the full measure of dignity, value, and care as regarded with the...
WJCL

Car crashes into Georgia Southern dorm, dozens forced to move out

STATESBORO, Ga. — A car crashed into a dorm on Georgia Southern’s Statesboro campus forcing dozens of students to move out just days before final exams. Since August, Centennial Place has been so much more than just an apartment for freshmen Amelia Passmore. “This is home to me....
wtoc.com

EOA offering low-income home energy assistance

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you need help paying for your heat as the temperatures get cooler you can apply this weekend. The Economic Opportunity Authority is offering appointments to apply for their low income home energy assistance program. You can sign up for an appointment starting this Sunday at...
wtoc.com

Fake letter says over 800 traffic tickets released accidently in Effingham Co.

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office is warning about a fake post circulating on social media about traffic tickets. A letter appearing to be released by Effingham County Sheriff Jimmy McDuffie is making the rounds on social media claiming that 800 traffic tickets have been accidentally issued. But the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office says that’s not true, and the letter is fake.
wtoc.com

Invoices show costs to clear Truman Parkway homeless camp

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s been two months since a fire under a highway overpass forced the people who lived there to move out. The area looks dramatically different today than it did for decades where a homeless encampment used to be underneath the Truman Parkway at East President Street.
Grice Connect

Grice Connect

Statesboro, GA
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
733K+
Views
ABOUT

Grice Connect is here to help connect news, information, ideas and opportunities with the community. Connecting you to our community and our community to you is our focus. Grice Connect is a hyper-local, locally owned and operated, digital media news outlet serving Statesboro and Bulloch County, Georgia including Georgia Southern University, East Georgia State College and Ogeechee Technical College, the cities of Brooklet and Portal.

 https://griceconnect.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy