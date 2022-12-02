Read full article on original website
Santa’s Scout Elves learning the ropes at Georgia Ports
Just after Thanksgiving, a group of Santa’s Scout Elves arrived at the Port of Savannah on special assignment from Santa himself. Santa asked them to learn more about how the port, one of the busiest in the country, works during the holiday season. Wearing their high visibility safety gear,...
eatitandlikeit.com
Savannah’s Folklore -looking forward to fitting in Downtown
In many ways Ryan Whyte-Buck is no different than a lot of the chefs out there. All the way down to that first time he took a job as a dishwasher once upon a time and the chef asked for help. “On my first day, the guy says ‘can you...
blufftontoday.com
Brendlen's light display dedicated in memory of Jasper County child
The Brendlen's Lowcountry Christmas light display is shining a little brighter this year in memory of a child who lost his life due to a drive-by shooting last year in Jasper County. The lights are on display nightly from 6-10 p.m. until Dec. 31 at 1570 Driggers Lane in Ridgeland,...
Dr. Edwin Lamar Wynn, Sr.
Dr. Edwin Lamar Wynn Sr., age 94, went to his heavenly home on December 1, 2022 surrounded by his loving family. Ed Wynn’s devotion to God, his family, his lifelong friends and his community served as the cornerstone of his life. Ed was born to the late Clarence Jackson Wynn Sr. and Clemmie Marsh Wynn on May 15th 1928. After spending his childhood in Portal, Georgia and graduating from Portal High School in 1945 he began his college career at Georgia Teacher’s College. With a desire to serve his country Ed began training in Pensacola Florida at the Naval Aviation College. However, as a result of an injury his hopes were dashed when he was honorably discharged home. Ed then received a BS in Education from Georgia Teachers College. While there he met the love of his life, the late Mary Dean Rushing. They were married on June 4th 1949.
Andrea Bocelli speaks with LOCAL Life Magazine
Famed tenor Andrea Bocelli is bringing his children to Savannah for a special holiday performance.Photo byGiovanni De Sandre. Andrea Bocelli, the award-winning, multi-platinum-selling Italian tenor, is bringing his tour, and family, to Savannah for the holidays. For the first time ever, Bocelli will appear live in concert in the Hostess City (Dec. 16, Enmarket Arena). In addition to performing selections from his 17th studio album “Believe,” he’ll sing arias, crossover hits and songs to celebrate the holiday season from his October 2022 album, “A Family Christmas,” which features his 24-year-old son, Matteo, and 10-year-old daughter, Virginia.
Savannah port terminal to get $410M upgrade amid big growth
SAVANNAH, Ga. — (AP) — The Port of Savannah plans a $410 million overhaul of one of its sprawling terminals to make room for loading and unloading larger ships while focusing its business almost exclusively on cargo shipped in containers. The Georgia Ports Authority's governing board approved the...
James Franklin Edenfield
Mr. James Franklin Edenfield, age 74, died on Sunday, December 4th 2022 at Memorial Health in Savannah. More obituary information will follow. A memorial service will be held on Friday at 11:00am at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro with Rev. Sonia Clifton officiating. Friends may sign the online register book...
blufftontoday.com
Jasper County man has role in new film 'Devotion'
A Ridgeland man recently completed work on the set of the movie "Devotion," portraying a senior naval officer aboard the Aircraft Carrier USS Leyte. Daniel Morgan, who has been working in the film and television industry for the past three years, was a part of the movie based on the true story of two Navy fighter pilots, Thomas Hadner and Jesse L. Brown. The movie was released nationwide Nov. 23.
Morris Kirkland
Mr. Morris Kirkland, age 76, passed into rest, Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at the East Georgia Regional Medical Center. The Bulloch County native was the son of the late Robert and Lillie Mae Williams Kirkland. He received his formal education in the Bulloch County School System and was a 1965 graduate of the William James High School.
Patrick Cassidy
Patrick David Cassidy passed away on December 03,2022 in Statesboro, GA. Patrick was born to Douglas Rosco Cassidy and Eiline Yvette Owens Cassidy on 01/08/1952. He went to high school in Statesboro, GA. If you knew Pat, you understood he was a kind person always willing to offer a helping hand. In his younger years, he enjoyed photography.
wtoc.com
Savannah city leaders unveil Yamacraw Square
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah officially has a new square. City leaders and Yamacraw community members gathered for the unveiling of the new square which also underwent an art restoration process. “Thereby providing it with the full measure of dignity, value, and care as regarded with the...
WJCL
Car crashes into Georgia Southern dorm, dozens forced to move out
STATESBORO, Ga. — A car crashed into a dorm on Georgia Southern’s Statesboro campus forcing dozens of students to move out just days before final exams. Since August, Centennial Place has been so much more than just an apartment for freshmen Amelia Passmore. “This is home to me....
This weekend in Savannah: Meet Paula Deen, enjoy holiday cookie decorating and more
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – There is always something special happening in Savannah, especially in December. Below are a few noteworthy events taking place in the city. Meet Paula Deen at The Lady & Sons restaurant on Saturday 3 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Only those with a wristband will have the opportunity to meet […]
wtoc.com
‘This is very upsetting:’ Alderwoman Bernetta Lanier reacts to deadly shooting on W. 38th St.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Violence continues to rise in Savannah. According to Savannah Police records, as of the week ending November 26th, there have been 296 shootings in the city so far this year. That’s compared to last year’s numbers at the same time with 241 shootings. 55 more shootings...
Statesboro Family YMCA partners with local organizations to give Bulloch area children 10 beds
On December 3, 2022, the YMCA of Coastal Georgia’s A Place to Dream program will make a delivery of 10 beds for Bulloch County children without their own dedicated place to sleep. This program first expanded to Statesboro and Bulloch County in December of 2021, with the delivery of 10 bed sets, gift bags, and a bag of food items from Statesboro’s TMT Farms.
wtoc.com
EOA offering low-income home energy assistance
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you need help paying for your heat as the temperatures get cooler you can apply this weekend. The Economic Opportunity Authority is offering appointments to apply for their low income home energy assistance program. You can sign up for an appointment starting this Sunday at...
Rotten food, chicken and bleach, perfect scores: Chatham County Food Inspection scores for November
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Compared to other countries, the American food supply is among the safest in the world. However, the Federal government estimates that there are about 48 million cases of foodborne illness every year, which is the equivalent of sickening 1 in 6 Americans yearly. These illnesses result in an estimated 128,000 hospitalizations and […]
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Augusta (Augusta, GA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Augusta. Officials responded to the accident on Riverwatch Parkway. According to the authorities, the collision involved only one motorcycle.
wtoc.com
Fake letter says over 800 traffic tickets released accidently in Effingham Co.
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office is warning about a fake post circulating on social media about traffic tickets. A letter appearing to be released by Effingham County Sheriff Jimmy McDuffie is making the rounds on social media claiming that 800 traffic tickets have been accidentally issued. But the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office says that’s not true, and the letter is fake.
wtoc.com
Invoices show costs to clear Truman Parkway homeless camp
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s been two months since a fire under a highway overpass forced the people who lived there to move out. The area looks dramatically different today than it did for decades where a homeless encampment used to be underneath the Truman Parkway at East President Street.
