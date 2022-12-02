GREEN BAY - Even in the midst of a disappointing season, Green Bay Packers fans can count on an Aaron Rodgers-led team to defeat the Chicago Bears. Sunday's 28-19 victory, which included an 18-point fourth quarter by Green Bay, means Packers' playoff hopes are still alive, if only barely, but with three of their final four games at Lambeau Field, said hope flickers on. ...

11 MINUTES AGO