WOMI Owensboro

Kentucky treasurer hails record amount of unclaimed property returned to state residents

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than $150 million in unclaimed property has been returned to Kentucky residents in recent years. According to a news release Monday from Kentucky State Treasurer Allison Ball's office, Ball returned that amount in one term. She said that's a record amount, nearly $89 million more than any previous Kentucky state treasurer returned in one term.
Kentucky State Police Investigates Internet Scam

CAMPBELLSBURG, Ky. (12/01/2022) – On October 24, 2022 a Kentucky State Police Post 5 detective received a complaint of an internet scam that had occurred in Trimble County. The victim had been scammed into sending $520.00 to a fictitious computer protections program that he was told he needed during a telephone call.
These are the Most Extreme Temperatures Ever Recorded in Indiana

I don't know about you, but I wouldn't want to be caught up in these weather conditions!. When it comes to the weather in Indiana, we all know that Mother Nature never can seem to make up her mind. One day it's cold, the next it's warm, then out of nowhere, it's snowing. It's like we can get all four seasons in one week here in Indiana. You really never know what you're going to get. That being said, have you ever wondered what the highest and lowest temperatures in the state have been? How about the most rain or snowfall we have received?
Kentuckians, Here’s What that Non-Cash Adjustment Means on Your Restaurant Receipt!

I have noticed this a few times recently, but finally took the time to really pay attention to it last Saturday. I was eating at Don Mario's in downtown Owensboro (delicious, by the way), wrapped up and walked up to the cashier to pay for my meal. On the receipt, I noticed the Non-Cash Adjustment of $0.53. Instinctively, I realized that, because I was going to pay with my debit card, I was not going to be saving that amount of money. No, I was definitely going to be paying the full $13.74 on my bill. However, if I did have cash, was I going to save that $0.53?
WWII veteran from Eastern Kentucky dies at 103

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - World War II veteran Henry C. Ledford died on Friday at 103-years-old. Ledford was from Clay County. He was one of the oldest veterans in the state of Kentucky. Ledford’s 411th Infantry Regiment freed prisoners from a concentration camp near Landsberg, Germany. In a Facebook...
Gamers re-create Central City cruiser in popular video game

CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — Gamers can now cruise around Los Santos in Grand Theft Auto V as a Central City Police officer. The police department shared a photo of a police cruiser recreated in the video game, which bares strikingly similar design to the real life counterpart. Officials say the PC mod was created […]
Look for more attacks on Kentucky’s open government laws

Kentucky lawmakers faced a dilemma in 1975. One year earlier, they enthusiastically enacted an open meetings and an open records law aimed at restoring the public’s trust in government. Years of deception associated with the Vietnam Conflict and clandestine and illegal activities by the Nixon administration — collectively referred to as the Watergate scandal — prompted Kentucky’s General Assembly, and a number of state legislatures across the country, to enact laws securing the people’s right to “remain informed so they may retain control over the instruments that they have created.”
Southern Indiana Christmas Light Display Named Best in the State

One popular Christmas light display here in the Evansville area was recently named the best in the state of Indiana. As you know, there are so many Christmas light displays throughout the country. Here in Indiana, we have a lot...especially in southern Indiana. These light displays have become traditions for families to visit once or even multiple times every year. The website, Travel and Leasure, recently put together a list of the best Christmas light displays in each state. When it comes to Indiana it's one that we here in the Evansville area have visited a few times throughout the years.
Victim of Sunday morning shooting identified

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) –  The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office along with the Evansville Police Department are investigating the death of Gamia Lechelle Stuart, 37, of Evansville. Officials say Stewart died in the 1600 block of Clayton Avenue on December 4. Officials say the cause and manner of death are pending an autopsy which has been […]
Thousands of Guests Visit This Indiana State Park Every Winter to Ride the Toboggan Run

People love to get out and play in the snow - from skiing and snowboarding to snow angels, snowball fights, and sledding. Who knows when we will see any serious snow here in Southern Indiana? So, what do you do when there is no snow? There is a state park in Northern Indiana, that has figured out how to provide some serious sledding regardless of the amount of snow on the ground.
