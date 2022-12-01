WEATHER STORY: Saturday’s weather was a see-saw battle between a surface high from Canada that brought temps down against the tail end of an upper level trough of low pressure that tried to bring clouds and flurries. So, the day went back and forth between cloud and sun. Saturday night, the clouds may win out and there’s a 30% chance for flurries around the region. The high should rule Sunday, though, with sunshine busting out for most towns. (the Canadian border may still get lingering flurries however) Next snow chance for the whole region will be Tuesday but that clipper appears to only be packing a trace to two inches of precip.

1 DAY AGO