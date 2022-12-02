Which British football stadiums have held boxing matches? Tyson Fury vs. Derek Chisora at Tottenham joins list

Read full article on original website
What's next for Derek Chisora? Five options for War after Tyson Fury trilogy
Derek Chisora faces Tyson Fury on Saturday night, giving the popular veteran British heavyweight an improbable shot at the WBC title. Chisora has made no bones over this being an attractive payday for him at 38 years of age against a supreme champion who has already beaten him comfortably twice.
Pat Cummins confident for Adelaide Test despite quad injury
Australian captain Pat Cummins is confident of lining up in the second Test against West Indies, despite suffering a quad injury in Perth. After taking three wickets in the first innings of Australia's 164-run victory at Optus Stadium, the skipper was limited in the field in the second innings and didn't take the ball at any stage.
Socceroos veteran Aziz Behich opens up on Lionel Messi clash at World Cup 2022
The Socceroos did their best to put up a fight against Argentina in their Round of 16 match at the 2022 World Cup on Sunday (AEDT). Despite losing 2-1, Australia came within inches of equalising in the last minute and even had the great Lionel Messi on edge at times.
World Cup final comes early: England vs France is worthy of being a title match, instead it's a quarterfinal
Each, in their own way, is the center of the soccer universe. Perhaps that helps explain why they so rarely enter each other’s orbits. France is the reigning FIFA World Cup champion. England is the home of the richest and most powerful league in the world game. As close as they are geographically, separated by a 21-mile-wide channel, their men’s national teams have met only 31 times, have not played a game in five years and have not played a game that mattered in a decade, since they drew in their opening game at Euro 2012.
Brazil vs. South Korea final score, result: Neymar and Richarlison shine to secure World Cup quarterfinal spot
Brazil made a gigantic statement in their quest for a sixth World Cup win with an artful 4-1 demolition of South Korea in the Round of 16. The Selecao are chasing a first World Cup trophy since Ronaldo, Rivaldo and Ronaldinho swept to glory in 2002 and their first-half display at Stadium 974 was worthy of being a part of that lineage.
What time is England vs Senegal today? Kickoff time, channel, live stream to watch World Cup match
The fourth game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup round of 16 will feature two teams who have never played each other before, when England and Senegal seek a place in the quarter-finals in Qatar. Africa Cup of Nations holders Senegal started their campaign with defeat to the Netherlands but...
