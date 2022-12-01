Read full article on original website
FanSided
If Dansby Swanson stays with Braves, he may have to go the Chipper Jones route
Should Dansby Swanson return to the Atlanta Braves in his free agency, he will have taken a page out of the Chipper Jones playbook in order to do so. With Dansby Swanson’s high-profile free agency having Atlanta Braves fans everywhere wondering what is next for the All-Star shortstop, we must look at what Chipper Jones did as the template for the manner in which he might stay.
Rumor: Potential Aaron Judge-Giants signing slapped with harsh reality by rival MLB executive
Aaron Judge’s two biggest suitors have been revealed to be the New York Yankees and the San Francisco Giants, with his next destination odds seemingly teetering somewhere around 50 percent. Not according to one rival executive, who poured cold water on a Giants’ Judge free agency signing when speaking to the New York Post’s Jon Heyman, per the latest rumors.
MLB Star Has Reportedly Requested A Trade
Fans of the Pittsburgh Pirates have been begging ownership to invest in the team, rather than trade away players for future assets. That line of thinking from the Pirates is likely to cost them their best player. Star outfielder Bryan Reynolds has reportedly requested a trade from the team following their run of losing seasons.
Yardbarker
Dodgers lose key reliever to Red Sox
The Los Angeles Dodgers are officially one reliever poorer. Jeff Passan of ESPN reported on Friday that veteran right-hander Chris Martin has agreed to sign with the Boston Red Sox in free agency. Martin reportedly will be receiving a two-year, $17.5 million deal. Martin, 36, is a seven-year MLB veteran,...
Yankees making Josh Donaldson, Aaron Hicks 'available' for trade: Report
According to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, the Yankees have made Josh Donaldson and Aaron Hicks available via trade, even if it means taking on another contract.
Sal Licata on Jacob deGrom leaving Mets: 'He doesn't care about winning'
Sal Licata says Jacob deGrom signing with the Rangers proves that he doesn’t care about winning, or about being remembered among other Mets legends.
dodgerblue.com
Trea Turner Rumors: Dodgers Hesitant To Offer Long-Term Contract
One offseason after Corey Seager became a free agent, the Los Angeles Dodgers are in the same position with their starting shortstop as Trea Turner now is on the open market. Unlike last winter, the Dodgers don’t have an All-Star waiting to take over if they strike out in free agency. Nevertheless, the Dodgers re-signing Turner is not considered a likely outcome.
MLB All-Star Announces Retirement At 35
Former MLB All-Star Jason Castro has announced his retirement after 12 years in the Major League. The veteran catcher took to Twitter to break the news on Friday. Today, I officially announce my retirement from Major League Baseball. Over the last 15 years of pro ball, I have been blessed with many incredible opportunities and have met so many people along the way that helped me achieve more than I could have ever imagined.
Yardbarker
Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner reportedly more willing to 'chase' Aaron Judge than Brian Cashman
It appears New York Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner, and not general manager Brian Cashman, may be leading the charge to re-sign Aaron Judge this fall. "There are some within the Yankees organization who think Steinbrenner is willing to chase Judge in a way Cashman is not," ESPN's Buster Olney explained for a piece published on Friday. "Hal is constantly compared to his father, George Steinbrenner, whose impetuous and sometimes reckless aggressiveness drove the Yankees to championships in the 1970s, to the basement of the standings in the '80s and, after being banned from baseball for a time, to a dynasty in the '90s. Hal Steinbrenner was booed at Yankee Stadium last summer -- as his father was, at times -- and as one industry acquaintance said, 'He hears that, and it's gotta hurt.'
The Phillies Top Three Winter Meeting Priorities
The most important week of the offseason is coming up, the winter meetings. The Philadelphia Phillies and Dave Dombrowski should have these three needs in mind.
RUMOR: Clayton Kershaw’s Dodgers future gets bizarre update, but there’s a catch
It’s difficult to envision Clayton Kershaw playing for any other team than the Los Angeles Dodgers. Kershaw was drafted seventh overall by the Dodgers in 2005 (a lifetime ago) and he has played for the organization (including minors) for 16 straight years now. Currently a free agent, Kershaw’s return to the Dodgers seems like a foregone conclusion.
Athletics Reportedly Close To Finalizing Significant Trade
The Oakland Athletics have established a reputation for unloading their best players before having to pay them top dollar. That trend will reportedly continue by dealing Sean Murphy. According to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand, Oakland is "getting close" to trading the 28-year-old catcher. The Atlanta Braves are believed to be a...
Yardbarker
10 Best Braves of All Time: Number 9
This continues my series of the ten best Braves players in franchise history. If you missed #10 on my list, follow the link below. I could be salty about the way Freeman sold his soul to the devil for a few extra bucks to leave the organization he consistently reiterated that he wanted to stay with for his entire career. I could do that and leave him off this list entirely, but I won’t. Understandably, Freeman’s departure still doesn’t sit right with me, and every time I see him in Dodger Blue, I get queasy, but at some point, everyone will appreciate what he did for this organization.
Mariners trade fan favorite OF to Brewers
The Seattle Mariners made a notable trade Friday that some fans might not be too happy about. Multiple reports indicated that the Mariners had traded outfielder Jesse Winker to the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for infielder Kolten Wong. The Mariners also included reserve infielder Abraham Toro in the deal. Winker...
Report: Mets didn't get opportunity to match Jacob deGrom's contract with Rangers
The Texas Rangers made a huge splash only two days ahead of baseball's Winter Meetings, inking free-agent pitcher Jacob deGrom to a reported five-year, $185 million contract. How deeply the Mets were involved in negotiations with deGrom is unclear. However, according to Mike Puma of the New York Post, the Mets didn't get an opportunity to match the Rangers' offer for deGrom.
Christian Arroyo lightened up tense Red Sox clubhouse by joking he was traded for Shohei Ohtani (podcast)
Tensions were high in the visitors clubhouse at Minute Maid Park on Aug. 2. A flailing Red Sox club had just traded starting catcher Christian Vázquez less than 24 hours earlier and rumors were swirling that other veterans, like J.D. Martinez, Nathan Eovaldi, Michael Wacha and Rich Hill, could be next out the door.
Yardbarker
Yankees Mock Trade: Getting Aaron Hicks’s contract off the books
If the New York Yankees want to continue spending after extending Aaron Judge, they need to find ways to clear salary space off the books. Josh Donaldson and Aaron Hicks present the best opportunity to do that, but recouping their entire financial commitment is a bit optimistic and lofty for general manager Brian Cashman.
CBS Sports
Baseball Hall of Fame vote: Analyzing chances of Barry Bonds, Curt Schilling, more on Contemporary Era ballot
When most people think about the vote for the Baseball Hall of Fame, we think about the BBWAA vote where there are hundreds of writers and the players need to get 75 percent of the vote. It's what gets the most coverage because media members write about their own votes and most give their rationale, plus, it's the quickest and easiest way for most players to get in. I've already done a breakdown of 10 things to know on this year's ballot, but we won't know the results until mid-January.
batterypower.com
Braves News: Bryan Reynolds trade rumor, winter meetings, more
The winter meetings begin today and there has been a bit of a thawing of the market in the lead-up. Jacob deGrom was the headline move on Friday, as he signed a massive contract with the Rangers. The news of the day on Saturday was Pirates’ star outfielder Bryan Reynolds requesting a trade. Trade requests mean less in MLB than in the NFL or NBA, but given the Pirates’ general state as a franchise, Reynolds could very well be available. The Braves were rumored to make a run at Reynolds at the trade deadline in 2021 and have been rumored to be making a strong push for him this time around as well.
Baltimore Orioles pursuing 2-time All-Star pitcher in MLB free agency
The Baltimore Orioles have reportedly jumped into the chase for one of the top pitchers remaining in MLB free agency.
