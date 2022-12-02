Vicky McClure looks stylish in a denim jumpsuit as she joins glamorous Jourdan Dunn and Helena Bonham Carter at ITVX showcase event

Vicky McClure, Jourdan Dunn and Helena Bonham Carter all looked effortlessly glamorous as they attended an ITVX showcase event.

Actress Vicky, 39, cut a trendy figure as she joined model Jourdan, 32, and Harry Potter star Helena, 56, at the star-studded event.

Line of Duty star Vicky looked effortlessly stylish in a black denim jumpsuit with a sweetheart neckline, accessorised with a black belt.

She completed her edgy look with a pair of chunky black boots as she led the impressive guest list.

The Without Sin star accentuated her natural good looks with a touch of bronzer and a slick of pink lipstick and wore her choppy tresses in a slicked-back style.

Meanwhile, Jourdan put on a leggy display in a fitted grey long-sleeved dress with a very daring side split.

She gave herself a few inches with a pair of purple stilettos and swept her dark locks back into a tight high ponytail.

Jourdan, who stars in ITVX series Riches, bolstered her striking features with a glamorous full-coverage make-up palette as she posed up a storm.

Also in attendance was Helena, who cut an elegant figure in a satin green gown embellished with lace detailing.

The Nolly star swept a smart black jacket across her shoulders and completed her chic look with a pair of chunky shoes.

She accessorised with a statement silver necklace and matching earrings, while she also opted to wear an array of rings and a green bracelet.

Helena swept her brunette fringed tresses back into a stylish up-do, fastened in place with a silver clip.

She accentuated her natural beauty with a touch of mascara and a slick of pink lipstick to complete her look.

They were joined at the ITVX showcase event by the likes of Karla-Simone Spence, Anna Maxwell Martin and Damian Lewis, among many others.

The event celebrated the upcoming December 8 launch of new streaming service ITVX, which will feature more than 10,000 hours of free programming.

Shows set to premiere on the new service include Vicky's Without Sin, which comes out in December, Helena's Nolly, which will hit screens in 2023, and Jourdan's series Riches.

Among the more than 250 films and 200 series on the platform will also be Tell Me Everything, A Spy Amongst Friends - starring Damian Lewis, David Tennant's Litvinenko and Plebs: Soldiers of Rome.

Ant & Dec's Christmas Limitless Win, In For A Penny, Christmas Catchphrase and Britain Get Singing are also among the festive shows set to grace the platform.

The National Lottery’s New Year's Eve Big Bash, hosted by Jason Manford and Alesha Dixon, is also set to premiere on both ITV and ITVX.

Vicky's Without Sin is a four-part psychological thriller which tells the story of grieving mother Stella as she explores a developing relationship with the man she believes murdered her daughter.

Speaking about the role, Vicky said: 'Every role is emotional because you're embodying a character who's going through something.

'Certainly, losing your child, I'll never know how that feels – I don't have children – so you go with your own gut feelings and your reactions, all those things that people like Shane [Meadows, creator of This Is England] taught me, the workshop [Nottingham’s Television Workshop] taught me and working with people like [co-star] Johnny have taught me over the years.

'I feel very lucky that I've got that process to lean on at times to help, because you want to do the story justice you want to do justice to the people that have been in those situations. I just had to find the truth in this world.'

Meanwhile, Helena's upcoming three-part drama Nolly, penned by Russell T Davies, will explore the all-powerful reign and fall from grace of the inimitable Noele Gordon, who died in 1985.

Noele was declared the 'Queen of the Midlands' thanks to iconic role as Meg Mortimer in Crossroads and was the darling of the establishment until it turned on her.

As flame-haired widow Meg in the long-running soap opera Crossroads, Noele became one of the most famous people in Britain.

Then in 1981, at the height of the show's success and the peak of her fame, she was axed without ceremony, without warning and with no explanation, with the soap eventually ending two years later.

With the boss's words 'all good things must come to an end' ringing in her ears, Noele found herself thrown out of the show that was her life for over 18 years.

Speaking about the series, Helena said of Noele: 'She's a dream. When I read the script, it was like a gift. It was a dream that floated on to the page. I couldn't believe it. I knew Noele Gordon. I mean sort of dimly.

'I wasn't a huge fan or a great loyal watcher of Crossroads, but I was very aware of it. It was sort of perma wallpaper to my... I was going to say childhood, but actually… So I knew her as a figure, but I hadn't really taken on board the sacking.

'And then quickly after reading it, it was just like it's one of those things which it's so wonderful and you read something, it's a no brainer.

'When you don't have to make decisions in life, it is so wonderful. And it's like when you meet a script and it's like meeting someone and falling in love. So I just knew this was my fate.

David Tennant will be portraying Alexander Litvinenko, the former Russian Federal Security Services and KGB officer whose death, from Polonium-210 poisoning in November 2006, triggered one of the most complex and dangerous investigations in the history of the Metropolitan Police.

ITVX launches on December 8.