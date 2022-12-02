Read full article on original website
Priti Patel threatens action over ‘unfounded’ asylum seeker hotel claims
Exclusive: Ex-home secretary rejects claim she oversaw two-month ‘pause’ in finding rooms for asylum seekers
Tory peer argues Lords should remain unelected to ensure ‘scrutiny’ of laws
A Tory peer has argued that the House of Lords should remain unelected despite suggestions by Labour that the public has “lost faith” in politicians’ ability to bring about change.Lord Norton urged caution over what he described as “Big Bang reform” after it was reported Sir Keir Starmer would replace nominations for Parliament’s second chamber with a voting system.There have long been warnings that membership of the House of Lords is becoming excessive, with Boris Johnson attracting criticism over some of his appointments, notably Lord Lebedev.The media mogul and son of an ex-KGB agent was given a life peerage in 2020 but...
Labour by-election win shows public are ‘fed up’ with Tories, says Starmer
Sir Keir Starmer has hailed Labour’s by-election victory in the City of Chester, claiming it demonstrates the public are “fed up” with the Tory Government.The party held on to the seat with a majority of 10,974, delivering a defeat to Rishi Sunak in his first electoral test as Prime Minister.Labour took more than 61% of the vote, up from 50% at the last general election, albeit with a far smaller turnout.Sir Keir sent “huge congratulations” to winner Samantha Dixon, who he said will be an “excellent” MP.“The message to Rishi Sunak’s Conservative government is clear: People are fed up of...
Baroness Mone takes leave of absence as Labour steps up pressure over PPE
Tory peer Baroness Mone is taking a leave of absence from the House of Lords to “clear her name” over allegations about her links to a firm awarded contracts for personal protective equipment (PPE) during the coronavirus pandemic.The news emerged as Labour prepared to force the Government to release records relating to the award of contracts to PPE Medpro.Reports – denied by Lady Mone – have suggested the peer may have profited from PPE Medpro winning public contracts worth more than £200 million to supply equipment after she recommended it to ministers in the early days of the pandemic.We’re forcing...
The Jewish Press
‘Rape Their Daughters’ Convoy Case Dropped; CAA Demands Prosecutor Chief Resignation
The Campaign Against Antisemitism (CAA) organization has demanded that the Director of Public Prosecutions, Max Hill KC, “immediately explain this decision or resign” and is exploring its legal options after the Jewish Chronicle reported the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) had dropped all charges against the remaining suspects in a notorious convoy that drove through London last May.
Shamima Begum: Who is the young woman seeking to have her British citizenship restored?
Shamima Begum is set to begin her appeal against the decision to revoke her British citizenship on national security grounds.A Special Immigration Appeals Commission (SIAC) hearing to consider her case opens on Monday at Field House tribunal centre in London and is expected to last for five days.Ms Begum, now 23, was raised in east London by parents of Bangladeshi origin and attended Bethnal Green Academy but, as a 15-year-old schoolgirl, fled for Syria via Turkey in February 2015 alongside two friends – Kadiza Sultana and Amira Abase – in order to join the Isis terrorist faction then engaged...
BBC
Nigerian student Aminu Adamu Mohammed accused of defaming Aisha Buhari
Outrage is growing in Nigeria after a university student was arrested and charged with defaming President Muhammadu Buhari's wife on Twitter. Prosecutors alleged in the charge sheet that Aminu Adamu Mohammed posted a picture of Aisha Buhari, and wrote in the Hausa language words that roughly translated accused her of embezzlement.
UK condemns ‘abhorrent’ torture of death row inmate in Saudi Arabia
The British government has condemned as “abhorrent” what it said was the clear torture of a Jordanian national on death row in Saudi Arabia for drug offences, and demanded an end to a sudden spate of executions in the Gulf monarchy. It was the first time the British...
‘It’s not a U-turn’: Tory minister denies housebuilding cave-in is policy change
An embarrassing climbdown to Tory rebels that will allow local councils to escape housebuilding targets is “not a U-turn”, a government minister has insisted.Nick Gibb also claimed the government is still “committed” to a flagship pledge to build 300,000 new homes a year – even though the figure will now be “advisory’.“You use the phrase U-turn, I use the phrase parliamentary democracy. This is the normal process,” the schools minister said, about a second looming U-turn to lift the onshore wind ban.Mr Gibb fought back after Michael Gove, the levelling up secretary, was forced to cave in to at...
Dominic Raab may have the most terrible record in government, but at least it’s perfectly formatted | Marina Hyde
From the Brexit department to the Foreign Office, the deputy PM has been remarkably consistent in his focus on all the wrong things, says Guardian columnist Marina Hyde
Tories represent constituencies with highest number of non-doms in the country, Labour analysis shows
Conservatives represent the three Commons seats with the highest number of controversial non-doms in the country, new analysis by Labour shows. In one constituency, the cities of London and Westminster, 14,600 people have claimed the tax status since 1997. In Kensington that figure was 11,200, while in Chelsea and Fulham it was 8,300. Labour has called on ministers to abolish non-doms and use the money raised to pay to train a new generation of NHS staff.But the prime minister Rishi Sunak has rejected that call, saying that the move would cost money by sending wealthy people overseas. However,...
General election not a ‘simple constitutional question’ – Starmer
Sir Keir Starmer has said the next general election cannot be “reduced to a simple constitutional question”, when asked about Nicola Sturgeon’s plans for a “de facto referendum” on Scottish independence.The Labour leader said he rejected attempts to “re-frame” the election as anything other than a contest between Labour and the Conservatives.He spoke to journalists in Edinburgh after joining Gordon Brown and Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar to discuss the former prime minister’s plans for constitutional change, including replacing the House of Lords.Following the Supreme Court’s ruling last month, the SNP leader has said she will treat the next general...
‘Indefensible’ House of Lords will be replaced with elected chamber, Keir Starmer to pledge
Labour will move quickly to replace the “indefensible” House of Lords with an elected chamber as part of a package to distribute power and wealth more widely, Sir Keir Starmer will pledge.The Labour leader will scotch suggestions of delay when he delivers a major speech promising to give people “democratic control over their lives” if the party wins the next election.English mayors and devolved governments would be granted new powers in relation to transport, infrastructure spending and housing, including possible compulsory purchase orders on vacant sites.The Labour leader is expected to say that devolution would improve the link between...
Thousands of ambulance workers and other NHS staff in England and Wales to strike on 21 December – live
Unite leader Sharon Graham says ambulance workers are going on strike ‘to save our NHS from the government’
Labour plan for constitutional change disappoints supporters of electoral reform
Campaigners for electoral reform called on Labour to “catch up” with public support for proportional representation, after Keir Starmer launched proposals for constitutional change which did not address concerns about the first-past-the-post system.The package of measures drawn up by former prime minister Gordon Brown envisages the replacement of the House of Lords with a democratically elected second chamber, and the devolution of powers from Westminster and Whitehall to local communities.Sir Keir said that the changes were “capable of being implemented within the first five years of a Labour government", but said a consultation would be conducted before any decision...
BBC
Eleven gambles that went wrong for Liz Truss
In the autumn of 2022, Liz Truss bet her premiership on a so-called mini-budget that ripped up decades of economic orthodoxy. It did not pay off. I spoke to those involved about the thinking behind the biggest risks she took during her seven weeks as prime minister - and why they did not succeed.
The journey towards a fairer Britain starts now | Keir Starmer
Labour will, says its leader, set the country on a more dynamic path by handing powers to cities and regions and reining in the unaccountable cliques of Westminster – beginning on Monday
BBC
Housing targets to be diluted after revolt from Tory MPs
The government has agreed to water down housing targets for local councils, in order to put down a rebellion from Conservative MPs. Nearly 60 rebels had pledged to back a plan to ban mandatory targets in England, delaying votes on the Levelling Up Bill. Housing Secretary Michael Gove has now...
Gove defends housing targets climbdown to avert Tory revolt
A climbdown over housing targets in the face of a mass revolt by Tory MPs makes the Government look “strong”, Michael Gove claimed.The Government has watered down local housebuilding targets to avoid the first major Commons rebellion of Rishi Sunak’s premiership.Labour accused the Prime Minister of being “weak” but Housing Secretary Mr Gove insisted the Government was delivering on the promised reforms to the planning system to make sure new homes were built.“I think it makes the Government look strong because we are delivering on the planning reform that we promised a year ago,” he told the BBC.“When I arrived...
Liz Truss will stand as MP at general election as Tory deadline nears
Liz Truss will stand again as a Tory MP at the next general election despite her recent exit as prime minister.A spokesperson for Ms Truss confirmed to The Independent that she would contest her South West Norfolk seat, ahead of a Monday evening deadline for Conservatives to tell CCHQ whether they want to run.There are fears of a “mass exodus” ahead of the election expected in 2024, with predictions that up to 80 Tory MPs could call it quits amid huge Labour poll leads.Ms Truss plans to carry on as an active backbencher following her six weeks at No 10,...
