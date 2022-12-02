Read full article on original website
Power restored to most in Northeast Ohio after wind damage, but 3,300 customers still waiting
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Thousands of people in Northast Ohio remained without power Sunday following Saturday’s high winds, though electricity had been restored to most who had lost power earlier. According to the FirstEnergy website shortly before noon, just over 3,300 customers were still waiting to have their power restored,...
wksu.org
Akron, Cuyahoga Falls look to change zoning codes for the Merriman Valley, Schumacher next year
Akron and Cuyahoga Falls will be looking to change their zoning codes next year to align with the Merriman Valley Schumacher Area Master Plan. "The zoning code actually determines the form and the character of the city, and it's actually a reflection of our values and aspirations," Akron city planner and architect Daniel DeAngelo said. "The thing is right now our zoning code is not a very good reflection of our values and aspirations, and that's why we're not getting the results that we want."
cleveland19.com
‘Pierogi Week’ to return in Downtown Cleveland for 2nd year
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland is set to host its second annual ‘Pierogi Week’ early next year. The week-long event, going from Jan. 30, 2022 through Feb. 5, 2022, will include restaurants from across the city put their own twist on the Polish dish. There are 10 restaurants...
Northeast Ohio under wind advisory until Saturday afternoon, National Weather Service says
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Northeast Ohio is under a wind advisory until Saturday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. The advisory will be in effect until 1 p.m. Saturday, NWS says, and affects the counties of Lorain, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Ashtabula and Medina.
Select Northeast Ohio post offices open on Sundays for holiday season
The United States Postal Service will open several of its offices in Northeast Ohio on Sundays for the holiday season.
Three promising uses of COVID-19 stimulus money in Northeast Ohio: Stimulus Watch Analysis
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Since 2021, Northeast Ohio has received hundreds of millions in federal COVID-19 stimulus money through the American Rescue Plan Act. While some of that money seems to be headed for effective and well-meaning programs, some isn’t. With that in mind, Stimulus Watch set out to highlight...
cleveland19.com
Man federally charged in Cleveland Hopkins Airport breach
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Isaac Woolley, 26, has been charged with entering an aircraft or airport area in violation of security requirements, carjacking, and destruction of aircraft or aircraft facilities, according to federal court documents. Fairview Park police said around 8:15 p.m. on Nov. 23, Woolley stole a car from...
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Wind advisory: Expect heavy wind gusts, rain overnight
CLEVELAND (WJW) – This evening, a few light, scattered showers but the heaviest of the rain isn’t expected until late tonight. Temperatures will slightly rise through the overnight as we sit in the 40s and 50s. A wind advisory has been issued for most of Northeast Ohio from...
This Is the Snowiest Town in Ohio
Chardon is a city in and the county seat of Geauga County, Ohio, in the United States. Chardon is Geauga County's only incorporated city and contains land from Chardon, Hambden, and Munson townships.
3 Places To Get Seafood in the Suburbs of Cleveland
If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should check out these places in the suburbs. This place in Independence serves great Cajun-style seafood boils. Choose from fresh and flavorful seafood like Alaskan king crab legs, whole lobsters, snow crab legs, lobster tails, shrimp, crawfish, and mussels and seasoning options like Cajun butter, garlic butter, lemon pepper butter, and plain butter. If you prefer eating something less messy, check out their pho. They offer a great bowl of pho with a 4-ounce lobster tail, pho with shrimp, and spicy seafood pho, which comes with shrimp, scallop, and clams. The restaurant also has a delicious lobster roll with a quarter-pound of lobster.
Cleveland Scene
21 Things That Have Happened Since Construction Started on the I-480 Valley View Bridge
The quarter-billion-dollar I-480 Valley View bridge construction project started awhile ago, all the way back in the spring of 2018. It's already been four long years, and Cleveland has two more to go before the six-year project is finished sometime in the summer of 2024. At that point, there will...
cleveland19.com
Driver strikes pedestrian, causing serious injuries, Akron police say
SUMMIT COUNTY Ohio (WOIO) - A 39-year-old man was struck by a car while crossing a street Monday morning, Akron police said. The accident happened around 7:40 a.m. on E. Exchange Street. Akron police said the victim was crossing between Sumner and Allyn Streets when he was hit by a...
14 years worth of North Canton restaurant's dollar bills go to hurricane relief
With customer approval, Eadies Fish House plans to donate dollar bills it’s accumulated on its walls over 14 years to victims of Hurricane Ian.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Canton, OH
Canton, nicknamed the Hall of Fame City, is located in northeastern Ohio. It is situated on Nimishillen Creek, and it's where the National Football League (NFL) was founded in 1920, hence the nickname. Canton is the seat of Stark County and used to be an important manufacturing city, mainly because...
Cleanup efforts underway after massive Kent fire
On Friday, images from above Water Street in Kent were downright frightening.
Hello December! Things to do in Northeast Ohio this weekend, Dec. 2-4
According to the awesome meteorologists at News 5, the weather this weekend will be snow-free, take advantage and get out and explore! Here are some things going on this weekend to help.
cleveland19.com
Gun found in 7th grader’s fanny pack at Akron school
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Two Akron schools were locked down after a student was found with a gun Monday. Police said the Litchfield and Firestone community learning centers were locked down around 2 p.m. after students had told teachers of a student they believed was carrying a weapon. Within minutes,...
cleveland19.com
6 abandoned Garfield Heights puppies find ‘furever’ homes
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - The six puppies who were waiting to find their “furever” homes after they were abandoned in Garfield Heights have been adopted, police happily updated!. However, police said they still need help finding who abandoned them. Garfield Heights Police said a resident called the...
wvua23.com
Cleanup begins in Akron after tornado
A tornado blew through the town of Akron in Hale County Tuesday night. Hale County is no stranger to tornadoes. Several have touched down there in the past year. Oak Village community resident Porter Key lost everything he had in just a few harrowing moments, he said. But he’s focused on the future, not the past.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland teenager in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 15-year-old boy is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in the city’s Glenville neighborhood Monday morning. Cleveland police said the accident happened around 8:30 a.m. in the area of E. 115th Street and Superior Avenue. According to police, the boy was...
