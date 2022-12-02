Read full article on original website
Angela Bassett reveals why a crucial scene in Black Panther 2 was cut
Angela Bassett has revealed that a major scene in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever ended up on the cutting room floor. The actor plays Queen Ramonda, the mother of T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman) and Shuri (Letitia Wright), in both Black Panther films, as well as in Avengers: Endgame. During a recent appearance on Variety’s “Awards Circuit Podcast”, Bassett described a scene that she filmed with co-star Lupita Nyong’o that was ultimately cut in order to create a greater surprise later.Caution: major spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever follow!In the film’s mid-credits scene, a staple of Marvel films, Nakia (played by Nyong’o)...
9 Questions I Need Netflix's "That '90s Show" To Answer
I absolutely love that Eric and Donna named their daughter after Star Wars.
Mission Log Live 204: The One with Star Trek: Prodigy's Aaron Waltke | Roddenberry Entertainment
Mission Log Live 204: The One with Star Trek: Prodigy's Aaron Waltke | Roddenberry Entertainment. Join us LIVE as the Mission Log Live crew and #startrekprodigy's Aaron Waltke discuss the making of #startrek's latest animated series, TONIGHT at 7 PM Eastern / 5 PM Pacific!. Stream Star Trek: Prodigy on...
Paramount+ Shares New Photos From The Set of 'iCarly' Season 3
Paramount+ has shared two brand new photos from the set of iCarly season 3, set to premiere 2023 on Paramount+! Check them out below!. "All we're asking for is new episodes of #iCarly. Coming 2023." Paramount Plus captioned the photos on Twitter. ICYMI, Jerry Trainor will be starring in Nickelodeon's...
'The Haunted Hathaways' to Leave Netflix on January 1
After nearly two years on the platform, Nickelodeon's popular comedy series The Haunted Hathaways (seasons 1 & 2) will be leaving Netflix in the U.S. on January 1, 2023, our friends over at What's on Netflix are reporting. The series will still be available to stream on Paramount+, the streaming home of Nickelodeon.
Nickelodeon UK and Paramount+ UK to Premiere New 'Snow Day' Musical Movie in December 2022
NICKELODEON AND PARAMOUNT+ UK SET DECEMBER 2022 FOR PREMIERE OF SNOW DAY, ORIGINAL MOVIE MUSICAL BASED ON AN ICONIC CLASSIC. Share it: @Nickelodeon @ParamountPlus #SnowDayMovie. Nickelodeon and Paramount+ in the UK & Ireland have revealed the premiere dates and official trailer for the all-new original movie musical Snow Day. The...
December 2022 on Nickelodeon Arabia
Paramount is bringing new seasons of Key and Peele, Lego City Adventures, exciting holiday movies, and marathons. New seasons from the comedy series “Key and Peele” (S3 & S4) and “Reno 911!” (S7) will be available this December on Paramount+. The holiday movie line-up includes everything...
Paramount+ Debuts 'Teen Wolf: The Movie' Trailer, 'Wolf Pack' Clip at Brazil's Comic Con Xperience
PARAMOUNT+ DEBUTS OFFICIAL TRAILER FOR "TEEN WOLF: THE MOVIE" DURING BRAZIL'S COMIC CON XPERIENCE (CCXP) New Clip from Original Series "Wolf Pack" Also Released. Dec. 4, 2022 - Paramount+ today revealed the official trailer for the upcoming original film TEEN WOLF: THE MOVIE, along with a new look at WOLF PACK, both premiering Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023 exclusively on the service in the U.S. and Canada. The film, written and produced by Jeff Davis, will premiere the following day on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023 on Paramount+ in the U.K. and Australia. In Latin America and Brazil, the film will be available early next year. Premiere dates for other Paramount+ international markets will be announced at a later date. The trailer was unveiled during today's joint TEEN WOLF: THE MOVE and WOLF PACK panel at CCXP featuring Colton Haynes, Shelley Hennig and WOLF PACK's Rodrigo Santoro.
Lindsey Shaw Teases 'Ned's Declassified' Podcast Reboot
Nickelodeon's comedy series Ned's Declassified School Survivor Guide ended 15 years ago, and with many beloved TV shows getting the reboot treatment, fans have been wondering whether Ned's Declassified would be getting a reboot, and it looks like there might be some BIG-by news on the way - weasels permitting!
Wolf Pack | First Look | Paramount+ UK & Ireland
Take a look at upcoming series, Wolf Pack, starring Sarah Michelle Gellar. Available to stream on Paramount+ in 2023. Paramount+ UK & Ireland is HERE! Stream a Mountain of Entertainment, including your Nickelodeon favourites! Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com!. The SpongeBob Musical To Tour The UK & Ireland During Spring/Summer...
Kenan Thompson and Keke Palmer Reboot 'Kenan & Kel' on 'SNL'
Kenan Thompson threw it back to his Nickelodeon roots this weekend on Saturday Night Live!. The Emmy Award winner, 44, gave a gritty reboot of his beloved '90s sitcom Kenan & Kel with help from host fellow Nickelodeon alum Keke Palmer (True Jackson, VP) in a hilarious sketch, titled Kenan & Kelly, which also featured a cameo from Thompson's original partner-in-crime, Kel Mitchell.
Peppa Pig Tales 🐷 Baby Alexanders Messy Christmas 🐷 BRAND NEW Peppa Pig Episodes | Peppa Pig - Official Channel
Peppa Pig Tales 🐷 Baby Alexanders Messy Christmas 🐷 BRAND NEW Peppa Pig Episodes | Peppa Pig - Official Channel. Stream your favorite Nick Jr. shows on Paramount+ and Noggin! Try Paramount+ for FREE at ParamountPlus.com!. Outright Games Teases 'Peppa Pig: World Adventures' Video Game!. Follow NickALive! on...
Nickelodeon UK to Air 'The Tiny Chef Show' Sneak Peek Throughout December 2022
Tiny Chef is coming soon to Nick Jr. UK & Ireland, and to celebrate, Nick Jr. and Nicktoons will be treating fans to a super sneak peek of his brand new Nickelodeon series The Tiny Chef Show throughout December, starting Monday 5th December 2022 at 6:00pm on Nick Jr. and Tuesday 6th December 2022 at 7:30am on Nicktoons!
