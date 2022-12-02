Read full article on original website
Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage
Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
‘Cheers’ Star Kirstie Alley Dead at 71 After Shock Cancer Diagnosis
Kirstie Alley, the two-time Emmy-winning actor whose work on Cheers, Look Who’s Talking, and Veronica’s Closet won her the hearts of audiences across the world, died following a short fight with cancer, her family said Monday. She was 71. “We are sad to inform you that our incredible,...
12 Days of Nickmas on Nickelodeon
It's the 12 Days of Nickmas! Tune into Nickelodeon every evening at 7:00 p.m. (ET/PT) for 12 days of brand new holiday specials and festive movies, plus an extra slimy big game! It all starts Wednesday, December 14, only on Nickelodeon!. This Nickmas, tune into:. - The Great Nickmas Tree...
Lindsey Shaw Teases 'Ned's Declassified' Podcast Reboot
Nickelodeon's comedy series Ned's Declassified School Survivor Guide ended 15 years ago, and with many beloved TV shows getting the reboot treatment, fans have been wondering whether Ned's Declassified would be getting a reboot, and it looks like there might be some BIG-by news on the way - weasels permitting!
'Back in the Groove' is Hulu's new age-gap dating show. Who's in the cast, how to watch
Just when you think every dating show concept must have been pitched, a new one manages to make its way on to a streaming service. This latest one has the vibe of "FBoy Island" with a dash of Netflix's "Dated and Related," and it's called "Back in the Groove." Streaming on Hulu, the eight-episode reality show hosted by actor Taye Diggs stars three women in their early 40s who are dating a pool of men in their...
Nate Burleson: What fans should expect for inaugural Christmas Day game on Nickelodeon
Nickelodeon's bringing the slime to the NFL Nickmas Game, and to celebrate, CBS Mornings' host Nate Burleson shares what fans should expect for inaugural Christmas Day game on Nickelodeon between the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Rams! Find out on NFL.com! The NFL Nickmas game airs on Nickelodeon at 4:30 ET on Christmas Day! Click HERE for more info!
Teen Wolf: The Movie | Official Trailer | Paramount+ UK & Ireland
Teen Wolf: The Movie | Official Trailer | Paramount+ UK & Ireland. The pack is back in Teen Wolf: The Movie, streaming from 27th January on Paramount+ UK & Ireland!. Paramount+ UK & Ireland is HERE! Stream a Mountain of Entertainment, including your Nickelodeon favourites! Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com!
Nickelodeon Animation Production Workers Vote to Unionize with The Animation Guild
Production workers at Nickelodeon Studios have voted to unionize with The Animation Guild, IATSE Local 839. In the latest step forward for worker solidarity in animation, a super majority of production workers at Nickelodeon Animation Studio has voted to unionize with The Animation Guild (TAG), IATSE Local 839, and negotiate their first collective bargaining agreement.
Mom Refuses to Cancel Christmas Tradition, Despite Protests from New Girlfriend of Son
Should a person ever change their family traditions to appease a stranger?. Photo byPhoto by paje victoria on UnsplashonUnsplash. With the Christmas season quickly approaching, families all around the world are ramping up to celebrate the holidays with the people they love the most in the world.
Outgoing Twitter employees prepare for legal campaign against world's richest man
Following mass layoffs at Twitter, outgoing employees are readying various legal claims against new CEO Elon Musk.
Kenan Thompson and Keke Palmer Reboot 'Kenan & Kel' on 'SNL'
Kenan Thompson threw it back to his Nickelodeon roots this weekend on Saturday Night Live!. The Emmy Award winner, 44, gave a gritty reboot of his beloved '90s sitcom Kenan & Kel with help from host fellow Nickelodeon alum Keke Palmer (True Jackson, VP) in a hilarious sketch, titled Kenan & Kelly, which also featured a cameo from Thompson's original partner-in-crime, Kel Mitchell.
Nickelodeon UK to Air 'The Tiny Chef Show' Sneak Peek Throughout December 2022
Tiny Chef is coming soon to Nick Jr. UK & Ireland, and to celebrate, Nick Jr. and Nicktoons will be treating fans to a super sneak peek of his brand new Nickelodeon series The Tiny Chef Show throughout December, starting Monday 5th December 2022 at 6:00pm on Nick Jr. and Tuesday 6th December 2022 at 7:30am on Nicktoons!
