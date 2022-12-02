PARAMOUNT+ DEBUTS OFFICIAL TRAILER FOR "TEEN WOLF: THE MOVIE" DURING BRAZIL'S COMIC CON XPERIENCE (CCXP) New Clip from Original Series "Wolf Pack" Also Released. Dec. 4, 2022 - Paramount+ today revealed the official trailer for the upcoming original film TEEN WOLF: THE MOVIE, along with a new look at WOLF PACK, both premiering Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023 exclusively on the service in the U.S. and Canada. The film, written and produced by Jeff Davis, will premiere the following day on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023 on Paramount+ in the U.K. and Australia. In Latin America and Brazil, the film will be available early next year. Premiere dates for other Paramount+ international markets will be announced at a later date. The trailer was unveiled during today's joint TEEN WOLF: THE MOVE and WOLF PACK panel at CCXP featuring Colton Haynes, Shelley Hennig and WOLF PACK's Rodrigo Santoro.

