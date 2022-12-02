Read full article on original website
Related
Woman horrified when she learns the free television she picked up from the side of the road is filled with earwigs
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I drove past the old television set on the way to work. There was a simple cardboard sign on the television upon which someone had written my favorite word in block letters: FREE.
Teen bride refuses to shower or comb her hair on her wedding day: 'I just didn't feel like it'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. It was an uncommonly warm day in September, and it was my last day as a single woman. I was both an adult and a child, getting married at the age of nineteen. Legal to wed, just not advisable. It was one of the worst decisions of my life, but that's the subject of many other stories.
WNEP-TV 16
Talkback 16: Stay strong Allen!
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — In this Talkback 16, more comments on Ranger and calls about a job well done to our new Stormtracker 16 meteorologist. But first, we begin with a call about a diabetes medication shortage. If you like Talkback, you'll love Talkback Feedback. Check it out on YouTube.
Plans for Clipper City Co-op in Manitowoc shelved in face of 'too many obstacles'
MANITOWOC – Plans to create a community-owned food cooperative in the city’s downtown are off the table – for now. The Clipper City Co-op board and members voted earlier this year to dissolve the organization and give the membership money they’d collected to charity. ...
Comments / 0