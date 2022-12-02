MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins have placed right tackle Austin Jackson on injured reserve and signed 2013 No. 1 overall pick Eric Fisher to address injury issues along their offensive line. Jackson injured his right ankle against Houston in Week 12 and missed Sunday’s loss to San Francisco. He will go on injured reserve for the second time this season after a high ankle sprain caused him to miss nine games.

15 HOURS AGO