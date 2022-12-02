Read full article on original website
Panel proposes major overhaul of German hospital financing
BERLIN — (AP) — An expert panel unveiled a proposal Tuesday for a major overhaul of Germany's system for funding hospitals that it says would promote quality over quantity, ending what some described as a “hamster wheel” system where clinics tried to perform as many procedures as possible.
China Merchants Orders Large, Methanol-Fueled Vehicle Ro-Ros
The shipping operation of China Merchants is pursuing plans to develop and build what the company is calling a new generation of Ro-Ro vehicle transports that will be “the world’s largest and most advanced” ships in the category. The plan calls for the new vessels to become among the first car carriers to be dual-fuel operating on methanol.
Korean Shippers Call for Striking Drivers to Return to Work
Trade associations representing South Korea’s shippers and carriers are calling on the striking truck drivers to return to work as the strike is poised to grow wider and more disruptive as it approaches the two-week mark. The government has strengthened its position saying it will expand its use of back-to-work orders and threats of jail while the Korean union organization has announced plans for nationwide demonstrations on Tuesday, December 6, in support of the striking drivers.
TotalEnergies Joins Castor Initiative's Ammonia Bunkering Coalition
The Castor Initiative has announced that global energy major TotalEnergies has become the eighth partner in the worldwide coalition committed to making zero-emission shipping a reality. The international coalition was established in January 2020, and its most recent project milestone was the April 2022 memorandum of understanding for a pair of zero-emission deep-sea tanker vessels.
Provisional ETS Agreement Welcomed by European Shipowners
European shipowners have welcomed the outcome of trilogue negotiation and the provisional agreement on the EU ETS maritime. The Parliament and the Council have embraced the calls of the industry stakeholders to earmark EU ETS revenues back to the maritime sector to support its energy transition. At least 20 million ETS allowances, which correspond to 1.5 billion Euro under the current ETS carbon price, will be allocated to maritime projects under the Innovation Fund. The provisional agreement on shipping is subject to an overall agreement on the ETS revision in late December.
U.S. Sets New Records for Oil Exports as EU Looks for New Supplies
As Russia's oil exports prepare for a hit from new EU sanctions, the petroleum is flowing freely at American loading terminals, which are busier than ever before. The U.S. exported a record 11.8 million barrels per day of oil and oil products last week, including both seaborne and pipeline volumes, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. TankerTrackers.com calculates that out of that total, a record-setting 7.1 million barrels per day left the United States by sea.
