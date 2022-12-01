ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Why Haven’t Houston Police Solved Takeoff’s Murder? Brother Pens Emotional Letter

By Shannon Dawson
101.1. The Wiz
101.1. The Wiz
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CYS03_0jUYhCa500

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SBEdg_0jUYhCa500

Source: Getty / General


T akeoff’s younger brother YRN Lingo is still trying to process the rapper’s tragic death nearly a month after his fatal shooting.

On Tuesday, YRN Lingo took to Instagram with an emotional open letter, noting how things were “never going to be the same again” after the death of the 28-year-old Migos star.

In the wee hours of Nov. 1, Takeoff, whose real name was Kirshnik Khari Ball, was shot and killed outside of a Houston bowling alley. His uncle Quavo was also present during the tragic incident.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Lingo Mufasa (@yrnlingo)

“You always made sure the family was straight, even when I didn’t need anything you always gave me something,” YRN recalled of his big brother’s kind spirit.

“I hate that I have to move on with my life without you physically here, I wish I could just stop time and wait, but I know that can’t happen. It’s a lot of things I’m going to miss about you, I could name them but it would be a full list and that would take forever.”

YRN promised to honor his brother’s rich legacy. “I looked up to you more than anyone on this earth and I will never stop looking up to you. I’ll carry your name until the day I die,” he added.

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner says the investigation is making progress, despite concerns

Fans of the late rapper are upset that the investigation into his murder is moving slowly, but last week, Houston Police Chief Troy Finner told Houston news station KPRC that authorities were working as quickly as possible to piece together the events that lead up to the shocking incident.

Finner said that he and his team were investigating a few potential suspects, but he didn’t provide many details.

“I don’t want to discuss any details on it, but I can tell you that we will find this person and we will identify the person or persons responsible for Takeoff’s death,” he explained to KPRC. “I don’t like talking too much while investigations are going on. I’m a person that says, ‘you know what, let people talk.’ But my talking is when we get that person and we put them in jail.”

The Houston chief also shared loving words about the Atlanta rapper’s kind spirit, calling the late star “a good guy.”

“He died in our city. People can say whatever they want to, it’s a good city but you know what, we as a city need to find out and do what we can to make sure we identify and locate those individual or that individual,” Finner said, adding:

“I feel good where we’re progressing…..but the main thing is we get it right. I do not want to send family members on a roller coaster ride and then we have to come back and say, ‘woah that wasn’t the person.’ I want everyone to be patient and just understand there will be some justice here in Houston, Texas.”

In the meantime, Takeoff’s family and management team have been encouraging fans to donate to The Rocket Foundation, a charity honoring Takeoff’s incredible legacy. The organization hopes to “support programs which are saving lives through proven, community-based solutions to prevent gun violence.” According to PEOPLE, the charity’s first round of funding will go toward the Community Justice Action Fund, H.O.P.E. Hustlers, Live Free, and Offenders Alumni Association.

SEE ALSO:

Takeoff’s Childhood Pastor Rev. Jesse Curney To Officiate Funeral Of Slain Migos Rapper

Was It Wrong To Film Takeoff’s Murder? Graphic Videos Spark Debate


The post Why Haven’t Houston Police Solved Takeoff’s Murder? Brother Pens Emotional Letter appeared first on NewsOne .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
proclaimerscv.com

8-Year-Old Boy In Houston found Dead for Months in an Apartment, Mother and Boyfriend Were Arrested

The mother and her boyfriend were arrested after police authorities discovered the body of an 8-year-old boy who was dead for months in an apartment in Houston. The police were contacted in 2021 by a 15-year-old child who reported that his sibling had been deceased in the next room for months. When the police came, they discovered three additional siblings residing in the flat along with the skeleton remains of an 8-year-old kid.
HOUSTON, TX
WHAS 11

Suspect charged with murder in death of Migos rapper Takeoff

HOUSTON — A month after metro Atlanta native TakeOff was killed in a shooting, Houston Police Department announced they had made an arrest. HPD hosted a news conference Friday afternoon with new details in the case surrounding the rapper's death, including the arrest of 33-year-old Patrick Xavier Clark, who is accused of murder.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston police announce arrest in deadly shooting of Takeoff

HOUSTON - A suspect has been arrested in the deadly shooting of rapper Takeoff last month in Houston. Houston Police Chief Troy Finner says 33-year-old Patrick Xavier Clark has been charged with Takeoff's murder. He was arrested Thursday evening. He appeared before a judge late Friday night where bond was...
HOUSTON, TX
titantime.org

Takeoff Murder Suspect Lil Cam Taken Into Custody In Houston, Texas

Kirsnick Khari Ball, known professionally as Takeoff, who was one-third of the rap group Migos, was shot and killed November 1st, 2022, in Houston, Texas. That night, Takeoff came to the birthday party of J. Prince Jr. (the founder and CEO of Mob Ties) in order to celebrate his birthday. The party was at 810 Billiards & Bowling in Houston, Texas, on October 31, 2022. A Houston police spokesperson said the man appeared to have been shot in the head or neck. This man was Takeoff, age 28. Houston police said two others were also injured that early Tuesday morning. The two other people, a 23-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman, who was also injured in the shooting, took themselves to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

'Big Shades Bandit' arrested by FBI for multiple bank robberies in Houston

HOUSTON - FBI Houston has made an arrest in a series of bank robberies done by a suspect they called ‘Big Shades Bandit.’. According to officials, Malik Johnson, 21, was charged with three counts of aggravated robbery after committing a series of bank robberies around Houston. He was given the name ‘Big Shades Bandit', because he was known for wearing large black sunglasses during his first bank robbery on June 29.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Off-duty Houston officer shot weapon while working FedEx truck to stop robbery

HOUSTON - A Houston police officer was involved in a shooting while off-duty officials say. HPD responded to an officer-involved shooting around 1:48 p.m. in the 3200 block of S. Main Street in Stafford. Officials say the off-duty officer was working extra detail on the FedEx truck with a FedEx driver. The driver was outside the truck when at least two suspects approached him in what the officer believed was an attempted robbery.
HOUSTON, TX
@wearemitu

Man Who Shot Off-Duty Cop Found Not Guilty on All Charges

26-year-old Robert Soliz is now a free man after a jury ruled in his favor in a murder trial involving an off-duty police officer. Soliz and the officer, Sergeant Sean Rios, engaged in a shootout that left Rios dead in the lobby of a nearby Houston hotel. The jury sided with Soliz, who claimed self-defense, despite the lack of witnesses or video footage.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

District Market celebrates one year as Houston's first Black-owned grocery store

District Market owner Robert Thomas opened his store—which is Houston’s first Black-owned grocery store—in November 2021. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact) As Houston’s first Black-owned grocery store, District Market specializes in carrying a variety of unique locally- and minority-owned products, owner Robert Thomas said. In November, District Market...
HOUSTON, TX
101.1. The Wiz

101.1. The Wiz

13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Cincy's #1 for Hip Hop and R&B!

 https://wiznation.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy