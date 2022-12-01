ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

feastmagazine.com

8 gifts ideas that do the most for your holiday host

It's an age-old adage that rings true: Never go to someone's house emptyhanded. This year, instead of bringing a standard bottle of wine, get creative and bring one of these locally made products. Ozark Forest Mushrooms’ Truffle Salt. Local purveyor Ozark Forest Mushrooms makes their own truffle salt for...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Windy morning leads to blustery temps

High wind gusts began early this morning and will continue into the afternoon. High wind gusts began early this morning and will continue into the afternoon. Black-owned businesses hold inaugural Frizz-Mas event. Sunday marked the inaugural Frizz-Mas in St. Louis. Kids got to sit on Santa’s lap to tell him...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
feastmagazine.com

A St. Louis holiday date complete with Christmas lights, a warm meal and hot chocolate

Thanksgiving has passed, so you know what that means: St. Louis is in full-on holiday mode. We've curated a date for you that has everything you need to enjoy the season. Cozy dinner on a heated patio? Check. Fun holiday activity? Absolutely. A sweet treat to enjoy on the ride home? Of course. Read on for a food-filled holiday date to enjoy with your loved ones this year, all within the St. Louis Hills neighborhood.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

OUTDOORS: Winter trout program expands opportunities

For fair-weather fishermen like me, this is the time of the year to re-spool the reels, restock the spinners and sort through the rest of the mess that served as a tackle box through the spring, summer and fall. But for the hearty boys and girls who don’t let a...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
timestribunenews.com

On his 2nd trek across America, Bearsun passes through Troy

Most of us have at some point in life have sought a new horizon. We may have enrolled in a class we always wanted to take or started a new hobby. And then there is Jesse Larios, of California, who donned a life-size anime bear costume and pawed it across America.
TROY, IL
1070 KHMO-AM

Now This is Horsepower – Watch 4 Clydesdales Help Pull Semi Out

Clydesdales are majestic and beautiful, big, and powerful so when a semi-truck got stuck in an embankment there was no question that these strong animals could help. Driving in snow stinks, but getting stuck in the snow is a nightmare and I can't even imagine what it's like when you drive a heavy vehicle like a semi. So when a semi got stuck in a snowy embankment that's when the four Clydesdales stepped in. According to countryrebel.com, lucky for the driver he got stuck right next to a farm of Clydesdales.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
townandstyle.com

Stray Rescue of St. Louis | Celebrating 25 Years of Showing Their True Colors

[What] Stray Rescue of St. Louis, Celebrating 25 years of Showing Their True Colors. [Where] Chase Park Plaza Hotel. [Why] Fundraiser towards their $25 million capital campaign to build and renovate their 120,000 sq ft facility. [Who] CEO Cassady Caldwell, Board of Directors President Mark Scott, COO Andrea Wilkey, Chief of Veterinary Services Dr Christine Schulz. Hosts Hunter Sansone, Gayle Bass and Trey Morris. [Highlights] Cocktails, silent and live auction, dinner.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
abc17news.com

St. Louis four-star flips commitment from Ole Miss to Mizzou

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Cardinal Ritter's four-star safety Marvin Burks Jr.flipped his commitment from Ole Miss to Mizzou Sunday. Burks is listed at 6-2, 190 pounds. On the 247Sports composite rankings, he is rated the No. 10 Missouri product, No. 30 safety and No. 309 prospect overall nationally in the class of 2023.
COLUMBIA, MO
nextstl.com

Delmar DeBaliviere FBD FAQ

The Skinker DeBaliviere Community Council (SDCC) will vote this month on the issue of supporting the Delmar Form Based District. The council’s support (or lack thereof) will most likely determine whether the city adopts the FBD. In November, SDCC discussed the Delmar FBD and held a lengthy debate. As...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

East St. Louis sorority alumni host Breakfast with Santa

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Santa took a little time Saturday to visit children in the Metro-East. Santa made an appearance in East St. Louis with a little help from the alumni of Delta Sigma Theta sorority. The group hosted its annual Breakfast with Santa event at Mason Clark Middle...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

