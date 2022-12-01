Read full article on original website
Slow Horses star teases new direction for season 2
Slow Horses star Gary Oldman has teased a new direction for the second season of the Apple TV+ series. The actor, who plays Jackson Lamb in the spy thriller, spoke with RadioTimes about the latest batch of episodes, which premiered on the streaming service on Friday (December 2). The newest...
1899 star Gabby Wong shares her theory on that season 1 ending
1899 major spoilers follow. Netflix's 1899 is full of twists and turns, the kind of show where we recommend turning on the subtitles so you don't miss anything. What starts off as a story about passengers on a boat quickly descends into horror and then does a 180 degree turn and goes full-on science-fiction. If you need to remind yourself of what happened in the season 1 ending, we don't blame you, and we've also got you covered.
The Witcher: Blood Origin star Sophia Brown reveals which scene made her physically sick
The Witcher: Blood Origin spoilers follow. The Witcher: Blood Origin star Sophia Brown has revealed which scene made her physically sick. During filming for the first episode of the prequel series, Brown told Radio Times that she had to eat a feast of fish and marzipan that she struggled to keep down.
House of the Dragon star teases what's to come in season 2
House of the Dragon season 1 spoilers follow. House of the Dragon star Steve Toussaint has given a few hints as to what his character will be up to in season 2. The Line of Duty actor plays Lord Corlys Velaryon on the Game of Thrones' prequel series. Also known as The Sea Snake, the seafarer had been gravely injured during the war but miraculously came back in time for the season finale, where it was understood he and his wife Rhaenys (Eve Best) would pledge allegiance to Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) against the Hightowers.
SAS Rogue Heroes has future confirmed by BBC
SAS Rogue Heroes has had its future confirmed, with the BBC renewing the historical drama for a second series. With the sixth and final episode of the first series airing tonight (December 4), fans were left wondering if the origin story of the British Army Special Air Service would come back to screens, but its future was solidified with a "to be continued" caption in the finale.
Walking Dead star Norman Reedus teases "reset" in Daryl spinoff
The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon is said to be a complete "reset". After 12 years of (mostly) solid post-apocalyptic storytelling, where fans were introduced to a carousel of survivors and villains, this could prove tricky for Walking Dead loyalists, but allow Daryl actor Norman Reedus to explain why it's actually a great thing.
Former EastEnders star Jan Graveson reveals June Brown wanted Disa return
Former EastEnders star Jan Graveson has opened up about how June Brown, who played Dot Branning on the show, wanted her character Disa O’Brien to return. In case you missed it, a number of former EastEnders stars are returning to the show for the funeral episodes of Dot Branning, and Graveson is one of those stars. This will be the show’s tribute to longtime EastEnders star June Brown, who passed away earlier this year aged 95.
Star Wars show The Acolyte casts Litvinenko star
Star Wars show The Acolyte has signed up Margarita Levieva for a guest role. Recognised amongst fans of The Deuce and Adventureland, and soon to be seen as Marina Litvinenko in the ITV miniseries Litvinenko, the Russian-American actress is now bound for a galaxy far, far away (via Deadline). She...
Marvel's Armor Wars star Don Cheadle addresses Arnold Schwarzenegger's rumoured MCU debut
Marvel's Armor Wars star Don Cheadle has cast doubt on Arnold Schwarzenegger appearing in the film. Originally planned as a Disney+ series, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige recently announced Cheadle will be getting a solo movie based on the classic comics storyline of the same name. There was subsequent speculation...
First trailer for Death in Paradise and Harry Potter stars' Christmas movie
What happens when a stranger on a busy morning train invites the whole carriage to a party?. This isn't the premise to a terrifying, socially awkward horror movie, but the start of feel-good holiday flick This is Christmas. A Sky Original, the film breaks the first, 'unwritten rule' of any...
Why DC Content is Going to Amazon
Since its inception in early 2020, Warner Brothers Discovery (WBD) - Get Free Report streaming service HBO Max has made headlines with its original series. HBO had a unique leg up in the original content game. The Home Box Office was kicking out its own series long before anyone could conceive of an alternative to cable television. You could say that HBO was hosting subscription-based entertainment way before it was cool.
The Office star joins Jennifer Garner in Netflix comedy
The Office star Ed Helms will join Jennifer Garner for a new comedy from Netflix. As reported by Variety, the actor, who played Andy Bernard in the long-running sitcom, has joined Garner for Family Leave, a new body-swap comedy from the streaming service. The pair will play two parents, Bill...
EastEnders reveals Janine Butcher's new plan in Mick and Linda story
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders' Linda Carter will be left devastated by Janine's latest move next week. Janine is hellbent on removing Linda from Mick's life completely, paranoid that he still has unresolved feelings for his ex. After her previous plan to keep Mick close backfired, Janine will spot another opportunity...
Coronation Street producer explains change in show's Christmas episodes
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street's producer Iain MacLeod has confirmed plans for light-hearted Christmas storylines this year. The ITV soap's festive special will see Fiz Stape and Tyrone Dobbs take centre stage with a romantic wedding storyline. Upcoming scenes will see Tyrone pop the question to Fiz. When Fiz...
Casualty star Arin Smethurst reveals Jan twist in improvised episode
Casualty spoilers follow. Casualty star Arin Smethurst has opened up on the show's upcoming improvised episode. The BBC medical drama will be breaking away from its usual format for a special edition in December, which focuses on the paramedic team and the pressures they deal with on a day-to-day basis.
Haunting of Hill House and Bly Manor boss to leave Netflix for another streamer
The Haunting of Hill House and Bly Manor duo Mike Flanagan and Trevor Macy are set to leave Netflix and head over to another streamer. The pair have signed an overall deal with Amazon Studios, in which they'll create and produce new projects though their Intrepid Pictures company (via Deadline).
The Flash's Stephen Amell wishes to return for final season
The Flash will be back on air soon, and Stephen Amell has shared that he'd like to get in on the action. Amell played Oliver Quinn (Green Arrow) in the show that kicked off the entire Arrowverse, and while his story came to an end on that show, he's willing to dive back in for The Flash's ninth and final season.
The Witcher: Blood Origin announces fan-favourite will return with new trailer
The Witcher: Blood Origin spoilers follow. The Witcher prequel Blood Origin is right around the corner, and Netflix has a last-minute announcement to make: the return of a fan-favourite from the parent series. The streaming giant announced at CCXP (Comic-con Experience) in Brazil today (December 3) that Joey Batey will...
The Witcher star Joey Batey reacts to Henry Cavill’s shock exit
The Witcher star Joey Batey has reacted to Henry Cavill’s shock exit from the Netflix show, describing it as “sad.”. The Man of Steel actor announced the third season would be his last as Geralt of Rivia, with Liam Hemsworth assuming the role from the fourth season onwards.
Taskmaster and Gentleman Jack stars team-up in Christmas Carole trailer
Gentleman Jack star Suranne Jones will play a gender-flipped, present-day version of Ebenezer Scrooge in upcoming holiday special Christmas Carole. Alongside the Vigil actress, Christmas Carole also features Taskmaster stars Jo Brand and Nish Kumar as the Ghost of Christmas Present and Ghost of Christmas Yet To Come respectively. Rounding out the cast are Jonty Stephens and Ian Ashpitel in the roles of Eric Morecambe and Ernie Wise, the ghosts of Christmas past.
